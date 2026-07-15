Sainsbury's Brings The Buns Ahead Of England's World Cup Showdown
The campaign by New Commercial Arts gives Sir Alex Ferguson's famous football quote the spotlight
15 July 2026
Sainsbury’s has today unveiled a tactical OOH activation capturing the nail-biting anticipation ahead of England's high-stakes World Cup match against Argentina.
Created by New Commercial Arts, the OOH features a deliciously glazed bun placed seamlessly within the phrase “Squeaky [bun] time”; with the now famous “squeaky bum time” first coined the former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson during the final stages of the 2003 Premiership football league. The billboard is finished with a rallying cry of “Come on England!” alongside Sainsbury’s promise of “Good food for all of us.”
From today, the billboards will run across large-format OOH sites as the Three Lions play for their place in the final. It is the latest in a series of tactical activations from the supermarket championing and celebrating the England team’s World Cup run this summer.”
Dan Bailey and Brad Woolf, Creative Directors, New Commercial Arts: “As Liverpool and Crewe Alex fans it pains us to quote Sir Alex Ferguson, but when it comes to football he knows what he’s talking about. It’s the pointy end of the tournament but with Harry, Jude and Big Dan Burn we’ve got more than enough. Come on England!”
Credits
Brand: Sainsbury’s
Sainsbury’s Marketing Director: Radha Davies
Head of Sainsbury’s Brand Comms: Emma Bisley
Brand Comms Manager: Emma Young
Brand Comms Executive: Lizzie Willis
Creative Agency: NCA
Creative Directors: Dan Bailey & Brad Woolf
Creatives: Bernard Burton & George Walters
Managing Partner: James Wilkinson
Business Director: Julia Pensabene
Senior Account Manager: Zahra Banday
Strategy Partner: Kim Walker
Senior Strategist: Cara van Rhyn
Project Director: Sarah Brown
Design Agency: King Henry
Head of Design: Danny Tomkins
Designer: Jasmin Price
Artworker: Bradley Baker
Retouching: Gemma Lawton
Heads of Creative Operations: Cameron Henry & Yaz Mailoud
Media Agency: PHD
Client Partner: Natasha Cleak