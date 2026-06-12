Betfred Taps Into Football Fandom With ‘We The Believers’
The campaign by DEPT taps into the nation's unshakeable faith in the game
12 June 2026
Betfred has launched a new football campaign, “We The Believers”, designed to celebrate the optimism, rituals, and unwavering confidence that define football fandom in the UK ahead of the biggest tournament of the summer.
The 360-degree TTL campaign spans TV, CTV, OOH, DOOH, radio, digital, and social, as well as select Betfred stores, turning the high street into live media ahead of the tournament's kick-off on June 11th.
At the forefront of the platform is a flagship campaign film, “We The Believers”, created and designed by lead digital agency DEPT®, directed by the award-winning Luke Brookner, and produced by Sticker Studios. Moving away from traditional betting tropes, the cinematic spot captures the emotional arc of modern football fans, celebrating the tension, excitement, and nail-biting moments that unite communities across the country.
The film opens with a montage of tournament preparation: fans dying their hair, hoisting flags, stocking up on matchday essentials, and moving living rooms onto garden lawns. The narrative then shifts into the tension of the match itself, capturing the raw, communal emotion of strangers talking tactics and communities watching in suspense, all united through a common goal. Finally, the film reveals the true power of football to unite the nation through shared belief and euphoria, showing roaring crowds and fans taking to the streets adorned in flags.
Belief is deeply woven into Betfred’s corporate DNA, anchoring a brand famously built on founder Fred Done’s belief in himself and his country, dating back to 1967. “We The Believers” strategically positions Betfred as a constant companion to the modern football fan through the inevitable peaks and troughs of the upcoming tournament - actively fuelling optimism, rewarding loyalty, and keeping fans connected to every moment of the tournament.
Accompanying the campaign film is a series of stills captured by acclaimed photographer Theo McInnes, known for blending naturalism and subtle humour throughout his work.
To amplify the platform, Betfred commissioned research into the nation’s football beliefs, uncovering superstitions, match-day rituals, and tournament expectations.
The poll of 2,000 adults showed that nearly half (49%) of England football fans believe it’s finally coming home. 1 in 5 footy fans practice lucky rituals when watching matches, including wearing the same shirt for every game (47%), holding crystals, clutching dog's paws, and using specific stadium turnstiles—all in the belief that it might change the result. Meanwhile, over a third (36%) have more faith in the current squad than any other since the 1966 winners.
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Cath Ryan, Head of Brand & Customer Experience at Betfred, commented: "This is the moment when the whole country leans in together. “We The Believers” is about giving fans a reason to believe, tapping into a spirit that has been a part of Betfred since the very beginning. This campaign goes beyond the upcoming tournament. Football fans are the ultimate believers. With many thinking their team will bring home the trophy this year and an incredible 67% backing themselves to do a better job than the manager, that brilliant mix of passion and unapologetic optimism is exactly what defines tournament culture.
"At Betfred, we wanted to capture that unique fan energy - from the armchair tacticians to the superstition of lucky shirts. Major tournaments have a rare power to completely eclipse seasonal rivalries and unite the nation, and our goal this summer is to be right at the heart of that shared celebration.”
Chris Boys, Creative Director at DEPT®, said: “We are a nation of believers. Irrational, yes. Misguided, sometimes. Passionate? Absolutely. But before the goals, the results, or the trophies, football lives firmly in belief. A hunch. A feeling. A moment where you think, this could be it. Belief is what fans feel before anything has been decided. This is why we chose to play outside the tropes of most football advertising, spotlighting fandom in all its many forms to champion the power of belief surrounding the beautiful game. Kicking off the campaign on the biggest stage of all.”
Credits:
Agency [DEPT®]:
Chris Boys - Creative Director
Brad Palmer - Senior Creative
Joe Jordan - Associate Creative Director
Katie MacDonald - Senior Producer AV
Natalie Price - Production Director
Natalie Newell - Stills Producer
Freddie Black - Socials Producer
Joe Dawson - Senior Account Director
Ash Aljohani - Project Manager
Phoebe Ord - Business Director
Gus Maclay - VP Clients
Shinal Pancholi - Strategy Director
Tom Greeves - Associate Strategy Director
Ruban Yogaratnam - Design Director
Ollie Catton - Senior Designer
Laura McHugh - Senior Motion Designer
Nicholas Pires - Senior Designer
Cristina Isaac - Lead Designer
Jordan O'Connor - Lead Designer
Dan Royance - Senior Artworker
Client [Betfred]:
Gerry Magee - UK Brand & Marketing Director
Cath Ryan - Head of Brand & Customer Experience
Charlie Winterburn - Campaign Manager
Callum Dunn - Football Social Manager
Production:
Director: Luke Brookner
Production Company: Sticker Studios
Producer: Georgia Wall
Executive Producer: Sam Page-Jones
DOP: Noël Schoolderman