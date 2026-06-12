Taste takes centre stage in Fever-Tree’s ‘Social Circles’ social campaign

Fever-Tree unveils Social Circles, a global, social-first campaign, created by Wonderhood Makers. The campaign is designed to amplify its ATL campaign ‘Straight up or Mixed’, by Wieden+Kennedy London, and evolve its social presence through a distinctive new visual language.

At its core are three hero films, each built around a seamless 360° camera loop. Positioned at the centre of the scenario, the camera moves in a continuous circular motion, capturing elevated social scenes and reinforcing a sense of effortless, ongoing connection all brought together by Fever-Tree.

Each film opens on a close-up of the Fever-Tree bottle before gliding through the scene, observing interactions and atmosphere, and returning to the product, before repeating again; subtly anchoring the narrative in the brand while allowing the moment to unfold naturally and seamlessly in the background.

Focusing on sensorial detail and personal expression, the campaign celebrates that whether enjoyed ‘straight or mixed, it’s a matter of taste’.

The three films reflect universal social occasions:

Sunlit Sip: A bright, sociable moment made better with a refreshing Fever-Tree, enjoyed neat or mixed anywhere in the world.

Golden Hour Aperitivo: An early evening lift, where Fever Tree marks a familiar, feel-good moment.

Evening Soirée Serves: A late evening wind down, bringing a touch of elevation to a nightcap that feels at home in any market.

Developed by creative Sophie Crean and produced by Wonderhood Makers, the campaign puts personal taste at its centre through striking visual storytelling. Directed by Anthony Rubinstein, Social Circles spans stills, short-form vignettes and ownable social formats, and will roll out across multiple global markets over the European summer.

Anita Hawk at Fever-Tree said: “It has been a great experience working with the team at Wonderhood Markers, they really grasped the brief and have bought to life the new campaign platform is a brilliant social first way. We are hoping the assets really show the versatility of our delicious products, to be consumed as per your preference, Straight up, or Mixed.”

Jo Lumb and Katie Hunter, Co-founders and Managing Partners at Wonderhood Makers, said: “Social Circles is a concept that puts Fever-Tree at the heart of every get-together. It has been a pleasure working with the team to build this ownable, repeatable format to demonstrate that no matter where you are, Fever-Tree is at the centre of any social gathering to be enjoyed Straight Up or Mixed, It’s a Matter of Taste.”

Social Circles signals a new social playbook for Fever-Tree- flexible, scalable and visually distinctive- celebrating the role of great taste in every social moment.

Credits

Client Credits

Brand: Fever Tree

Group Marketing Director: Saskia Meyer

European Marketing Director: Anita Hawk

Senior Brand Manager: Aisling Brown

Digital Marketing Lead Europe: Laura Lipke

Agency Credits

Creative Agency: Wonderhood Makers

Co-Founder: Jo Lumb

Co-Founder: Katie Hunter

Executive Creative Director: Mandy Gould

Business Director: George Alleston

Creative: Sophie Crean

Producer: Jake Parker

Senior Account Manager: Katie Luton

Senior Account Manager: Katie Gill

Senior Account Executive: Isabelle Stuart

Production Credits

Production Company: Wonderhood Makers

Director & VFX Artist: Anthony Rubenstein

Director of Photography: Sam Meyer

1st Assistant Director: Andrew Potter

Art Director / Stylist: George Thompson

Wardrobe: Lily Lynton

Hair and Make Up Artist: Nicole Fairfield

Photographer: Gintaute Sinkeviciute