Nexxus DOOH

Nexxus and Christina Aguilera Bring ‘Strong Hair’ To Life

Built in Pencil by Gravity Road/Brandtech, the DOOH campaign redefines beauty advertising through generative AI, virtual production, and architectural illusion

By Creative Salon

22 May 2026

Nexxus, in partnership with Christina Aguilera and Brandtech Group’s Gravity Road, has launched a category-defining global campaign that fuses generative AI, virtual production and large-scale digital out-of-home (DOOH) to bring its “Long Live Her Hair” platform to life.

At the centre of the campaign is a series of hyper-real, AI-generated DOOH projections, created using Pencil, Brandtech’s Gen AI marketing platform, transforming city buildings into immersive, cinematic illusions. The executions simulate architectural “cut-through” moments - where the façade appears to open into a futuristic world - placing Christina Aguilera inside a living, breathing skyline.

In the hero execution, Aguilera is suspended mid-air, held by a single braided strand of hair - a striking visual metaphor for strength - as her environment subtly shifts around her. The illusion is engineered through perspective, light and motion to feel physically real, creating what the team describe as “a building that behaves like a screen, and a screen that behaves like reality.”

The DOOH rollout builds to a final takeover at the Domino Sugar Factory in New York, following a multi-location projection series designed to create anticipation and cultural buzz.

Alongside the OOH, the campaign launches a hero social film directed by Max Bartick (Caviar, formerly Vogue), filmed using virtual production to create a sleek, futuristic laboratory world where Aguilera becomes both icon and subject.

The film reframes her as “NeXXtina” - a modern specimen of strength, observed inside a high-fashion, scientific environment. Robotic arms, chrome surfaces and optical lenses examine the effects of heat, colour and time on hair, before revealing Nexxus’ protein science in action.

Shot on a fully controlled VP stage, the environment evolves in real time around Aguilera — from stark white laboratory to a fully immersive lilac world — allowing precision storytelling while maintaining a premium, editorial aesthetic.

The narrative blends culture and science, pairing Aguilera’s iconic “Fighter” vocal with a documentary-style voiceover to land a simple truth: protein rebuilds what life breaks down.

“We wanted to create something that didn’t just live on a screen, but in the real world - where technology, culture and craft collide,” said Sophie Cullinane, Global ECD at Gravity Road. “Using Pencil, we were able to concept, visualise and produce at a speed and scale that would have been impossible just a few years ago.”

“This campaign is about strength - not just as a claim, but as something you can see and feel,” said a Nexxus spokesperson. “From the product to the production, everything is engineered to demonstrate that.”

The campaign showcases Nexxus’ Keraphix™ Liquid Crystallizer, powered by protein science and clinically proven to deliver up to 34x stronger hair*, positioning the brand at the intersection of high-performance beauty and cultural relevance.

By combining generative AI, virtual production and large-scale projection, Nexxus and Brandtech have created a campaign that doesn’t just tell a story - it builds a world around it.

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