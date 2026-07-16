EE Supports England After Tournament Exit
'You Did Us Proud. Yes Boys' by Saatchi & Saatchi reminds young men of the true strengths of a squad, whatever the final score.
16 July 2026
Following England’s exit last night against Argentina, EE, lead partner of the Home Nations Football Associations, has unveiled a powerful, reactive nationwide digital out-of-home (DOOH) and social campaign reminding young boys that the true strength of a squad is found in standing together, whatever the final score.
The DOOH went live across England this morning, carrying a supportive message in the signature style of EE’s wider tournament campaign: ‘Yes Boys’.
“YOU DID US PROUD. YES BOYS.”
The reactive creative reinforces EE’s commitment to supporting boys both on and off the pitch, helping them build confidence and resilience for when they need it most. It stands as a defiant show of solidarity for young fans and players navigating the emotional highs and lows of the beautiful game.
The DOOH is a continuation of EE’s “Yes Boys” campaign, a nationwide initiative launched ahead of the tournament that featured Thomas Tuchel and Steve Clarke, as well as players from across the Home Nations, and celebrated football communities as a powerfully positive tool against the pressures of growing up online.
The campaign was built on original research conducted by EE in partnership with Professor Ben Hine from the University of West London, which revealed that 42% of boys aged 11-16 encounter harmful online messages at least a few times a week, including suggestions that “men shouldn’t show emotion” or that “boys need to toughen up”.
However, the study also highlighted football as the vital antidote: 65% of parents say football has had a positive impact on their son’s confidence and identity, and 69% of boys feel more comfortable discussing their emotions after seeing professional players speak openly about pressure and vulnerability.
Throughout the tournament, EE has activated a series of initiatives designed to champion and support young boys, including:
● ATL Campaign: The creative by Saatchi & Saatchi leads with a 60s film set to Underworld’s 90s classic, ‘Born Slippy’. Placing the toxic effects of the manosphere front and centre, EE’s film contrasts the pull of harmful online influences with the positive role football communities can play on and off the pitch alongside a unifying rallying cry of “Yes Boys!”.
● The Mentor Badge: Developed in partnership with Internet Matters and supported by the Home Nations Football Associations, this free digital educational resource equips grassroots coaches and parents with practical advice to support young boys’ mental wellbeing and guide conversations around digital safety and healthy masculinity.
● Theo Walcott partnership: A partnership with former England star and father of two boys, Theo Walcott, to help bring the campaign to life through earned media interviews about the struggles boys face and how football can be a positive influence.
● ‘Tifo’ Creative Assets: Tifo assets created in partnership with sports illustrator Daryl Rainbow, utilising authentic supporter imagery to bring the rich culture of football fandom to life. These were unveiled at both England and Scotland’s pre-tournament friendlies.
● Media partnerships with Versus and LadBible: EE partnered with Versus to create content that sparked intergenerational conversations around masculinity. It also developed community-first spaces such as the LADbible Portal to engage fans and connect them directly to the tournament.
The Yes Boys campaign is part of EE’s ongoing mission to use the power of connection for good. It builds on EE's broader commitment to supporting young people’s wellbeing, which includes the launch of Safer SIMs (smartphone plans designed for under-18s) and the PhoneSmart platform, which helps families safely navigate healthy technology habits.
To discover more and access the Mentor Badge, please search “EE Yes Boys” or visit: ee.co.uk/ee-sponsorships/home-nations
Credits:
CAMPAIGN TITLE: Yes Boys
CLIENT: EE
EE
Brand & Communications Director: Kelly Engstrom
Head of Brand Advertising: Jules Wilkin
Brand Campaign Manager: Simon Reynolds
Media Manager: Laura Stone
Sponsorship Manager: Gary Bansor
Sponsorship Manager: Olivia Worth
Saatchi & Saatchi
Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe UK: Ben Mooge
Executive Creative Director: William John
Associate Creative Directors: George Coyle, Sam Simmonds, Josh Steele
Head of Integrated Production: Rachel Solomon
Associate Executive Producer: Rosie Nolan
Junior Producer: Josh Clark, Jessica Watkins Homeyard
Managing Partner: Eilidh McGregor
Business Lead: Dyfed Thomas
Account Manager: Ciara McCarthy
Head of Strategy: Will Moore
Senior Planner: Bridget Moyle
Digitas
Executive Creative Director - Ben Clapp
Senior Art Director - Tom Charter
Senior Copywriter - Ivo Lazarov
Senior Designer - Tim Vukcevic
Designer - Sarah Goodman
Senior UX Designer - Dilesh Lalloo
Experience Director - Jason Michael
Senior Project Manager - Cat Penn
Business Partner - Jess Brennan
Business Director - Sean McKenna
Strategy Partner - David Hofmeyr
Strategy Director - Harry Bunnell
Account Director - Emma Lycett
Senior Account Manager - Leslie Boateng
Senior Account Manager - Jessica Muhl
Proteus team - Web Build
Partnerships & Activations Agency: Havas Play
Managing Partner: Tom D’Arcy
Business Director: Jessica Ramsey
Senior Account Director: Louise Burns
Account Director: Elliott Dillon
Senior Account Manager: Tara Stuff
Account Manager: Emma Treasure
Account Executive: Daniel Osinoiki
Creative Studio (Design & Artwork): Publicis Production
Head of Design: James Crickmore
Lead Designer: Simon Hadassi
Senior Designer: James Goodwin Davies
Designer: Conor MacLeay
Senior Designer: Shona Macleod
Lead Motion Designer: Marco Balducci
Senior Motion Designer: Blake Hart-Wilson
Senior Creative Artworker: Dean Vuckovic
Senior Creative Artworker: Darren Rolfe
Senior Creative Artworker: Katie Luong
Project Manager: Adrian Reilly
Project Manager: Jessica Hall
Pitch PR:
Executive Creative Director: Lee Price
Managing Partner: Deborah Villiers
Account Director: Brandon Tourle
Senior Account Manager: Harry Gibson
Senior Account Manager: Katie Williams
Media Agency: OpenConnect, WPP Media
Client President: Rebecca Marshall
Chief Strategy Officer: David Wilding
Head of Planning & Strategy Open Connect: Anna Martorana
EE Client Lead: Meghan Weatherill
Media Planning Business Director: Dima Marotti
Media Planning Manager: Sami Khawaja