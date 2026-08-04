Audible Positions Itself As a Platform With Stories that Speak to You

The creative is bold, human and emotionally resonant, centering the listener fully engaged with a story on Audible. The campaign features two films: one depicts a jogger who goes out for a short run only to become so engrossed in an audiobook that he accidentally runs a marathon, traveling through surreal scenes from the countryside to a rave to an abandoned wasteland without ever breaking from the story. The other follows a new father who becomes inspired to lead a healthier lifestyle after listening to an audiobook, ultimately becoming more present in his child’s life — reinforcing the idea that Audible shifts something in you, with impacts ranging from subtle and practical to deeply emotional and profound.

"Our listeners seek stories that make them feel something and stay with them long after they press play,” said Cynthia Chu, CFO & Growth Officer at Audible. "Stories that Speak to You captures the transcendent, transformative experience that has habituated so many people to Audible. The captivating, immersive storytelling we deliver to our listeners genuinely enriches the way they live."

Stories that Speak to You is the next chapter in Audible's global brand evolution, building on the company’s first global brand campaign launched in 2024, There's More to Imagine When You Listen. It comes on the heels of Audible’s announcement this spring that global membership grew by nearly 800% from 2015–2025 and is projected to more than double again within three years — underscoring the growing appetite for premium audio storytelling and fueling the brand’s move to invest in its next ambitious global campaign.

The campaign will roll out across media channels, leaning heavily into video, outdoor and social while capitalizing on high reach marquee moments throughout the flight such as sport and key entertainment launches. The plan includes a takeover of London's King's Cross Station, Melbourne's Spencer Street tram station and São Paulo retail destinations.

In the UK, Wavemaker is planning a cross-channel media approach designed around summer travel, entertainment and the September return to routine, using culturally relevant contexts and high-impact formats to show how Audible can make everyday moments more valuable.

Standout media moments include a Kings Cross station takeover - introducing The StoryLine, a media-first all-auditory digital issue of Stylist, Le Shuttle activity through the Channel Tunnel, outdoor cinema sponsorship, wrapped Manchester trams and multiple wrapped bus shelters

Becky Potter, Director, Clients, WPP Media UK: “It’s been a pleasure collaborating with the Audible team on this campaign. Our media approach is packed with exciting moments that show how audio storytelling can enrich everyday life for listeners. The planned cross-channel activations will be unmissable across key UK regions, and we can’t wait to see them go live.”

Stories that Speak to You is the first campaign from Audible's newly formed in-house creative group, developed alongside the company's marketing team, signaling a deeper investment in creative capability inside the company. It was created in collaboration with Special Group (Cannes Lions and Ad Age's Independent Agency of the Year 2026), directed by Megaforce, and photographed by Olivia Malone.