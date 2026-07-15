British Heart Foundation Turns Hydration Breaks Into Awareness Platform

British Heart Foundation (BHF) have launched "Three Minutes to Kill", new work which reimagines football’s controversial three-minute hydration breaks into a vital fundraising and awareness platform.

Launched ahead of England’s quarter final face off against Norway on Saturday, the campaign is built around a simple insight: while football fans have been describing the new hydration breaks as "three minutes to kill", every three minutes someone in the UK dies from cardiovascular disease.

The creative by Saatchi & Saatchi reframes those pauses in play as moments that can be put to better use, encouraging supporters to donate to BHF and help fund lifesaving research.

The campaign is fronted by cardiac arrest survivors and footballers Tom Lockyer and Charlie Wyke, alongside Jack Sparkes, whose daughter was born with a heart condition.

Alongside social content featuring Lockyer and Wyke, BHF has worked with media partners including Sky Sports, Mail Metro Media, LadBible, Bauer and News UK to integrate the campaign directly into football coverage across live blogs, podcasts, News programming and radio. Bespoke content from talkSPORT presenters and former players Jamie O’Hara and Jason Cundy also aired over the weekend.

The work has been designed to appear wherever football fans encounter hydration breaks during the final weeks of the tournament. The campaign's media planning and buying, led by Omnicom Media’s PHD, places the message directly into the moments that inspired the idea, reaching supporters when play stops and attention shifts away from the pitch.

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, Chief Executive of the British Heart Foundation (BHF), said: “Every three minutes, another family in the UK loses someone they love to cardiovascular disease. Through Three Minutes to Kill, we’re turning a pause in play into a moment that could help save lives.

“Football has an incredible power to bring people together, and we’re asking fans to use these three-minute breaks to donate to the BHF. Your support could help fund the next generation of lifesaving cardiovascular research, from pioneering work using artificial intelligence to better predict heart attacks, to new treatments and technologies that is transforming the lives of people living with cardiovascular disease in the UK today.

“So, when the game pauses, don’t just wait for play to restart - please donate to British Heart Foundation.”

Franki Goodwin, Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi, said: "The hydration breaks quickly became one of football's most talked-about interruptions. We saw an opportunity to take a moment a lot of us have thought of as dead time, and when attention shifts away from the pitch, and give it a purpose. This work is all built around the uncomfortable truth that every three minutes someone in the UK dies from cardiovascular disease. By connecting those two things, we've turned a pause in play into an opportunity to help save lives."

Claire Bullock, Client Partner, PHD said: “The power of this idea lies in its timing and context. Hydration breaks happen at predictable but high-attention moments, which gave us the opportunity to use mass-media football environments to align BHF’s message and media to the rhythm of the game - turning interruption into attention.”

BHF is encouraging supporters to use the three-minute hydration breaks to donate from £3 and help fund the next generation of lifesaving cardiovascular research. Visit bhf.org.uk/3minutes.

Credits:

Client: British Heart Foundation

Campaign title: Three Minutes to Kill

Advertising agency: Saatchi & Saatchi

Chief Creative Officer: Franki Goodwin

Creative Director: Simon Cheadle

Senior Creative: Dan Kenny

Senior Creative: Matthew Tassell

Head of Account Management: Emily Carr-Bennett

Account Director: Zara Hutchins

Planning Partner: Mathieu Abet

Associate Executive Producer: Rosie Nolan

Head of Design: Ben Mcnaughton

Media Agency: PHD London

Managing Partner, Head of Investment: Vicky Radcliffe

Client Partner: Claire Bullock

Planning Associate Director: Shirin Khanano

Biddable Senior Executive: Will Davey

Director of Communications & Corporate Affairs: Nicole Yost

Head of Talent & Ambassador Relations: Niamh Paul

Fundraising Media Manager: Amelia Komor