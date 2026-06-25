EE Partners With Toy Story 5 To Help Family Online Safety

The creative, produced by DCM’s creative arm, DCM Studios, playfully explores what happens when the Toy Story gang encounter technology for the first time - seeing screen time through a child’s eyes and using the story as a springboard for conversations about family life online. It connects directly to EE’s Safer SIMs offering, under 18s smartphone plans designed to give families greater control and reassurance online.

Running across DCM’s cinema estate during a major summer of family releases, the campaign places EE at the centre of a shared family moment – reaching parents and children together, in a high-attention environment. Media planning and partnerships was led by OpenConnect at WPP Media, EE’s dedicated media agency team.

Taking the story beyond the screen

The experience continues well beyond the film itself, with EE bringing the Toy Story 5 world to life across the cinema journey:

Interactive foyer installations, where families can step into the Toy Story 5 world through photo experiences

On-site EE Guides, offering practical advice and helping parents explore Safer SIMs

Cinema-wide presence across OOH formats, surrounding audiences from arrival through to screening

Extended reach via YouTube, amplifying the creative beyond cinema audiences

Influencer-led content across EE’s social channels, bringing the experience to life for families at home

Together, the campaign blends entertainment with practical support, helping EE play a meaningful role in how families navigate life online.

Kelly Engstrom, Brand and Marketing Communications Director at EE said: “As the UK’s best network for families, we understand that while technology is becoming part of family life earlier than ever, for many parents that brings both excitement and uncertainty. This collaboration lets us bring that conversation directly into a space where we know families spend time together, in a way that feels entertaining, relatable and easy to engage with. By connecting the world of Toy Story 5 with EE’s Safer SIMs, we hope to help families have more open conversations about screen time, safety and digital wellbeing.”

Rebecca Marshall, OpenConnect Client President at WPP Media said: “This is what happens when a collaboration is built around something people genuinely care about. By bringing together a much-loved franchise, a premium cinema environment and a useful solution from EE, we’ve created something that resonates with families in a really natural way.”

Jeremy Kolesar, Head of Creative at DCM added: “Cinema is one of the few places where families can enjoy a story, together and without distraction. That makes it a brilliant setting for a partnership like this. Working with EE on this Toy Story 5 inspired campaign, we’ve created something that goes beyond the screen and stays with audiences long after they leave.”

The collaboration with Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5 and DCM forms part of EE’s ongoing mission to use the power of connection for good, especially for young people as growing up with technology gets harder. It also builds on EE’s broader commitment to supporting young people’s wellbeing, which last year saw EE launch Safer SIMs - under 18s smartphone plans designed around different levels of independence.

For more information, visit: Safer SIMs | Sim Only Phone Plans for Kids & Teens | EE