Fujifilm Creates Memories In A Flash

The campaign highlights the camera’s new self-timer feature, reframing it not as a tool for perfectly planned photos, but a way to create space for spontaneous moments to unfold before the flash.

Rather than capturing carefully staged pictures, “Time for the Unexpected” celebrates the unpredictable energy that happens between pressing the shutter and the photo being taken. In those extra seconds, friends laugh, react, and improvise—often resulting in the most memorable photos.

The hero film follows a group of friends spending time together across a series of everyday hangouts - from bowling and mini golf to doing each other’s makeup and throwing a surprise party. As they use the instax mini 13’s self-timer to take selfies and group photos, unexpected moments unfold during the countdown, capturing the playful chaos that defines time with friends.

The spot was directed by Roman Rutten and filmed in Mexico City with locally cast Gen Z talent. It targets Gen Z audiences and builds on instax’s tradition of joyful, social photography while introducing the mini 13 as the next evolution in the brand’s best-selling camera series.