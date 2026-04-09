Nurofen Promotes Greater Equality In Women's Health
The campaign by McCann London helps address the gender pain gap
09 April 2026
Nurofen’s thought-provoking pain game campaign exposes the harsh reality of women's pain dismissals for what they are: a losing game.
Delivered in partnership with McCann London, the campaign builds on Nurofen's Grand Effie-winning 'See My Pain' platform to bring the experience of women’s repeated pain dismissals to life.
The campaign centres around a real-life board game featuring the dismissals women hear: "It's all in your head." "You're just stressed." "You’re being emotional." The setbacks in the game symbolise how accessing a pain diagnosis can feel like battling an unfair, rigged system. The campaign also builds on insights from Nurofen’s Gender Pain Gap report that found: 1 in 2 women felt their pain was dismissed or ignored due to their gender.* These gendered pain dismissals delay diagnoses and leave women feeling like they’re playing a losing game.
Nikki Hayward, Category Director at Nurofen, said: "Women shouldn't have to fight to be believed about their own bodies. ‘See My Pain’ exists to make the invisible visible. But this is much more than a campaign. It’s a commitment to invest in the research and training that will actually close this gap.
That’s why Nurofen is backing the campaign with real action. This new chapter of ‘See My Pain’ reflects the brand’s significant, ongoing investment in systemic change: funding groundbreaking new research, gender bias training for medical professionals, tools for women and doctors to improve pain diagnosis.”
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McCann’s campaign cast real women living with pain conditions to capture their raw, unfiltered accounts of the healthcare inequities women like them face every day. It calls on healthcare professionals, policymakers, and every organisation that touches women's health, to work together to help end women's pain dismissals.
Mel Arrow, McCann London CEO, said: “We’re proud to partner with Nurofen on its continued mission to close the gender pain gap, shaking up an otherwise rational category with some much needed empathy and understanding.
The See My Pain platform has already proven to be hugely effective, both societally and commercially, so thank you and huge recognition to Nurofen for the ongoing commitment to it.”
The campaign will run across TV, digital, social, and retail from 6th April. You can find out more about See My Pain and Nurofen’s work ending the gender pain gap here.
*Nurofen Gender Pain Gap Index Report 2023.
Credits
Creative Agency - McCann London
Client – Nurofen, Reckitt
PR Agency – Golin
Media Partner – WPP Media
Production – Shutterstock
Digital asset studio - Energy
Nurofen, Reckitt
David Shillcock – Marketing Director
Nikki Hayward – Category Director
Cal McKim – Senior Brand Manager
Charlotte Mizen – Brand Manager
McCann London
Creative Director - Jessica Giles
Producer – Zara Balfour
Strategy Partner – Jocelyn Major
Global Brand Lead - Katie Edwards
Business Director – Morgan Lafferty
Account Director - Lynsey Pulsford
Golin PR
Victoria Brophy – Executive Director, VP
Jack Thompson – Director, VP
Aria Driczinska – Account Director
Shutterstock
Margot Bowman – Director
Mollie Rose Skeffington – Photographer
Elaine Mackenzie - 1st Assistant Director
Josey Jacobs - 2nd Assistant Director
Joel Honeywell - Director of Photography
Anna Rhodes – Production Designer
Josh Yudkin – Location Manager
Phoebe Scott – Executive Producer
Giordi Caputo - Producer
Rochelle Achie - Producer
WPP Media
Richard Chambers – Senior Account Director
Natasha Webb – AV Account Director
Timea Koppandi – Planning Account Manager
Energy
Jo Jenkins - Creative Director:
Becki Woodage - Senior Account Director:
Oneikeh Campbell - Senior Conceptual Art Director:
Caré de Wet - Senior Designer:
Stefan Van Heerden - Senior Motion Designer:
Kylie O’Brien - Mid-Project Manager: