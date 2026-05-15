Coral Goes Back In Time To The Golden Age of Games

The 30” film opens in the present day, as a man grabs a matcha in a café while the voiceover announces: “The golden age of games is back with the free Coral Rewards Grabber.” The world suddenly glitches into a vibrant 80s fantasy filled with bold fashion, big hair and bursts of colour. A modern pilates class transforms into a neon-fuelled dance session, with one dancer hitting an 80s freeze frame mid-air. The film culminates with a man stepping towards a hot tub before his robe is dramatically whipped away to reveal his Coral-blue budgie smugglers.

The campaign is the latest expression of Coral’s “We’re Here For It” platform, which seeks to put fans first and connect with audiences in more a humorous way. Grounded in a simple insight, the campaign recognises that while people play in different ways and in different places, they’re united by the shared excitement of daily rewards.

The campaign will roll out on linear TV, bvod, OOH and social. PHD Media will be responsible for media planning and buying.

Chris Brocklehurst, Coral Head of Brand said: “In our centenary year, we're leaning into the magic of classic 80s gaming with our Coral Rewards Grabber. Working with Wonderhood, we've created a campaign that's all about fun, nostalgia, and escapism – connecting 1986 with 2026 in a way that celebrates our heritage while delivering our most rewarding free-to-play game for UK sports and gaming fans. It's a moment of pure entertainment, and exactly the kind of light-hearted experience we wanted to share, and we are excited see it go live.”

James Rafter Creative Director at Wonderhood Studios said: “Hairstyles, music and fashion was better in the 80s, but game prizes like a toastie makers, fountain pens or floppy disk holders were a bit naff. In 2026 the 80s themed Coral Rewards Grabber means you can grab cash prizes for free.”

Myles Vincent Creative Director at Wonderhood Studios added: “Coral have been brilliant partners throughout this process because they fully embraced the ambition and humour of the idea. There was a real shared desire to evoke the nostalgia of 80s and create something unapologetically entertaining that celebrated the brand’s heritage while still feeling fresh for today’s audience."

The campaign was directed by award-winning Ben Dean at Magna Studios who has previously worked with brands including McDonald’s, Nike and Beats by Dre.

Credits

Client: Coral

Coral Head of Brand: Chris Brocklehurst

Senior Brand Manager: Caroline Foreman

Brand Manager: Poppy Glover

Creative Agency: Wonderhood Studios

Chief Creative Officer: Aidan McClure

Creative Directors: Myles Vincent & James Rafter Creative Team: Coel James & Chiara Piccirillo

Executive Strategy Director: Nick Exford

Business Director: Andrew Wright

Senior Account Managers: James Tasker and Diana Buteshova

Account Manager: Sri Sai Mahendrasigamani

Senior Producer: Henry Davies

Media Agency: PHD Media

Production Credits

Production Company: Magna Studios

Director: Ben Dean

Ep: Neil Andrews

Producer: Drew O’neill

Production Manager: Rosie Pike

Director Of Photography: Jack Exton

Moco Operator: Tomi Keeling

Production Designer: Sarah Asmail

Costume Designer: Buki Ebiesuwa

Makeup Designer: Eve Coles

Casting Director: Leslie Beastall

Editor: Leo King @ Stitch

Post-Production: Black Kite

Post Supervisor: Chris Mortimor

Colourist: Tom Mangham

Sound: 750mph

Editors: Stitch

Editor: Leo King

Music Company: Heavy Duty

Music Supervisor: Tom Cathcart