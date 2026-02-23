Hargreaves Landown Is 'Helping Britain Invest Through It All'

With this new campaign, Hargreaves Lansdown reinforces its position as the nation’s trusted investment leader; confident, proud, and unshakably British. The campaign reminds Britons that confidence in investing isn’t about chasing fads; it’s about knowing your money is in the right hands. For 45 years, Hargreaves Lansdown has stood at the forefront of UK investing, trusted by more than two million clients and managing £190 billion in assets.

The cinematic 60” launch film, “Through It All,” charts four decades of national change outside Number 10 Downing Street, as new leaders, shifting policies and defining moments of crisis and progress shape the country and investment landscape, all seen outside the same iconic black door. From the birth of the internet and the optimism of Cool Britannia, through the credit crunch, Brexit and the pandemic, the film captures the everchanging landscape of British politics. But through every speech, every swing, every shift, Hargreaves Lansdown has helped people stay steady and build wealth that lasts, reminding the audience that “We’ve seen a lot of change over the last 45 years. But one thing stays the same. We’ll be here, helping Britain invest through it all.”

The campaign was created by James Rafter and Myles Vincent and directed by Tom Green through Stink UK.

James Rafter & Myles Vincent, Creative Directors at Wonderhood Studios said: “We set out to make a film that no other investment company could. Being 45 years old and having invested through all the madness the country has faced meant we could craft a spot that brought to life politics, financial events, thick rim glasses, pin stripes, perms and so many moustaches. It’s been a showcase of wonderful human craft through the entire production, and probably the closest we’ll ever get to No.10.”

Ciara Cox, Marketing Director at Hargreaves Lansdown, said “For 45 years, Hargreaves Lansdown has helped people invest through political change, economic uncertainty, and moments of real national optimism. “Helping Britain Invest Through It All” is a confident recommitment to that role. Created in partnership with Wonderhood, this campaign is about reminding people that successful investing isn’t about reacting to every headline. It’s about trust, perspective, and knowing your money is in safe hands with the UK’s #1 investment and savings platform. We’re incredibly proud of our heritage, our 2 million clients, and the role we continue to play in helping Britain build long-term financial confidence.”

“Helping Britain Invest Through It All” will roll out across TV, cinema, social, radio, OOH and press. The campaign brings a new sense of pride to existing clients and reminds the nation why Hargreaves Lansdown is the benchmark in confident investing. Hargreaves Lansdown clients will receive their own personal 'through it all' timelines, in a highly personalised campaign delivered via direct mail and email, a ‘Spotify Wrapped for the tax year end’ that reminds clients how their investment habits over the years juxtapose with the stranger times in UK culture.

Stitchy London led the social strategy, content and creator activation for the campaign.