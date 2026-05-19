Walkers' TikTok Gameshow Aims To Find the Next Big Crisp Flavour

Earlier in the year, Walkers invited the nation to submit their boldest flavour ideas, generating thousands of entries on TikTok. Now, six shortlisted flavours will be put to the test in a one-of-a-kind gameshow, where top creators each represent a flavour across a series of challenges designed to determine which two will advance to the Supermarket Showdown final. Representing the shortlisted flavours are creators who proved themselves earlier in the campaign: GK Barry, George Baggs, Moyo Ajibade, Kate Keogh (with her mum and dad), Kait Park, and duo Ieuan + Kane.

Leading the gameshow as host, judge, and guide, O'Toole will bring her real potato expertise, along with a balance of warm support and dry, cutting humour.

Shot on a working farm where the journey of every Walkers crisp starts with the best British potatoes, the series captures authentic sights, sounds, and smells as influencers' skills and flavours are put to the test through rounds and challenges that will determine the two going into the final Supermarket Showdown. They will go head-to-head across six episodes: