BT partners with Frank Skinner and Home Nations Football Legends

The campaign was developed collaboratively by BT, Edelman, UEG and Havas Play, with Edelman leading creative concept development and overseeing the campaign, UEG supporting on talent partnership, and Havas Play leading asset production and Wembley and UEFA partnership management.

The launch follows a new national consumer survey commissioned by BT, which reveals just how deeply football shapes life across the UK. The research found that nearly three quarters (72%) of people from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland say tournaments like the UEFA EURO 2028™ have a major impact on the nation’s culture, identity and mood, while 75% say they are already excited for UEFA EURO 2028™ to take place on home soil.1

It’s not just the game itself that fans remember, but the chants and songs that define a generation of tournaments too. Almost half (45%) say that when they think back to UEFA EURO ’96, the iconic Three Lions anthem is the moment they most associate with that summer.1

At the heart of the campaign is BT’s ambition to use the power of connectivity to bring people together through shared cultural moments, no matter where they are in the UK. This spirit of connection mirrors the nationwide experiences fans can expect during UEFA EURO 2028™, brought to life through the unifying, fan-inspired poem. The campaign also builds on BT’s longstanding network leadership, including making Wembley Stadium connected by EE the UK’s first sports venue to have a bespoke and permanent 5G+ network, and comes as 62% of UK sports fans say they want technology to enhance the in-stadium experience.1

Ahead of UEFA EURO 2028™, BT will continue to innovate and strengthen its network to deliver new and improved experiences. This includes boosting mobile performance by up to 20% in many host cities including London, Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle, Cardiff and Liverpool; delivering a dedicated 5G+ network slice to each of the 24 tournament training venues; and rolling out unique eSIM experiences for fans from across the UK and around the world who want to stay connected with friends, family and all the action at matches and fan parks.

Claire Gillies, CEO of BT Consumer, said: “UEFA EURO 2028™ will be one of the defining moments for the UK this decade. We’re incredibly proud that BT is the Official Telecommunications Partner, using the full strength of our networks and technology to help power every moment, wherever fans choose to experience the action. The poem is a celebration of football’s ability to bring people together and reflects the power of connectivity to unite fans through shared experiences. Every day, millions of customers depend on BT to do brilliant things, and as we look ahead to EURO 2028, we’re focused on providing the infrastructure and fan experiences that will help deliver the most connected tournament for the UK.”

Frank Skinner, Comedian, Actor, Presenter and Writer, said: “When BT asked me to help capture what football means to fans today, I loved the idea of collaborating on something inspired by supporters themselves. What came through was a real sense of togetherness - that football doesn’t just entertain us, it connects us. As we look ahead to UEFA EURO 2028™ on home soil, it feels fitting to celebrate the way the game brings people closer, whether through a shared chant, a shared screen or a shared moment of joy.”

Izzy Christiansen said: “When I think about football in England now, it’s how much the game has grown and who gets to be part of it. I’ve seen first-hand how the connection between players and fans has changed; it’s closer, more visible, and more inclusive than ever. Whether you’re in the stands or following along wherever you are, that sense of being part of something bigger is what makes it special.”

Helen Ward said: “For me, playing for Cymru has always been about representing something bigger than myself. It’s identity, pride, and the bond we share as a nation. Every time I pulled on that shirt, I felt the support of the fans, the communities, and the young girls who saw a future in the game. That sense of togetherness has driven me throughout my career. To be part of something that celebrates that spirit today means a huge amount.”

Rachel Corsie said: “In Scotland, football runs deep. It’s built on history, resilience and a real passion that unites our people. From pulling on the shirt, to being amongst the fans that travel the country to support the team, it’s the feeling in those moments that are special. Being part of something that reflects what the game means across Scotland today is very moving.”

Keith Gillespie said: “Some of my best memories are playing away and still hearing Northern Irish fans louder than anyone else in the stadium. That support stays with you. It’s proper, unwavering. It tells you everything about what football means back home. That’s why this kind of moment matters, because it brings that spirit to the surface in a unique way.”