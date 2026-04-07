Fujifilm Creates Memories In A Flash
The campaign by McCann showcases the instax mini 13 and its effortless way of capturing the playful chaos in memorable photos
07 April 2026
Fujifilm have announced the launch of “Time for the Unexpected,” a new global campaign for Fujifilm’s instax brand introducing the latest addition to its popular instant camera lineup: the Fujifilm instax mini 13. The work was created alongside creative agency partner McCann.
The campaign highlights the camera’s new self-timer feature, reframing it not as a tool for perfectly planned photos, but a way to create space for spontaneous moments to unfold before the flash.
Rather than capturing carefully staged pictures, “Time for the Unexpected” celebrates the unpredictable energy that happens between pressing the shutter and the photo being taken. In those extra seconds, friends laugh, react, and improvise—often resulting in the most memorable photos.
The hero film follows a group of friends spending time together across a series of everyday hangouts - from bowling and mini golf to doing each other’s makeup and throwing a surprise party. As they use the instax mini 13’s self-timer to take selfies and group photos, unexpected moments unfold during the countdown, capturing the playful chaos that defines time with friends.
The spot was directed by Roman Rutten and filmed in Mexico City with locally cast Gen Z talent. It targets Gen Z audiences and builds on instax’s tradition of joyful, social photography while introducing the mini 13 as the next evolution in the brand’s best-selling camera series.
1/3
2/3
3/3
“You can plan for the perfect picture, but sometimes it’s the moments you could never have planned for that end up being the most iconic pics,” said Britt Nolan, Chief Creative Officer, North America at McCann. “This film is a celebration of the chaos that happens with friends.”
“What I enjoyed most about this project is that it truly focuses on human connection. We live in a world that’s constantly chasing the future, always moving toward the next thing, and in that process we sometimes forget to simply be — to spend time with friends and the people we love,” said director Roman Rütten. “The timer function of the new Instax Mini 13 became the perfect catalyst for that feeling…sometimes those unexpected seconds become the moments we remember most.”
The campaign will roll out across 100+ global markets, spanning film, digital, social, and retail channels.
Credits:
Fujifilm instax
General Manager of Consumer Imaging Group - Ryuichiro Takai
Manager, Promotion Team - Naoya Ito
Leader of Global Promotion - Kaoruko Mochizuki
Budget /Localization /Promotion in Japanese Market - Naoko Hara
Website/Brochure - Ririko Matsumoto
Website/Brochure - Anri Mineyama
Social Media - Rika Otomo
VP Marketing, Consumer Products - Ashley Reeder
Marketing Director - David Bahr
Marketing Manager - Patty Shank
Head of Consumer Marketing - Karina Thomsen
Marketing Manager - Dale Young
McCann NY
CCO, McCann Worldgroup North America - Britt Nolan
VP, Creative Director - Haley Cole
VP, Creative Director - Lindsey Aquino
Copywriter - Sam Altman
Senior Art Director - Megan Weber
Chief Production Officer – Joe Calabrese
Executive Producer – MJ Soler
Senior Producer - Armando Melendez
Senior Producer - Jared Hamburg
Senior Music Producer - Colleen Dahlstrom
Director of Music, BA Licensing - Jamie Jou
Business Affairs Manager - David Halberstadt
EVP Executive Strategy Director - Phillip Lee
VP Strategy Director - Nerea Pennini
Associate Strategy Director - Drew Learner
EVP, Managing Partner - Ken Mulligan
SVP, Group Account Director - Cheryl Edwards
Account Supervisor - Thu Tran
Account Executive - Katey Andersen
1st Ave Machine
Director – Roman Rutten
Director of Photography – Chris Lew
Co-Founder, Managing Director, Photographer – Diogo Barroso
Executive Producer – Scott Gemmell
Executive Producer – Sam Penfield
Head of Production – Mariajose London Garcia
Producer – Elizabeth Collins
Producer – Karen Judchak
Adrenorama
Executive Producer – Juan Carlos La Madrid
Executive Producer – Guillermo Matthews
Cartel NY
Head of Production – Malini Khatha
Managing Director – Lauren Bleiweiss
Executive Producer – Evyn Bruce
Producer – Kong Ynag
Editor – Sophia Lou
Assistant Editor – Abby Doherty
Company3
Colorist – Jenny Montgomery
Producer – Nick Kransic
Revolve Audio
Audio Engineer – Michelle Kerzner
Producer – Bianca Muccia
No6
Producer – Natalia Wrobel
Editor/Conform Artist – Andrew Santanaso