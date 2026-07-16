EE Supports England After Tournament Exit

Following England’s exit last night against Argentina, EE, lead partner of the Home Nations Football Associations, has unveiled a powerful, reactive nationwide digital out-of-home (DOOH) and social campaign reminding young boys that the true strength of a squad is found in standing together, whatever the final score.

The DOOH went live across England this morning, carrying a supportive message in the signature style of EE’s wider tournament campaign: ‘Yes Boys’.

“YOU DID US PROUD. YES BOYS.”

The reactive creative reinforces EE’s commitment to supporting boys both on and off the pitch, helping them build confidence and resilience for when they need it most. It stands as a defiant show of solidarity for young fans and players navigating the emotional highs and lows of the beautiful game.

The DOOH is a continuation of EE’s “Yes Boys” campaign, a nationwide initiative launched ahead of the tournament that featured Thomas Tuchel and Steve Clarke, as well as players from across the Home Nations, and celebrated football communities as a powerfully positive tool against the pressures of growing up online.

The campaign was built on original research conducted by EE in partnership with Professor Ben Hine from the University of West London, which revealed that 42% of boys aged 11-16 encounter harmful online messages at least a few times a week, including suggestions that “men shouldn’t show emotion” or that “boys need to toughen up”.

However, the study also highlighted football as the vital antidote: 65% of parents say football has had a positive impact on their son’s confidence and identity, and 69% of boys feel more comfortable discussing their emotions after seeing professional players speak openly about pressure and vulnerability.

Throughout the tournament, EE has activated a series of initiatives designed to champion and support young boys, including:

● ATL Campaign: The creative by Saatchi & Saatchi leads with a 60s film set to Underworld’s 90s classic, ‘Born Slippy’. Placing the toxic effects of the manosphere front and centre, EE’s film contrasts the pull of harmful online influences with the positive role football communities can play on and off the pitch alongside a unifying rallying cry of “Yes Boys!”.

● The Mentor Badge: Developed in partnership with Internet Matters and supported by the Home Nations Football Associations, this free digital educational resource equips grassroots coaches and parents with practical advice to support young boys’ mental wellbeing and guide conversations around digital safety and healthy masculinity.

● Theo Walcott partnership: A partnership with former England star and father of two boys, Theo Walcott, to help bring the campaign to life through earned media interviews about the struggles boys face and how football can be a positive influence.

● ‘Tifo’ Creative Assets: Tifo assets created in partnership with sports illustrator Daryl Rainbow, utilising authentic supporter imagery to bring the rich culture of football fandom to life. These were unveiled at both England and Scotland’s pre-tournament friendlies.

● Media partnerships with Versus and LadBible: EE partnered with Versus to create content that sparked intergenerational conversations around masculinity. It also developed community-first spaces such as the LADbible Portal to engage fans and connect them directly to the tournament.

The Yes Boys campaign is part of EE’s ongoing mission to use the power of connection for good. It builds on EE's broader commitment to supporting young people’s wellbeing, which includes the launch of Safer SIMs (smartphone plans designed for under-18s) and the PhoneSmart platform, which helps families safely navigate healthy technology habits.

To discover more and access the Mentor Badge, please search “EE Yes Boys” or visit: ee.co.uk/ee-sponsorships/home-nations

Credits:

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Yes Boys

CLIENT: EE

EE

Brand & Communications Director: Kelly Engstrom

Head of Brand Advertising: Jules Wilkin

Brand Campaign Manager: Simon Reynolds

Media Manager: Laura Stone

Sponsorship Manager: Gary Bansor

Sponsorship Manager: Olivia Worth

Saatchi & Saatchi

Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe UK: Ben Mooge

Executive Creative Director: William John

Associate Creative Directors: George Coyle, Sam Simmonds, Josh Steele

Head of Integrated Production: Rachel Solomon

Associate Executive Producer: Rosie Nolan

Junior Producer: Josh Clark, Jessica Watkins Homeyard

Managing Partner: Eilidh McGregor

Business Lead: Dyfed Thomas

Account Manager: Ciara McCarthy

Head of Strategy: Will Moore

Senior Planner: Bridget Moyle

Digitas

Executive Creative Director - Ben Clapp

Senior Art Director - Tom Charter

Senior Copywriter - Ivo Lazarov

Senior Designer - Tim Vukcevic

Designer - Sarah Goodman

Senior UX Designer - Dilesh Lalloo

Experience Director - Jason Michael

Senior Project Manager - Cat Penn

Business Partner - Jess Brennan

Business Director - Sean McKenna

Strategy Partner - David Hofmeyr

Strategy Director - Harry Bunnell

Account Director - Emma Lycett

Senior Account Manager - Leslie Boateng

Senior Account Manager - Jessica Muhl

Proteus team - Web Build

Partnerships & Activations Agency: Havas Play

Managing Partner: Tom D’Arcy

Business Director: Jessica Ramsey

Senior Account Director: Louise Burns

Account Director: Elliott Dillon

Senior Account Manager: Tara Stuff

Account Manager: Emma Treasure

Account Executive: Daniel Osinoiki

Creative Studio (Design & Artwork): Publicis Production

Head of Design: James Crickmore

Lead Designer: Simon Hadassi

Senior Designer: James Goodwin Davies

Designer: Conor MacLeay

Senior Designer: Shona Macleod

Lead Motion Designer: Marco Balducci

Senior Motion Designer: Blake Hart-Wilson

Senior Creative Artworker: Dean Vuckovic

Senior Creative Artworker: Darren Rolfe

Senior Creative Artworker: Katie Luong

Project Manager: Adrian Reilly

Project Manager: Jessica Hall

Pitch PR:

Executive Creative Director: Lee Price

Managing Partner: Deborah Villiers

Account Director: Brandon Tourle

Senior Account Manager: Harry Gibson

Senior Account Manager: Katie Williams

Media Agency: OpenConnect, WPP Media

Client President: Rebecca Marshall

Chief Strategy Officer: David Wilding

Head of Planning & Strategy Open Connect: Anna Martorana

EE Client Lead: Meghan Weatherill

Media Planning Business Director: Dima Marotti

Media Planning Manager: Sami Khawaja