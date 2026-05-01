Admiral Gives Excited Holidaymakers Peace Of Mind

Celebrating the moments that make travel unforgettable, the campaign highlights Admiral’s position as the insurer behind some of life’s most memorable adventures. Choosing to show the positive moments of travel, the execution features an excited holidaymaker, Joe, who is so caught up in the buzz of getting away he almost forgets some essentials. That is, until Alfie and The Admiral step in to ensure he’s covered. It’s a small human moment that captures the unmistakable buzz that builds before a big trip and positions Admiral Travel Insurance as the calm and helpful presence behind life’s biggest moments.

Well-known for its home and car insurance products, this latest campaign focuses on Admiral’s long-standing travel insurance offering. Building on Admiral’s ethos of celebrating the moments that matter, the campaign returns the brand to the much‑loved animated world of Admouth. Developed by McCann in close collaboration with long‑standing animation partners StudioAKA, the brand’s established Admouth brand platform is now in its seventh year.

This latest campaign set in the Admouth Bistro, features the well-loved brand characters, the Admiral, and her trusty sidekick Alfie. And, with a continued dedication to craft and character, the work reinforces Admiral’s category distinctiveness while telling new stories about its trusted travel insurance offering within the long-running world of Admouth.

Sarah Spence, senior advertising manager at Admiral, added: “Admiral is well-established and hugely trusted in Motor & Home Insurance but many people don't realise we can also look out for them when they travel too. Millions of Brits have already trusted us with their travel insurance, but we wanted to use our distinctive brand world of Admouth to get our travel product out there even more. Our new campaign does this in a way that's insightful, warm and reassuring.”

Zane Radcliffe, executive creative director at McCANN, said: “Insurance advertising often asks people to imagine everything going wrong. We wanted to do the opposite. Travel is about thrill, anticipation and shared stories, and Admiral’s role is to quietly protect those moments. By continuing the Admouth world, we’re able to build long‑term consistency while telling stories that feel human, optimistic and true to how people actually experience travel.”

The campaign launches today (1st May) across a mix of digital audio, VOD and online video.