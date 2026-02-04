Waitrose Food Lovers Travel To Infinity And Beyond

Waitrose today launches a bold new brand campaign, The Gastronaut. Following the brand’s hugely successful festive romcom, The Perfect Gift, the new campaign pays homage to another film genre: sci-fi.

At the heart of the campaign is a cinematic new advert, created by Wonderhood Studios, which follows the journey of an astronaut as he travels through space. Michael can be seen pining after delicious food as he’s repeatedly served his unsavoury looking space fuel in a pouch, until it becomes too much to bear and Michael takes matters into his own hands. As he hurtles towards earth he has a rush of core food-focused memories, from a recent family roast dinner to the cheese on his wedding day, before arriving back home to Waitrose for the food he loves most: prawn linguine.

The campaign highlights the struggles of a food lover living where food is only fuel - because, to them, food is more than functional, it is a way of life. Meaning they will go to great lengths for it. The creative offers a dramatic representation of the food versus fuel debate; helping our audience recognise themselves as food lovers too, and Waitrose as their ‘spiritual home’. Because Waitrose is a fellow food lover, and the purveyor of food worth travelling home for.

Emphasising both the genre of the creative and narrative of the campaign, the visual is accompanied by Aerosmith’s iconic “I don’t want to miss a thing.”, which is the first time the song has been used in any UK advertising campaign.

The campaign was created by Tad Buxton and India Penny, and directed by Tom Speers through SMUGGLER, and marks the official launch of the supermarket’s ‘The home of food lovers’platform, spotlighting the quality, care and obsession that the retailer has for delicious, ethically-sourced food.

In a world-first moment, Waitrose will also “send” its advert into space, working with a specialist partner to transmit the film beyond Earth, a tongue in cheek nod to the idea that even the furthest journey wouldn’t stop a food lover coming home for the right meal.