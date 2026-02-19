Lloyds Celebrate Lunar New Year

To celebrate the 2026 Lunar New Year, the Year of the Horse, Lloyds has opened the doors to a one-of-a-kind pop-up experience on Greek Street, London, named ‘Year of the Horse X Year of You’. The toy store activation saw hundreds of visitors engage with the brand’s iconic horse in a celebration of the Lunar New Year’s promise of energy and passion.

The creative concept blended the nostalgic charm of a traditional British toy shop with Asian cultural aesthetics, creating a highly shareable environment with shelves adorned with horse plushies. Inside the store, visitors were invited to participate in an immersive digital journey through interactive displays. Guests submitted their zodiac signs along with their personal ambitions for the year ahead, ranging from buying their first house to funding international travel.

They were then each gifted manifestation charms representing their ambitions to place upon their limited-edition Firehorse toy, as well as a bespoke zodiac prediction, both acting as physical reminders to inspire them on their journey to achieve their 2026 goals.