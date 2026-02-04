Waitrose Food Lovers Travel To Infinity And Beyond
In its latest work for the supermarket, Wonderhood Studios pays homage to sci-fi
04 February 2026
Waitrose today launches a bold new brand campaign, The Gastronaut. Following the brand’s hugely successful festive romcom, The Perfect Gift, the new campaign pays homage to another film genre: sci-fi.
At the heart of the campaign is a cinematic new advert, created by Wonderhood Studios, which follows the journey of an astronaut as he travels through space. Michael can be seen pining after delicious food as he’s repeatedly served his unsavoury looking space fuel in a pouch, until it becomes too much to bear and Michael takes matters into his own hands. As he hurtles towards earth he has a rush of core food-focused memories, from a recent family roast dinner to the cheese on his wedding day, before arriving back home to Waitrose for the food he loves most: prawn linguine.
The campaign highlights the struggles of a food lover living where food is only fuel - because, to them, food is more than functional, it is a way of life. Meaning they will go to great lengths for it. The creative offers a dramatic representation of the food versus fuel debate; helping our audience recognise themselves as food lovers too, and Waitrose as their ‘spiritual home’. Because Waitrose is a fellow food lover, and the purveyor of food worth travelling home for.
Emphasising both the genre of the creative and narrative of the campaign, the visual is accompanied by Aerosmith’s iconic “I don’t want to miss a thing.”, which is the first time the song has been used in any UK advertising campaign.
The campaign was created by Tad Buxton and India Penny, and directed by Tom Speers through SMUGGLER, and marks the official launch of the supermarket’s ‘The home of food lovers’platform, spotlighting the quality, care and obsession that the retailer has for delicious, ethically-sourced food.
In a world-first moment, Waitrose will also “send” its advert into space, working with a specialist partner to transmit the film beyond Earth, a tongue in cheek nod to the idea that even the furthest journey wouldn’t stop a food lover coming home for the right meal.
Nathan Ansell, Waitrose Chief Customer Officer, said: “Our customers are food lovers. They see food as more than fuel, but as a source of enjoyment. At Waitrose we get it - in fact, we share this love of food. We know that our customers would go the extra mile for the food they love, because we would too - from our industry leading animal welfare commitments to our top-quality suppliers and delicious produce.
“Our new Gastronaut campaign perfectly captures this spirit. It brings to life the extraordinary lengths food lovers would go to for their favourite food, even travelling across space. Food has a powerful way of reconnecting us with the places and moments that matter most. If this resonates with you, then you are a food lover and Waitrose is the home for you.”
Jack Croft and Stacey Bird, Wonderhood Executive Creative Directors add: “We loved going to space for this campaign and we’re so excited to share the next stage in Waitrose’s mission as the home of food lovers. This is an epic telling of a universal food lover insight; food is so much more than fuel. For food lovers, a life without the food they love most would be pretty bleak.”
Jane Ridehalgh, Client Business Director, MG OMD commented “Anyone who has seen this story will understand the excitement it created for us when we first read the script, and the responsibility we felt to ensure the media truly lived up to its cinematic ambition. Building on what we had learned from previous campaigns, we leaned further into a film-led approach, using our understanding of how food lovers discover and engage with culture to shape the plan.
“We focused on high-impact, iconic OOH locations and made full use of their capabilities to elevate the creative, transforming the 90-second film into a standout, attention-grabbing experience. By placing the work in premium screen environments, including cinema, we ensured it showed up in the spaces where this kind of storytelling feels most powerful and most at home.”
Food lover and content creator, @WhatWillyCook, features in the new campaign. As Michael yearns for delicious home-cooked food, he watches one of Willy’s videos featuring tomato chilli & prawn linguine - the dish he ultimately travels home for. The recipe is available on the Waitrose website here.
The campaign will also see the relaunch of Waitrose’ Weekend newspaper as Your Week In Food on 4th February 2026. Landing in-store every Wednesday, the refreshed, food-first publication focuses on everyday food and drink moments, with recipes, trends, expert insight and inspiration. This integrated approach is mirrored across Waitrose channels, with the Dish podcast moving to ongoing weekly episodes and My Waitrose - the retailer’s loyalty programme - evolving into a dedicated Food Lovers Club, reinforcing Waitrose as the home of food lovers across every touchpoint.
