Bickering, Brainrot and Big Ideas

Holly Nash and Alysha Radia are the latest creative duo to join Wonderhood Studios, bringing with them a combustible mix of cultural curiosity, irreverence, and craft.

They each have had stints at agencies such as BBH, Uncommon, AMV BBDO and Leagas Delaney before meeting at BBC Creative.

At the national broadcasters, their work included the acclaimed 'Not Just Telly' campaign and the viral Traitors 'Revenge is Sweeter Than Fizzy Rosé' spot for The Traitors. The pair come equipped with experience in both idea generation and execution across big‑name brands.