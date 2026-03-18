Waitrose Steps Into Famous Food Lover's Kitchens
In the new long form content series created by Wonderhood, the supermarket takes a look behind the doors of celebrities homes sharing real, authentic food loving stories
18 March 2026
Today, Waitrose launches ‘Food Lovers Uncut’, a new long-form content series, hosted by chef and food influencer Will Hughes aka What Willy Cook.
Created by Wonderhood Makers, the series will take audiences inside the homes of famous food lovers, with a deep dive into their favourite room: the kitchen. But unlike so many food shows, there’ll be no cooking; the series will be a chance to really get behind the scenes of Food Lovers’ quirks, passions, and the stories that go with them. These kitchens will be raw, imperfect and real. No styled shelves or perfectly organised fridges, just honest spaces that tell a story.
Food Lovers Uncut signals a strategic return to long-form storytelling, with Waitrose herding YouTube as a core channel. The brand’s key demographic is increasingly consuming longer content, and Waitrose's food-loving audience over-indexes on the format. The series responds directly to that shift, combining depth, personality and entertainment to position Waitrose as a leading entertainment brand.
The first episode, featuring Sex Education and SAS Rogue Heroes star, Connor Swindells, premieres today. With new episodes rolling-out on a monthly basis, the Food Lovers Uncut will showcase a diverse mix of both food and mainstream talent, aimed at appealing to a broad audience of foodies, but with Food Lover language always at their core.
Each episode will launch as an 8-20-minute film on YouTube, supported by shorter paid and organic social assets to drive reach and engagement. Produced and managed in-house by Wonderhood Makers, the campaign has been developed in close collaboration with Waitrose’s ‘The Dish’ team to deliver a fully integrated suite of assets across channels.
Sarah Hood, Social Marketing Lead at Waitrose, said: “We know our food-loving audience is increasingly consuming longer, more in-depth content, and Food Lovers Uncut is our direct response to that shift. By grounding the series on YouTube, we're not only giving our customers the engaging entertainment they crave but also cementing Waitrose's role as a true entertainment brand for food lovers.”
Katie Hunter & Jo Lumb, co-founders of Wonderhood Studios said, “This is the start of a big, new adventure for us all as we start to grow Waitrose’s entertainment credentials and put food lovers even more at the centre. We’re so excited about growing this new entertainment property with the team, and our Food Lover guests that will feature throughout the year!”
Food Lovers Uncut continues to establish the new Waitrose brand platform, bringing its long-form entertainment strategy to life through richer storytelling and cultural relevance.
Credits
Waitrose:
Senior Social Marketing Manager: Amy Shelton
Senior Social Marketing Manager: Emily Angliss
Social Marketing Manager: Georgia Constantine
Social Marketing Manager: Halli Biggs
Social Marketing Manager: Madeleine Herbert
Influencer Marketing Manager: Olivia Francis
Design Lead: James Turner
Social Marketing Lead: Sarah Hood
Chief Customer Officer: Nathan Ansell
Wonderhood Makers:
Co-founder and Managing Partner: Jo Lumb
Co-founder and Managing Partner: Katie Hunter
Executive Creative Director: Mandy Gould
Senior Account Director: George Alleston
Senior Account Manager: Katie Luton
Senior Account Executive: Isabelle Sturt
Lead Creative: Ella Banks
Creative: Sophie Crean
Producer: Jake Parker
Wonderhood Design:
Co-founder and Head of Art: Simon Elvins
Design Director: Tommy Spitters
Account Director: Sophie Scrimgeour
Midweight Designer: Łucja Wroblewska
Midweight Designer: Brianna Bartlett
Production:
Production Company: Wonderhood Makers
Director: Charlie Watts
Director of Photography: Tom Welsh
Camera Operator: Niall Coffey
Sound Operator: Chris Wells
Stylist: Luke Day
Assistant Stylist: Zac Sunman
Hair and Make-up Artist:
Runner: Zak O’Mahoney
Post Production:
Edit- Search Party
Design- Ana Projects, Richard Oldfield and Wonderhood Design
Grade- The Refinery
Sound Design- The Refinery