Essity's Tempo Celebrates Everyday Heroes In Europe-Wide Campaign

In a category that often competes on price and practicality, Tempo is reclaiming its place as a brand people choose for how it makes them feel - not just what it does. By tapping into genuine emotion, the brand aims to rebuild preference and reinforce its role in people’s lives as a small but meaningful act of solidarity.

Essity Global Brand Communication Manager Ekaterina Strelchenko said, “Tempo is a fabric of the nation brand in such European markets like Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands, Italy… and with the new campaign we want to show what Tempo brand stands for. We equip everyone not just with the best tissue, but with the best mindset as well promoting acceptance and emotional openness in everyday life.”

AMV BBDO joint Chief Creative Officer Nicholas Hulley said, "In a world full of big emotions, it’s often the small gestures that land the hardest. This work is about those quiet, everyday moments of meaningful connection - where a tissue isn’t just a tissue, it’s a signal that someone sees you, and cares. That’s how a brand like Tempo connects - through the power of small, human moments."

The campaign will be rolled out in key European markets, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy and the Netherlands, each with its own bespoke media approach with TV and BVOD through major platforms like Amazon and Disney, paid and organic social. The film will run in 85”, 20”, 15”, 10” and 6” versions. The campaign message also carries right through to in-store POS.