Coral celebrates football’s real heroes

Former footballer and new Coral ambassador Jimmy Bullard leads proceedings, rewarding supporters from across the game - from the avid fans abroad, the famous badge-in brigade, even tattooed loyalists - and packing the film with visual nods to football culture along the way. Building on the 'We're Here For It' platform, the campaign reinforces Coral's commitment to paying homage to fans, celebrating them regardless of how they watch or who they support.

The campaign was created by James Rafter, Myles Vincent, and Gavin Cumine, and directed by Rich Hall, through Riff Raff Films.

Chris Brocklehurst, Coral Brand Director said: “Whether you're an armchair expert or a die-hard supporter, our latest campaign holds up a mirror to the brilliant, diverse, and hilarious reality of football fandom. We wanted to celebrate fans who follow the beautiful game—and with Jimmy Bullard stepping in as our master of ceremonies to reward them, there's no better way to pay tribute to the fans, who make the game so special.”

James Rafter, Creative Director at Wonderhood Studios said: “Once again Coral celebrates the fans that make football what it is. This time we wanted to honour football’s most loyal and most devoted fans in a ceremony worthy of royalty.”

Myles Vincent, Creative Director at Wonderhood Studios added: “Smashing together pomp and grandeur with an away end was so much fun, and even having Jimmy Bullard as master of ceremony handing out rewards felt like a fitting tribute to fans across the UK.

The campaign begins with the start of the 2026-27 Scottish Professional Football League season, rolling out across linear TV, social and OOH.

Credits

Client: Coral

Brand Director: Chris Brocklehurst

Senior Brand Manager: Daniel Chandley

Brand Manager: Lawrence Wisdom

Creative Director: Marcus McSweeney

Creative Agency: Wonderhood Studios

Chief Creative Officer: Aidan McClure

Creative Directors: James Rafter & Myles Vincent

Senior Creative: Gav Cumine

Senior Producer: Georgia Totvanian

Executive Strategy Director: Nick Exford

Business Director: Andrew Wright

Senior Account Manager: James Tasker

Account Manager: Sri Sai Mahendrasigamani

Media Agency: PHD Media

Senior Planning Director: Emily Docherty

Planning Manager: Sam Murray

Planning Executive: Raissa Dell’angelo

Production Credits

Production Company: Riff Raff

Director: Rich Hall

Producer: Luke Tierney

EP: Natalie Arnett

DOP: Ben Todd

Production Manager: Max Harrison

Production Designer: David Lee

Casting Director: Leanne Flinn

Post-Production: Black Kite

EP - Tamara Mennell

Producer - Tom Cole

Colourist - Rich Fearon

VFX Shoot Supervisor - Sacha Danjou

VFX Supervisor - Jonny Freeman

Sound: 750mph

Sound Engineers: Sam Ashwell and Lucas Trigg

Producers: Rachel Saxon and Ella Venvell

Editor House: Stitch

Editor: Ben Corfield

Edit Assistant: Ruoyu Ou

Edit Producer: Sarah Adewunmi

Music Company: THE HOGAN

Music Supervisors: Ludo Swaniker & Lila Caldwell