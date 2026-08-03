Coral celebrates football’s real heroes
Created by Wonderhood Studios, the work features new brand ambassador Jimmy Bullard
03 August 2026
Coral unveils its latest campaign under the ‘We’re Here For It’ platform, celebrating the passion, rituals and unwavering loyalty of fans at the heart of football.
Created by Wonderhood Studios, the hero film centres on Coral's Reward Shaker (a free-to-play game that gives customers guaranteed daily rewards simply by shaking their phone), by putting it directly in the hands of football supporters.
The 60” TVC imagines a grand ceremonial hall where football's most loyal fans are recognised for their ‘services to football’. Blending the scale and spectacle of a state ceremony with the passion and chaos of the terraces, the film pays tribute to the rituals, quirks and characters that define football fandom.
Former footballer and new Coral ambassador Jimmy Bullard leads proceedings, rewarding supporters from across the game - from the avid fans abroad, the famous badge-in brigade, even tattooed loyalists - and packing the film with visual nods to football culture along the way. Building on the 'We're Here For It' platform, the campaign reinforces Coral's commitment to paying homage to fans, celebrating them regardless of how they watch or who they support.
The campaign was created by James Rafter, Myles Vincent, and Gavin Cumine, and directed by Rich Hall, through Riff Raff Films.
Chris Brocklehurst, Coral Brand Director said: “Whether you're an armchair expert or a die-hard supporter, our latest campaign holds up a mirror to the brilliant, diverse, and hilarious reality of football fandom. We wanted to celebrate fans who follow the beautiful game—and with Jimmy Bullard stepping in as our master of ceremonies to reward them, there's no better way to pay tribute to the fans, who make the game so special.”
James Rafter, Creative Director at Wonderhood Studios said: “Once again Coral celebrates the fans that make football what it is. This time we wanted to honour football’s most loyal and most devoted fans in a ceremony worthy of royalty.”
Myles Vincent, Creative Director at Wonderhood Studios added: “Smashing together pomp and grandeur with an away end was so much fun, and even having Jimmy Bullard as master of ceremony handing out rewards felt like a fitting tribute to fans across the UK.
The campaign begins with the start of the 2026-27 Scottish Professional Football League season, rolling out across linear TV, social and OOH.
Credits
Client: Coral
Brand Director: Chris Brocklehurst
Senior Brand Manager: Daniel Chandley
Brand Manager: Lawrence Wisdom
Creative Director: Marcus McSweeney
Creative Agency: Wonderhood Studios
Chief Creative Officer: Aidan McClure
Creative Directors: James Rafter & Myles Vincent
Senior Creative: Gav Cumine
Senior Producer: Georgia Totvanian
Executive Strategy Director: Nick Exford
Business Director: Andrew Wright
Senior Account Manager: James Tasker
Account Manager: Sri Sai Mahendrasigamani
Media Agency: PHD Media
Senior Planning Director: Emily Docherty
Planning Manager: Sam Murray
Planning Executive: Raissa Dell’angelo
Production Credits
Production Company: Riff Raff
Director: Rich Hall
Producer: Luke Tierney
EP: Natalie Arnett
DOP: Ben Todd
Production Manager: Max Harrison
Production Designer: David Lee
Casting Director: Leanne Flinn
Post-Production: Black Kite
EP - Tamara Mennell
Producer - Tom Cole
Colourist - Rich Fearon
VFX Shoot Supervisor - Sacha Danjou
VFX Supervisor - Jonny Freeman
Sound: 750mph
Sound Engineers: Sam Ashwell and Lucas Trigg
Producers: Rachel Saxon and Ella Venvell
Editor House: Stitch
Editor: Ben Corfield
Edit Assistant: Ruoyu Ou
Edit Producer: Sarah Adewunmi
Music Company: THE HOGAN
Music Supervisors: Ludo Swaniker & Lila Caldwell