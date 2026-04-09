nurofen the pain game mccann

Nurofen Promotes Greater Equality In Women's Health

The campaign by McCann London helps address the gender pain gap

By Creative Salon

09 April 2026

Nurofen’s thought-provoking pain game campaign exposes the harsh reality of women's pain dismissals for what they are: a losing game.

Delivered in partnership with McCann London, the campaign builds on Nurofen's Grand Effie-winning 'See My Pain' platform to bring the experience of women’s repeated pain dismissals to life.

The campaign centres around a real-life board game featuring the dismissals women hear: "It's all in your head." "You're just stressed." "You’re being emotional." The setbacks in the game symbolise how accessing a pain diagnosis can feel like battling an unfair, rigged system. The campaign also builds on insights from Nurofen’s Gender Pain Gap report that found: 1 in 2 women felt their pain was dismissed or ignored due to their gender.* These gendered pain dismissals delay diagnoses and leave women feeling like they’re playing a losing game.

Nikki Hayward, Category Director at Nurofen, said: "Women shouldn't have to fight to be believed about their own bodies. ‘See My Pain’ exists to make the invisible visible. But this is much more than a campaign. It’s a commitment to invest in the research and training that will actually close this gap.

That’s why Nurofen is backing the campaign with real action. This new chapter of ‘See My Pain’ reflects the brand’s significant, ongoing investment in systemic change: funding groundbreaking new research, gender bias training for medical professionals, tools for women and doctors to improve pain diagnosis.”

  • nurofen the pain game mccann

    1/3

  • nurofen the pain game mccann

    2/3

  • nurofen the pain game mccann

    3/3

McCann’s campaign cast real women living with pain conditions to capture their raw, unfiltered accounts of the healthcare inequities women like them face every day. It calls on healthcare professionals, policymakers, and every organisation that touches women's health, to work together to help end women's pain dismissals.

Mel Arrow, McCann London CEO, said: “We’re proud to partner with Nurofen on its continued mission to close the gender pain gap, shaking up an otherwise rational category with some much needed empathy and understanding.

The See My Pain platform has already proven to be hugely effective, both societally and commercially, so thank you and huge recognition to Nurofen for the ongoing commitment to it.”

The campaign will run across TV, digital, social, and retail from 6th April. You can find out more about See My Pain and Nurofen’s work ending the gender pain gap here.

*Nurofen Gender Pain Gap Index Report 2023.

Credits

Creative Agency - McCann London

Client – Nurofen, Reckitt

PR Agency – Golin

Media Partner – WPP Media

Production – Shutterstock

Digital asset studio - Energy

Nurofen, Reckitt

David Shillcock – Marketing Director

Nikki Hayward – Category Director

Cal McKim – Senior Brand Manager

Charlotte Mizen – Brand Manager

McCann London

Creative Director - Jessica Giles

Producer – Zara Balfour

Strategy Partner – Jocelyn Major

Global Brand Lead - Katie Edwards

Business Director – Morgan Lafferty

Account Director - Lynsey Pulsford

Golin PR

Victoria Brophy – Executive Director, VP

Jack Thompson – Director, VP

Aria Driczinska – Account Director

Shutterstock

Margot Bowman – Director

Mollie Rose Skeffington – Photographer

Elaine Mackenzie - 1st Assistant Director

Josey Jacobs - 2nd Assistant Director

Joel Honeywell - Director of Photography

Anna Rhodes – Production Designer

Josh Yudkin – Location Manager

Phoebe Scott – Executive Producer

Giordi Caputo - Producer

Rochelle Achie - Producer

WPP Media

Richard Chambers – Senior Account Director

Natasha Webb – AV Account Director

Timea Koppandi – Planning Account Manager

Energy

Jo Jenkins - Creative Director:

Becki Woodage - Senior Account Director:

Oneikeh Campbell - Senior Conceptual Art Director:

Caré de Wet - Senior Designer:

Stefan Van Heerden - Senior Motion Designer:

Kylie O’Brien - Mid-Project Manager:

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.