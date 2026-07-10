Aldi Brings Football Spirit To The Supermarket Shelves
The campaign by McCannn Manchester showcases England pride before the quarter final match this weekend
10 July 2026
Leading discount supermarket Aldi has shown its support for England ahead of this weekend’s quarter final against Norway, with a timely piece of reactive work centered around one of its most iconic products.
Created in partnership with its long-standing agency partner McCann Manchester, the work gives Aldi’s much-loved Nordpak packaging a temporary low-fi facelift, dropping the “Nor” in a show of national pride.
Running across OOH, social, and in-store digital screens, the work taps into the cultural moment in true Aldi fashion — simple, cheeky and impossible to miss.
The work sees Aldi put country before product, proving that when England are playing Norway, even Nordpak knows which side it’s on.
Commenting, Dan Noller, Executive Creative Director at McCann Manchester, said: “Ahead of Saturday's big match, we couldn't be caught backing anything Nordic. So, for one game only, we've tweaked the iconic Nordpak into ENGpak, showing exactly where our loyalties lie. As always, it's a dream to work with clients who genuinely embrace playful creativity.”
The reactive work goes live on Friday 10 July, ahead of England’s game on Saturday.
Credits
Brand - Aldi UK
Agency - McCann Manchester
Client
Kristin Sonfield - Customer Interaction Director
Jake Garner - Customer Interaction Manager
Harriet Wood - Customer Interaction Specialist
Agency / Creative
Dave Price - Chief Creative Officer
Dan Noller - Executive Creative Director
Samantha Oxford-Dean – Design Lead
AJ Jones - Chief Strategy Officer
Jane Colbeck - Managing Partner
Alice Rafferty - Senior Social Media Director
Ollie Caveney - Senior Social Manager
Ella Timmins – Senior Project Manager
Lucy McNeill - Account Executive