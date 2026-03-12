Ineos Grenadier Drives Back To Its London Pub Roots
'Born in a Pub, Built for More' by Wonderhood Studios takes a trip down memory lane when the award winning Grenadier was just an idea formed in a London pub
12 March 2026
INEOS Automotive is going back to its roots for its new ‘Grenadier Origins’ campaign, spearheaded by a film titled: Born in a pub, Built for more.
The film is set in The Grenadier pub in London where the idea for the vehicle was first hatched and that it shares its name with. The story of how the award-winning 4X4 came to life is told through the dry British wit of the matriarchal landlady. And as a vehicle is built from scratch in the bar, sparks fly, sheep make themselves heard, and a swear jar is called into action.
In 60 seconds, Born in a pub, Built for more distils the Grenadier’s path from conception to production. It’s the brainchild of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, one of Britain’s most successful businessmen and lifelong adventurer and 4X4 enthusiast. Ten years ago he saw a gap in the market for a tough, hard-working off-roader with modern comfort and refinement, and started his own car company to make it.
Lynn Calder, CEO at INEOS Automotive, said: “The Grenadier is an epic vehicle with a unique story behind it. We’ve learnt over the past few years that when customers hear our story, they really get the Grenadier and why it’s designed and engineered the way it is. I think the film absolutely nails the brief and I can’t wait to see the campaign roll out..”
Since production began in 2023, more than 35,000 customers in over 50 countries are using their Grenadiers to tackle adventures, work, and daily life. Built to take people and their kit wherever they want to go, its combination of peerless off-road capability, on-road comfort and versatile practicality has won multiple awards around the world.
The campaign film - Born in a pub, Built for more - was conceived and created by leading creative agency Wonderhood Studios, and is available to view here: Born in a pub, Built for more.
To find out more about the INEOS Grenadier, please visit www.ineosgrenadier.com