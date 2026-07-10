Aldi Brings Football Spirit To The Supermarket Shelves

Leading discount supermarket Aldi has shown its support for England ahead of this weekend’s quarter final against Norway, with a timely piece of reactive work centered around one of its most iconic products.

Created in partnership with its long-standing agency partner McCann Manchester, the work gives Aldi’s much-loved Nordpak packaging a temporary low-fi facelift, dropping the “Nor” in a show of national pride.

Running across OOH, social, and in-store digital screens, the work taps into the cultural moment in true Aldi fashion — simple, cheeky and impossible to miss.

The work sees Aldi put country before product, proving that when England are playing Norway, even Nordpak knows which side it’s on.

Commenting, Dan Noller, Executive Creative Director at McCann Manchester, said: “Ahead of Saturday's big match, we couldn't be caught backing anything Nordic. So, for one game only, we've tweaked the iconic Nordpak into ENGpak, showing exactly where our loyalties lie. As always, it's a dream to work with clients who genuinely embrace playful creativity.”

The reactive work goes live on Friday 10 July, ahead of England’s game on Saturday.

Credits

Brand - Aldi UK

Agency - McCann Manchester

Client

Kristin Sonfield - Customer Interaction Director

Jake Garner - Customer Interaction Manager

Harriet Wood - Customer Interaction Specialist

Agency / Creative

Dave Price - Chief Creative Officer

Dan Noller - Executive Creative Director

Samantha Oxford-Dean – Design Lead

AJ Jones - Chief Strategy Officer

Jane Colbeck - Managing Partner

Alice Rafferty - Senior Social Media Director

Ollie Caveney - Senior Social Manager

Ella Timmins – Senior Project Manager

Lucy McNeill - Account Executive