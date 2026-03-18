Waitrose Steps Into Famous Food Lover's Kitchens

Food Lovers Uncut signals a strategic return to long-form storytelling, with Waitrose herding YouTube as a core channel. The brand’s key demographic is increasingly consuming longer content, and Waitrose's food-loving audience over-indexes on the format. The series responds directly to that shift, combining depth, personality and entertainment to position Waitrose as a leading entertainment brand.

The first episode, featuring Sex Education and SAS Rogue Heroes star, Connor Swindells, premieres today. With new episodes rolling-out on a monthly basis, the Food Lovers Uncut will showcase a diverse mix of both food and mainstream talent, aimed at appealing to a broad audience of foodies, but with Food Lover language always at their core.

Each episode will launch as an 8-20-minute film on YouTube, supported by shorter paid and organic social assets to drive reach and engagement. Produced and managed in-house by Wonderhood Makers, the campaign has been developed in close collaboration with Waitrose’s ‘The Dish’ team to deliver a fully integrated suite of assets across channels.