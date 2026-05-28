Extra Blames May's Double Full Moon On Overthinking

Compared to other generations, Gen Z is the most likely to spiral over triggers such as being left on read (46%), telling a white lie (33%), what they’ve posted on social media (31%), and accidentally liking a photo from 2018 while deep scrolling someone’s Instagram (29%).

To bring the overthinking spiral to life, reality TV’s Stephen Libby has partnered with EXTRA Plus as its Chief Overthinking Officer, no stranger to environments where every glance, pause and raised eyebrow can send the mind into overdrive.

Stephen Libby said: “I know the overthinking spiral all too well. I’ve been in many rooms where every look, comment or pause has been second guessed – and this research shows we’re all doing it daily. I’m especially guilty with texts – rewriting one message three times, hitting send, then rereading it again... and if there’s a full moon, I’m 100% going back for another look.”

Social media pressure is a key driver of Gen Z getting stuck in their own heads. Over half (56%) say they’ve deleted a post if it didn’t get “enough” likes or comments within the first hour, compared to just a quarter (25%) of the wider population.

Even hitting ‘send’ now comes with pressure. Around 65% admit re-reading texts they’ve sent, checking whether they sounded too dramatic or excessive (33%), too keen (27%), or not funny enough (27%). Meanwhile, almost 9 in 10 (86%) deliberately delay replying so they don’t appear overly eager, highlighting the unwritten “rules” shaping modern dating and relationships.

Voice notes? No escape there either. Nearly three-quarters (73%) of Gen Z say they’ve re-recorded a “casual” message multiple times to get the tone just right, compared to just 32% of those who send voice notes overall.

And it doesn’t stop there. A striking 82% of Gen Z say they replay awkward conversations from their day, compared to 56% of Brits overall. When it comes to white lies, a third (33%) admit mentally rehearsing their story “just in case”, while 24% say they overanalyse others’ reactions for signs they’ve been found out.

Many also believe the full moon only adds to the chaos. While 27% of Brits have blamed the moon for their behaviour, Gen Z again comes out on top (46%). During a full moon, they say they have been more likely to spiral (14%), feel more chaotic (13%), send a text they regret (13%), avoid making big decisions (12%), and even text an ex (8%).

To mark the first “EXTRA Full Moon” on 1st May, EXTRA Plus hosted a pop-up in Manchester, inviting Brits to share their overthinking confessions in real life. With a second full moon set to rise on 31st May, the brand is encouraging the nation to keep their overthinking in check.

With the first full moon now behind them, Gen Z say they are already adjusting their behaviour ahead of the second on 31st May. Some 20% say they plan to be more careful about what they send, 17% will avoid risky texts, and 16% are ready to blame the moon if things go wrong.

Overall, 62% of Gen Z say they’ll be more cautious about their behaviour during the two full moons, compared to just 35% of Brits overall.

Francesca Oddie, astrologer and EXTRA Plus’ Cosmic Chaos Guide, shares her take on May’s rare double full moon:

“Full moons have a way of making everything feel a bit more ‘extra’ than usual, people read into things, second-guess decisions, and suddenly even a simple message feels like it means more than it does. With two full moons in one month, May really does feel like overthinking season, so it’s no surprise people say they’re being a bit more cautious. Whether you believe in it or not, it’s definitely a time when those extra second thoughts come out to play.”