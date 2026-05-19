Walkers' TikTok Gameshow Aims To Find the Next Big Crisp Flavour
Created by DEPT, the series will be hosted by 'Potato Queen' Poppy O'Toole and other top creators to crown the final two crisp flavours
19 May 2026
Following a nationwide call for new Walkers flavour ideas that captured the attention of millions, Walkers has unveiled the next phase of its iconic 'Do Us a Flavour' campaign. The search for the next big crisp flavour continues, this time taking the form of a first-ever TikTok gameshow dedicated entirely to crisps.
Thousands of flavour ideas were shared on TikTok. An expert panel including Michelin-trained chef, four-time Sunday Times bestseller, and TikTok "Potato Queen" Poppy O'Toole chose the top six to compete in the show.
Earlier in the year, Walkers invited the nation to submit their boldest flavour ideas, generating thousands of entries on TikTok. Now, six shortlisted flavours will be put to the test in a one-of-a-kind gameshow, where top creators each represent a flavour across a series of challenges designed to determine which two will advance to the Supermarket Showdown final. Representing the shortlisted flavours are creators who proved themselves earlier in the campaign: GK Barry, George Baggs, Moyo Ajibade, Kate Keogh (with her mum and dad), Kait Park, and duo Ieuan + Kane.
Leading the gameshow as host, judge, and guide, O'Toole will bring her real potato expertise, along with a balance of warm support and dry, cutting humour.
Shot on a working farm where the journey of every Walkers crisp starts with the best British potatoes, the series captures authentic sights, sounds, and smells as influencers' skills and flavours are put to the test through rounds and challenges that will determine the two going into the final Supermarket Showdown. They will go head-to-head across six episodes:
Matchmakers: The shortlisted six flavours are revealed and creators are randomly paired with the one they will represent throughout the show.
Poppy's Potato Patch: Creators source the finest Walkers quality potatoes for their crisp.
Do You Have Taste?: A test of the creators' knowledge of their flavours' ingredients.
Can You Canapé?: A challenge testing their ability to create the perfect bite of real foods on a crisp.
Public Palate: A panel built from the British public gives real opinions on the final crisps.
Pitch Me Baby One More Time: A Dragons' Den-style final flavour pitch to three expert crisp judges.
The competition features a points-based leaderboard with a "Flavour Multiplier," increasing the stakes as the importance of flavour intensifies with every challenge. Only two of the six flavours will advance to the Supermarket Showdown, where the nation will decide, through product purchase, which should win and earn a permanent spot in the Walkers range. The prize is up to half a million pounds as a share of flavour sales, alongside the glory of inventing the next great Walkers crisp.
"Walkers fans have come up with some brilliant flavour ideas, now we want to dial up the entertainment by bringing these shortlisted flavours into a high-stakes, highly engaging TikTok format," said Wayne Newton, Marketing Director at Walkers. "It's a chance to remind people what Walkers is loved for, while giving fans a reason to get behind their favourites and see which flavour ideas make it to the final."
"The ambition here was to bridge the gap between digital entertainment and physical product development," added Bel Moretti, Creative Director at DEPT®. "We didn't just want to announce a shortlist; we wanted to turn the selection process into a gripping cultural moment. By dropping TikTok's biggest creators onto a working farm and making them fight for their flavours in a bespoke gameshow, we've completely reinvented the traditional brand competition for a mobile-first generation."
Developed by DEPT® and PepsiCo, and filmed by production partner SLICED, the ambitious project was seven months in the making and involved over 1,000kg of potatoes and 50 hours of footage. The Do Us a Flavour gameshow episodes will be posted natively on TikTok via Walkers TV, supported by creator collaboration posts.