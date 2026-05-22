Nexxus and Christina Aguilera Bring ‘Strong Hair’ To Life

The DOOH rollout builds to a final takeover at the Domino Sugar Factory in New York, following a multi-location projection series designed to create anticipation and cultural buzz.

Alongside the OOH, the campaign launches a hero social film directed by Max Bartick (Caviar, formerly Vogue), filmed using virtual production to create a sleek, futuristic laboratory world where Aguilera becomes both icon and subject.

The film reframes her as “NeXXtina” - a modern specimen of strength, observed inside a high-fashion, scientific environment. Robotic arms, chrome surfaces and optical lenses examine the effects of heat, colour and time on hair, before revealing Nexxus’ protein science in action.

Shot on a fully controlled VP stage, the environment evolves in real time around Aguilera — from stark white laboratory to a fully immersive lilac world — allowing precision storytelling while maintaining a premium, editorial aesthetic.

The narrative blends culture and science, pairing Aguilera’s iconic “Fighter” vocal with a documentary-style voiceover to land a simple truth: protein rebuilds what life breaks down.

“We wanted to create something that didn’t just live on a screen, but in the real world - where technology, culture and craft collide,” said Sophie Cullinane, Global ECD at Gravity Road. “Using Pencil, we were able to concept, visualise and produce at a speed and scale that would have been impossible just a few years ago.”

“This campaign is about strength - not just as a claim, but as something you can see and feel,” said a Nexxus spokesperson. “From the product to the production, everything is engineered to demonstrate that.”

The campaign showcases Nexxus’ Keraphix™ Liquid Crystallizer, powered by protein science and clinically proven to deliver up to 34x stronger hair*, positioning the brand at the intersection of high-performance beauty and cultural relevance.

By combining generative AI, virtual production and large-scale projection, Nexxus and Brandtech have created a campaign that doesn’t just tell a story - it builds a world around it.