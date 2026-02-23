Hargreaves Landown Is 'Helping Britain Invest Through It All'
This is the first campaign produced since the appointment of Wonderhood Studios
23 February 2026
Hargreaves Lansdown has appointed Wonderhood Studios as its new creative agency partner, with the launch of a new creative platform and campaign, “Helping Britain Invest Through It All”.
After a significant year for the business, marked by a change in ownership and renewed marketing leadership, this campaign represents the beginning of a bold new chapter for the brand that has helped Britain invest for nearly half a century.
With this new campaign, Hargreaves Lansdown reinforces its position as the nation’s trusted investment leader; confident, proud, and unshakably British. The campaign reminds Britons that confidence in investing isn’t about chasing fads; it’s about knowing your money is in the right hands. For 45 years, Hargreaves Lansdown has stood at the forefront of UK investing, trusted by more than two million clients and managing £190 billion in assets.
The cinematic 60” launch film, “Through It All,” charts four decades of national change outside Number 10 Downing Street, as new leaders, shifting policies and defining moments of crisis and progress shape the country and investment landscape, all seen outside the same iconic black door. From the birth of the internet and the optimism of Cool Britannia, through the credit crunch, Brexit and the pandemic, the film captures the everchanging landscape of British politics. But through every speech, every swing, every shift, Hargreaves Lansdown has helped people stay steady and build wealth that lasts, reminding the audience that “We’ve seen a lot of change over the last 45 years. But one thing stays the same. We’ll be here, helping Britain invest through it all.”
The campaign was created by James Rafter and Myles Vincent and directed by Tom Green through Stink UK.
James Rafter & Myles Vincent, Creative Directors at Wonderhood Studios said: “We set out to make a film that no other investment company could. Being 45 years old and having invested through all the madness the country has faced meant we could craft a spot that brought to life politics, financial events, thick rim glasses, pin stripes, perms and so many moustaches. It’s been a showcase of wonderful human craft through the entire production, and probably the closest we’ll ever get to No.10.”
Ciara Cox, Marketing Director at Hargreaves Lansdown, said “For 45 years, Hargreaves Lansdown has helped people invest through political change, economic uncertainty, and moments of real national optimism. “Helping Britain Invest Through It All” is a confident recommitment to that role. Created in partnership with Wonderhood, this campaign is about reminding people that successful investing isn’t about reacting to every headline. It’s about trust, perspective, and knowing your money is in safe hands with the UK’s #1 investment and savings platform. We’re incredibly proud of our heritage, our 2 million clients, and the role we continue to play in helping Britain build long-term financial confidence.”
“Helping Britain Invest Through It All” will roll out across TV, cinema, social, radio, OOH and press. The campaign brings a new sense of pride to existing clients and reminds the nation why Hargreaves Lansdown is the benchmark in confident investing. Hargreaves Lansdown clients will receive their own personal 'through it all' timelines, in a highly personalised campaign delivered via direct mail and email, a ‘Spotify Wrapped for the tax year end’ that reminds clients how their investment habits over the years juxtapose with the stranger times in UK culture.
Stitchy London led the social strategy, content and creator activation for the campaign.
Credits
Hargreaves Lansdown
Marketing Director: Ciara Cox
Head of Brand & Content: Andy Cridland
Senior Brand Manager: David Buttanshaw
Creative Credits
Creative Agency: Wonderhood Studios
Chief Creative Officer: Aidan McClure
Creative Director: Myles Vincent & James Rafter
Head of Strategy: Joe Harris
Data Strategist: Mia Hoban
Head of Account Management: Georgia Bullen
Account Director: Maddie McCarthy
Account Executive: Pericles Brierley
Head of Integrated Production: Natasha Johnson
Senior Producer: Stefanie Forbes
Head of Art: Simon Elvins
Creative & Design Operations Director: Roy Barker
Designer: Brianna Bartlett & Lucja Wroblewska
Social Agency: Stitchy London
Chief Strategy Officer: Ruth Nicols
Chief Operating Officer: Ange Kilgannon
Creative: Ré Poko
Videographer: Ethan Edwards
Digital Agency: PMG
Senior Account Director: Tom Taylor
Creative Producer: Shey Osibowale
Production Credits
Production Company: Stink UK
Director: Tom Green
1st AD: Tom Kelly
2nd AD: Callum Toms
3rd AD: Bradley Batetrip
MD/ Executive Producer: Andrew Levene
Executive Producer: Blake Powell
DoP: Benoit Soler
Producer: Paz Parasmand
Production Manager: Davina Abrahams
Production Coordinator: Alexa Hartley
Cast Coordinator: Roma Nesi Pio
Continuity: Jane Fryers
VFX Lead: Stephen Grasso
Location Manager: Algy Sloane
Location Assistant: Ed Michie
Production Designer: Robin Brown
Set Decorator: Polly Davenport
Propmaster: Tristan Carlisle Kitz
SFX Supervisor: Jason Troughton
SFX Senior Tech: Harry Troughton
SFX Technician: Wil Sheer
Costume Designer: Tom Lipop
Costume Designer: Emma Lipop
Costume Assistant: Eleanor Evans
Costume Assistant: Nancy Kane
Hair & Make Up Artist: Asheigh Hains
Sound Company: RUNAMOK
Managing Director: Lucy Spong
Executive Producer: Caroline Jemirifo
Engineer: Jon Clarke
Post Company: Time Based Arts
Post Producer: Matt Squires
VFX Lead: Stephen Grasso
Music Company: Native Music