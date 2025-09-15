Essity's Tempo Celebrates Everyday Heroes In Europe-Wide Campaign
Created by AMV BBDO, the campaign celebrates how tissues support people through lifes ups and downs
15 September 2025
Tempo, Europe’s leading tissue brand owned by global leading hygiene company Essity, is celebrating the quiet power of everyday heroes in a new pan-European campaign created by AMV BBDO.
Rooted in emotional truth, the multichannel campaign spans TV, online, social and in-store, and pays tribute to the often-overlooked people who make a difference, who instinctively support others through life’s ups and downs. When they offer a Tempo, it’s more than just a tissue. It’s a moment of empathy. A gesture of care.
At the heart of the campaign is a film titled “Taxi”, directed by Stefanie Soho through Smuggler. Building on Tempo’s “Ready for Anything” brand platform, also developed by the agency, the script follows a day in the life of a taxi driver. He’s calm and composed on the emotional front line - listening, absorbing, quietly offering support. A box of tissues always within reach. Like Tempo, he’s ready for whatever the day brings.
In a category that often competes on price and practicality, Tempo is reclaiming its place as a brand people choose for how it makes them feel - not just what it does. By tapping into genuine emotion, the brand aims to rebuild preference and reinforce its role in people’s lives as a small but meaningful act of solidarity.
Essity Global Brand Communication Manager Ekaterina Strelchenko said, “Tempo is a fabric of the nation brand in such European markets like Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands, Italy… and with the new campaign we want to show what Tempo brand stands for. We equip everyone not just with the best tissue, but with the best mindset as well promoting acceptance and emotional openness in everyday life.”
AMV BBDO joint Chief Creative Officer Nicholas Hulley said, "In a world full of big emotions, it’s often the small gestures that land the hardest. This work is about those quiet, everyday moments of meaningful connection - where a tissue isn’t just a tissue, it’s a signal that someone sees you, and cares. That’s how a brand like Tempo connects - through the power of small, human moments."
The campaign will be rolled out in key European markets, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy and the Netherlands, each with its own bespoke media approach with TV and BVOD through major platforms like Amazon and Disney, paid and organic social. The film will run in 85”, 20”, 15”, 10” and 6” versions. The campaign message also carries right through to in-store POS.
