Nurofen Promotes Greater Equality In Women's Health

The campaign centres around a real-life board game featuring the dismissals women hear: "It's all in your head." "You're just stressed." "You’re being emotional." The setbacks in the game symbolise how accessing a pain diagnosis can feel like battling an unfair, rigged system. The campaign also builds on insights from Nurofen’s Gender Pain Gap report that found: 1 in 2 women felt their pain was dismissed or ignored due to their gender.* These gendered pain dismissals delay diagnoses and leave women feeling like they’re playing a losing game.

Nikki Hayward, Category Director at Nurofen, said: "Women shouldn't have to fight to be believed about their own bodies. ‘See My Pain’ exists to make the invisible visible. But this is much more than a campaign. It’s a commitment to invest in the research and training that will actually close this gap.

That’s why Nurofen is backing the campaign with real action. This new chapter of ‘See My Pain’ reflects the brand’s significant, ongoing investment in systemic change: funding groundbreaking new research, gender bias training for medical professionals, tools for women and doctors to improve pain diagnosis.”