Coral Goes Back In Time To The Golden Age of Games
Its new platform 'Rewards Grabber' created by Wonderhood Studios celebrates the classic magic of the 80's
15 May 2026
Today, leading betting and gaming operator, Coral, launches a new campaign to celebrate the 1980s arcade-inspired makeover of its ‘Rewards Grabber’ platform that taps into the bold nostalgia and playful spirit of that decade.
Created by Wonderhood Studios, the campaign reimagines the thrill of Rewards Grabber using neon visuals and surreal gameplay, channelling the era of big facial hair, extra tight spandex and pixel-powered excitement.
The 30” film opens in the present day, as a man grabs a matcha in a café while the voiceover announces: “The golden age of games is back with the free Coral Rewards Grabber.” The world suddenly glitches into a vibrant 80s fantasy filled with bold fashion, big hair and bursts of colour. A modern pilates class transforms into a neon-fuelled dance session, with one dancer hitting an 80s freeze frame mid-air. The film culminates with a man stepping towards a hot tub before his robe is dramatically whipped away to reveal his Coral-blue budgie smugglers.
The campaign is the latest expression of Coral’s “We’re Here For It” platform, which seeks to put fans first and connect with audiences in more a humorous way. Grounded in a simple insight, the campaign recognises that while people play in different ways and in different places, they’re united by the shared excitement of daily rewards.
The campaign will roll out on linear TV, bvod, OOH and social. PHD Media will be responsible for media planning and buying.
Chris Brocklehurst, Coral Head of Brand said: “In our centenary year, we're leaning into the magic of classic 80s gaming with our Coral Rewards Grabber. Working with Wonderhood, we've created a campaign that's all about fun, nostalgia, and escapism – connecting 1986 with 2026 in a way that celebrates our heritage while delivering our most rewarding free-to-play game for UK sports and gaming fans. It's a moment of pure entertainment, and exactly the kind of light-hearted experience we wanted to share, and we are excited see it go live.”
James Rafter Creative Director at Wonderhood Studios said: “Hairstyles, music and fashion was better in the 80s, but game prizes like a toastie makers, fountain pens or floppy disk holders were a bit naff. In 2026 the 80s themed Coral Rewards Grabber means you can grab cash prizes for free.”
Myles Vincent Creative Director at Wonderhood Studios added: “Coral have been brilliant partners throughout this process because they fully embraced the ambition and humour of the idea. There was a real shared desire to evoke the nostalgia of 80s and create something unapologetically entertaining that celebrated the brand’s heritage while still feeling fresh for today’s audience."
The campaign was directed by award-winning Ben Dean at Magna Studios who has previously worked with brands including McDonald’s, Nike and Beats by Dre.
Credits
Client: Coral
Coral Head of Brand: Chris Brocklehurst
Senior Brand Manager: Caroline Foreman
Brand Manager: Poppy Glover
Creative Agency: Wonderhood Studios
Chief Creative Officer: Aidan McClure
Creative Directors: Myles Vincent & James Rafter Creative Team: Coel James & Chiara Piccirillo
Executive Strategy Director: Nick Exford
Business Director: Andrew Wright
Senior Account Managers: James Tasker and Diana Buteshova
Account Manager: Sri Sai Mahendrasigamani
Senior Producer: Henry Davies
Media Agency: PHD Media
Production Credits
Production Company: Magna Studios
Director: Ben Dean
Ep: Neil Andrews
Producer: Drew O’neill
Production Manager: Rosie Pike
Director Of Photography: Jack Exton
Moco Operator: Tomi Keeling
Production Designer: Sarah Asmail
Costume Designer: Buki Ebiesuwa
Makeup Designer: Eve Coles
Casting Director: Leslie Beastall
Editor: Leo King @ Stitch
Post-Production: Black Kite
Post Supervisor: Chris Mortimor
Colourist: Tom Mangham
Sound: 750mph
Editors: Stitch
Editor: Leo King
Music Company: Heavy Duty
Music Supervisor: Tom Cathcart