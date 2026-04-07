fujifilm instax mini 13 mccann

Fujifilm Creates Memories In A Flash

The campaign by McCann showcases the instax mini 13 and its effortless way of capturing the playful chaos in memorable photos

By Creative Salon

07 April 2026

Fujifilm have announced the launch of “Time for the Unexpected,” a new global campaign for Fujifilm’s instax brand introducing the latest addition to its popular instant camera lineup: the Fujifilm instax mini 13. The work was created alongside creative agency partner McCann.

The campaign highlights the camera’s new self-timer feature, reframing it not as a tool for perfectly planned photos, but a way to create space for spontaneous moments to unfold before the flash.

Rather than capturing carefully staged pictures, “Time for the Unexpected” celebrates the unpredictable energy that happens between pressing the shutter and the photo being taken. In those extra seconds, friends laugh, react, and improvise—often resulting in the most memorable photos.

The hero film follows a group of friends spending time together across a series of everyday hangouts - from bowling and mini golf to doing each other’s makeup and throwing a surprise party. As they use the instax mini 13’s self-timer to take selfies and group photos, unexpected moments unfold during the countdown, capturing the playful chaos that defines time with friends.

The spot was directed by Roman Rutten and filmed in Mexico City with locally cast Gen Z talent. It targets Gen Z audiences and builds on instax’s tradition of joyful, social photography while introducing the mini 13 as the next evolution in the brand’s best-selling camera series.

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“You can plan for the perfect picture, but sometimes it’s the moments you could never have planned for that end up being the most iconic pics,” said Britt Nolan, Chief Creative Officer, North America at McCann. “This film is a celebration of the chaos that happens with friends.”

“What I enjoyed most about this project is that it truly focuses on human connection. We live in a world that’s constantly chasing the future, always moving toward the next thing, and in that process we sometimes forget to simply be — to spend time with friends and the people we love,” said director Roman Rütten. “The timer function of the new Instax Mini 13 became the perfect catalyst for that feeling…sometimes those unexpected seconds become the moments we remember most.”

The campaign will roll out across 100+ global markets, spanning film, digital, social, and retail channels.

Credits:

Fujifilm instax

General Manager of Consumer Imaging Group - Ryuichiro Takai

Manager, Promotion Team - Naoya Ito

Leader of Global Promotion - Kaoruko Mochizuki

Budget /Localization /Promotion in Japanese Market - Naoko Hara

Website/Brochure - Ririko Matsumoto

Website/Brochure - Anri Mineyama

Social Media - Rika Otomo

VP Marketing, Consumer Products - Ashley Reeder

Marketing Director - David Bahr

Marketing Manager - Patty Shank

Head of Consumer Marketing - Karina Thomsen

Marketing Manager - Dale Young

McCann NY

CCO, McCann Worldgroup North America - Britt Nolan 

VP, Creative Director - Haley Cole 

VP, Creative Director - Lindsey Aquino 

Copywriter - Sam Altman

Senior Art Director - Megan Weber 

Chief Production Officer – Joe Calabrese

Executive Producer – MJ Soler

Senior Producer - Armando Melendez 

Senior Producer - Jared Hamburg

Senior Music Producer - Colleen Dahlstrom 

Director of Music, BA Licensing - Jamie Jou 

Business Affairs Manager - David Halberstadt 

EVP Executive Strategy Director - Phillip Lee

VP Strategy Director - Nerea Pennini

Associate Strategy Director - Drew Learner

EVP, Managing Partner - Ken Mulligan 

SVP, Group Account Director - Cheryl Edwards 

Account Supervisor - Thu Tran 

Account Executive - Katey Andersen 

1st Ave Machine

Director – Roman Rutten

Director of Photography – Chris Lew

Co-Founder, Managing Director, Photographer – Diogo Barroso

Executive Producer – Scott Gemmell

Executive Producer – Sam Penfield

Head of Production – Mariajose London Garcia

Producer – Elizabeth Collins

Producer – Karen Judchak

Adrenorama

Executive Producer – Juan Carlos La Madrid

Executive Producer – Guillermo Matthews

Cartel NY

Head of Production – Malini Khatha

Managing Director – Lauren Bleiweiss

Executive Producer – Evyn Bruce

Producer – Kong Ynag

Editor – Sophia Lou

Assistant Editor – Abby Doherty

Company3

Colorist – Jenny Montgomery

Producer – Nick Kransic

Revolve Audio

Audio Engineer – Michelle Kerzner

Producer – Bianca Muccia

No6

Producer – Natalia Wrobel

Editor/Conform Artist – Andrew Santanaso

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