Running across TV, BVOD, SVOD, cinema, social and large-scale out-of-home, the campaign will be supported by a far-reaching PR, influencer and in-store programme designed to spark conversation with food lovers across the UK.
Credits
Waitrose
Chief Customer Officer: Nathan Ansell
Head of Channels: Caroline Kinsmann
Head of Brand & Customer Experience: Helen Carroll
Senior Advertising Manager: James Ward
Advertising Lead: Joanne Massey
Senior Advertising Manager: Rebecca Hofstede
Advertising Manager: Jessica Knight
Social Media Lead: Sarah Hood
Senior Social Media Manager: Emily Angliss
Social Media Manager: Chloe Ball
Wonderhood Studios
Founder & CEO: Alex Best
Founder & CCO: Aidan McClure
Managing Director: Sam Brown
Head of Integrated Production: Natasha Johnson
Creative & Design Operations Director: Roy Barker
Executive Creative Director: Stacey Bird
Executive Creative Director: Jack Croft
Executive Strategy Director: Nick Exford
Strategy Director: Rob Jennings
Creative: Tad Buxton
Creative: India Penny
Senior Integrated Producer: Stefanie Forbes
Producer: James Plaxton
Business Director: Tom Butler
Account Director: Tara Lidstone
Account Manager: Lizzie Coombs
Account Executive: Hannah Chinyemba
Wonderhood Design
Head of Design: Simon Elvins
Design Director: Tommy Spitters
Designer: Lucja Wroblewska
Motion Designer: Hannah Mead
Wonderhood Makers
Co-founder: Katie Hunter
Co-founder: Jo Lumb
Executive Creative Director: Mandy Gould
Senior Account Director: George Alleston
Senior Account Manager: Rosie Hopley
Senior Account Executive: Isabelle Sturt
Creative: Sophie Crean
Producer: Jake Parker
MG OMD
CEO: Kat Bozicevich
Chief Creative Officer: Tamara Cross
Head of Planning: Flora Williams
Client Executive Director: Geraldine Ridgeway
Client Business Director: Jane Ridehalgh
Client Account Director: Megan Cupples
SMUGGLER
Director: Tom Speers
1st AD: Julian Richards
Director of Photography: Rina Yang
Production Designer: Mark Connell
Wardrobe Stylist: Kate Forbes
Casting Director: Ali Fearnley
Food Stylist: Fergal Connolly
Executive Producer: Lucy Kelly
Producer: Ben Link, Tarquin Glass
Production Manager: Ellie Sanders Wright
Production Coordinator: Georgie Dale
Untold Studios
VFX Studio: Untold Studios
Executive Producer: Melody Alexander
Producer: Helen Tang
Production Assistant: Joseph Wolffe
Creative Director: Adam Droy
VFX Supervisor: Christian Baker
CG Supervisor: Tim Phillips
VFX Leads: Alex Doyle, Adam Walker, Bhaveesh PV, Joe Kane, Lino Khay, Lynn Dekker, Mary Doyle, Murali Krishna
VFX Artists: Abhishek Changkakoty, Alberto Lara, Alice Pott, Angela Bernardo, Avinash Savant, Carlos de la Sotilla, Claudio Quarra Sacco, Felicia Petersen, Henry Affonso, Kapil Rana, M Gopikapriya, Michael Diprose, Michael John, Nikhil KM, Satya Sagar Kolli, Selva Kumar, Tom Di Stasio, Victor Almela, Vladimir Venkov, Will Burdett
Online: Richard Harris, Dave Rose
Digital artist: Gabriel Saccol
Tenthree
Editor: Eve Ashwell
Assistant Editor: Jules Bayer-Crier
Managing Director: Ed Hoadley
750mph
Sound Engineer: Giselle Hall
Producer: Aishah Amodu
Stills Photographer: Aaron Tilley
Agent: Angela Woods
Icon Films
Executive Producer: Ileana Anghel
Producer: Raul Cosma
Production Manager: Elena Tibichi
Art Director: Serban Porupca