Give the people what they wouldn’t expect

Waitrose’s brand brief last year distilled the key communications shift required: “For too long we’ve been guilty of doing ‘food to think good about’ advertising. We need to inject more emotion back into the brand and its role in food lovers’ lives.”

Our creative approach to bring back the zing is built around three principles.

We see the world through food lovers’ eyes

Waitrose sees the world through food lovers’ eyes, not through the eyes of the category, or the ‘average shopper’. At the heart of what makes Waitrose and its customers different is a belief that food is more than just fuel: it’s a way of life.

Food lovers immerse themselves in food culture through social, TV and cookbooks; they eat out regularly and plan holidays around food; they genuinely enjoy the act of cooking, sharing and eating. “Food is a way of life” is the mantra we’ve turned into a beacon for food lovers everywhere in this campaign.

We are fearlessly entertaining about food

We believe emotion and entertainment aren’t just for Christmas, they can be a competitive advantage for brands brave enough to commit to them year-round. That’s why we’ve leaned into epic, emotive storytelling in our hero film, rather than the proof points and promotions that dominate the supermarket sea of sameness.

And just like we did at Christmas, we’ve had fun pushing the campaign beyond the film too: from fuelling UFO conspiracy theories on Reddit and social ahead of launch, to marketing Gastronaut like an epic sci-fi movie in out-of-home.

We are unmistakably Waitrose

As with Christmas, we’re building distinctive, consistent brand cues throughout our story: a fresh riff on a familiar entertainment genre, filmic “Waitrose presents…” opening titles, and key moments for the brand and Partners to feature in the story.

Early System1 testing has already confirmed the ‘creative dividend’ of these combined principles with both our core target of food lovers and the wider public. We’re hoping to see those early signals translate into real-world performance now the campaign has launched.

Bonfires and fireworks

If, as our client Helen Carroll (head of brand and customer experience) puts it, Christmas is “our strategy on steroids” — a six-week shortcut to quick wins — then 'The Gastronaut' is our strategy on a disciplined daily gym programme, focused on the kind of slow and steady gains that compound over time (with a huge dose of creative creatine to help it along the way).