Hellmann's Brings An Edible Billboard to Kings Cross
The campaign by Edelman clears the confusion of the condiment as it encourages passerbys to dip and taste
06 May 2026
Hellmann’s tackled the UK’s scepticism toward ranch dressing with an edible out-of-home execution that turned public doubt into participation.
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Built around real social commentary—including the recurring “WTF is ranch?” sentiment—the brand created a billboard made from more than 1,200 individual samples of Hellmann’s Creamy Ranch paired with breadsticks, installed outside London’s King’s Cross. Together, the samples formed a quote reflecting British confusion about the condiment; as passersby took and tasted them, the words disappeared—literally being “eaten”—to reveal a hidden screen showing real reactions from those who had tried ranch. By turning existing negativity into the creative platform, the work used the medium itself as proof, transforming sampling into a visible, collective experience. The activation drove over 1,200 trials in under two hours, while organic social sharing extended its reach beyond the site, demonstrating how a simple, provocative idea can challenge perceptions and reframe a category through participation.
Developed in creative partnership with Edelman, the one-day installation was designed to live at ground level, encouraging physical interaction, sampling, and organic content capture.