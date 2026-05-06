Hellmann's Brings An Edible Billboard to Kings Cross

Built around real social commentary—including the recurring “WTF is ranch?” sentiment—the brand created a billboard made from more than 1,200 individual samples of Hellmann’s Creamy Ranch paired with breadsticks, installed outside London’s King’s Cross. Together, the samples formed a quote reflecting British confusion about the condiment; as passersby took and tasted them, the words disappeared—literally being “eaten”—to reveal a hidden screen showing real reactions from those who had tried ranch. By turning existing negativity into the creative platform, the work used the medium itself as proof, transforming sampling into a visible, collective experience. The activation drove over 1,200 trials in under two hours, while organic social sharing extended its reach beyond the site, demonstrating how a simple, provocative idea can challenge perceptions and reframe a category through participation.