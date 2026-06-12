Betfred Taps Into Football Fandom With ‘We The Believers’

At the forefront of the platform is a flagship campaign film, “We The Believers”, created and designed by lead digital agency DEPT®, directed by the award-winning Luke Brookner, and produced by Sticker Studios. Moving away from traditional betting tropes, the cinematic spot captures the emotional arc of modern football fans, celebrating the tension, excitement, and nail-biting moments that unite communities across the country.

The film opens with a montage of tournament preparation: fans dying their hair, hoisting flags, stocking up on matchday essentials, and moving living rooms onto garden lawns. The narrative then shifts into the tension of the match itself, capturing the raw, communal emotion of strangers talking tactics and communities watching in suspense, all united through a common goal. Finally, the film reveals the true power of football to unite the nation through shared belief and euphoria, showing roaring crowds and fans taking to the streets adorned in flags.

Belief is deeply woven into Betfred’s corporate DNA, anchoring a brand famously built on founder Fred Done’s belief in himself and his country, dating back to 1967. “We The Believers” strategically positions Betfred as a constant companion to the modern football fan through the inevitable peaks and troughs of the upcoming tournament - actively fuelling optimism, rewarding loyalty, and keeping fans connected to every moment of the tournament.

Accompanying the campaign film is a series of stills captured by acclaimed photographer Theo McInnes, known for blending naturalism and subtle humour throughout his work.

To amplify the platform, Betfred commissioned research into the nation’s football beliefs, uncovering superstitions, match-day rituals, and tournament expectations.

The poll of 2,000 adults showed that nearly half (49%) of England football fans believe it’s finally coming home. 1 in 5 footy fans practice lucky rituals when watching matches, including wearing the same shirt for every game (47%), holding crystals, clutching dog's paws, and using specific stadium turnstiles—all in the belief that it might change the result. Meanwhile, over a third (36%) have more faith in the current squad than any other since the 1966 winners.