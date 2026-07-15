Sainsbury's Brings The Buns Ahead Of England's World Cup Showdown

Created by New Commercial Arts, the OOH features a deliciously glazed bun placed seamlessly within the phrase “Squeaky [bun] time”; with the now famous “squeaky bum time” first coined the former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson during the final stages of the 2003 Premiership football league. The billboard is finished with a rallying cry of “Come on England!” alongside Sainsbury’s promise of “Good food for all of us.”

From today, the billboards will run across large-format OOH sites as the Three Lions play for their place in the final. It is the latest in a series of tactical activations from the supermarket championing and celebrating the England team’s World Cup run this summer.”

Dan Bailey and Brad Woolf, Creative Directors, New Commercial Arts: “As Liverpool and Crewe Alex fans it pains us to quote Sir Alex Ferguson, but when it comes to football he knows what he’s talking about. It’s the pointy end of the tournament but with Harry, Jude and Big Dan Burn we’ve got more than enough. Come on England!”

Credits

Brand: Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s Marketing Director: Radha Davies

Head of Sainsbury’s Brand Comms: Emma Bisley

Brand Comms Manager: Emma Young

Brand Comms Executive: Lizzie Willis

Creative Agency: NCA

Creative Directors: Dan Bailey & Brad Woolf

Creatives: Bernard Burton & George Walters

Managing Partner: James Wilkinson

Business Director: Julia Pensabene

Senior Account Manager: Zahra Banday

Strategy Partner: Kim Walker

Senior Strategist: Cara van Rhyn

Project Director: Sarah Brown

Design Agency: King Henry

Head of Design: Danny Tomkins

Designer: Jasmin Price

Artworker: Bradley Baker

Retouching: Gemma Lawton

Heads of Creative Operations: Cameron Henry & Yaz Mailoud

Media Agency: PHD

Client Partner: Natasha Cleak