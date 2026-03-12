Ineos Grenadier Drives Back To Its London Pub Roots

INEOS Automotive is going back to its roots for its new ‘Grenadier Origins’ campaign, spearheaded by a film titled: Born in a pub, Built for more.

The film is set in The Grenadier pub in London where the idea for the vehicle was first hatched and that it shares its name with. The story of how the award-winning 4X4 came to life is told through the dry British wit of the matriarchal landlady. And as a vehicle is built from scratch in the bar, sparks fly, sheep make themselves heard, and a swear jar is called into action.