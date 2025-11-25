Creative Sparks
Bickering, Brainrot and Big Ideas
Meet Wonderhood Studio's newest midweight duo, Holly and Alysha, who share their sources of inspiration - from The Apprentice to the depths of Reddit
25 November 2025
Holly Nash and Alysha Radia are the latest creative duo to join Wonderhood Studios, bringing with them a combustible mix of cultural curiosity, irreverence, and craft.
They each have had stints at agencies such as BBH, Uncommon, AMV BBDO and Leagas Delaney before meeting at BBC Creative.
At the national broadcasters, their work included the acclaimed 'Not Just Telly' campaign and the viral Traitors 'Revenge is Sweeter Than Fizzy Rosé' spot for The Traitors. The pair come equipped with experience in both idea generation and execution across big‑name brands.
Sharing a love for all culture - from high cinema made by the likes of Jonathan Glazer to The Apprentice, NDubz and brainrot scrolls - the duo are both eclectic and grounded.
They also share their inspirations from Grayson Perry to Reddit and Vittles.
Holly Nash
Google, Jonathan Glazer And Mike Nicholson
How did I discover advertising? Google. We often type 'brief topic + meme' into Google and see what comes up. Great for succinctly presented insights.
My main creative inspirations are film directors - they have to be good at so many things.
Alysha and I share a unanimous love for anything Jonathan Glazer. We once took a course together called 'The Artist's Way', and part of that involved writing a letter to a 'creative hero' in our lives.
We both wrote one to the amazing Mike Nicholson (tutor at SCA 2.0). Hit him up for any creative mentoring.
Fruit and coffee
Most days begin and end with whatever is in the Wonderhood fruit bowl. We have a habit of pitching up in coffee shops for the morning and a long list of laptop-friendly cafes across London (available on request.)
People And Brain Rot
My favourite thing about advertising is...the people! We once had to explain and sell in a ‘brain rot’ aesthetic to senior management at the BBC. We were successful too.
Alysha Radia
The Apprentice
Embarrassingly, I learnt about the industry from the advertising task on The Apprentice. I used to watch with my parents and it was always my favourite week, so they suggested I might enjoy a career in advertising, and the rest is history.
Vittles, The Wallace Collection And Grayson Perry
And we both enjoy a Vittles newsletter subscription; insightful, wittily written articles covering all aspects of food culture. 'Grayson Perry’s Delusion of Grandeur' at the Wallace Collection was an exciting dialogue between old and new.
Bickering, The Internet And Nathan Fielder
In general we like to start a brief separately, mining our brains, books and the internet for insights and seeds of ideas, before coming together and hashing it out. What might sound like bickering is actually challenging each other to getting the best out of each other.
Fashion and fashion advertising. They’re always giving us something to talk about and costing both of us a lot of money as a result.
I’m big on Nathan Fielder’s brand of smart but silly too.
Instagram And Reddit And Music Videos
Comments on Instagram, Reddit, people are so funny online - the internet isn’t all bad. Music videos are constantly pushing the boat out further than advertising.
People And NDubz
We work in an industry and agency that is full of bright, kind sparks who are always striving to make work that is interesting and original. However this industry changes and grows, we’ll always be having a good time as long as we’re surrounded by good, talented people.
We once had to explain to a colleague who didn’t grow up in the UK the cultural importance of NDubz. We failed.