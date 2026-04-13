tombola Celebrate Britain’s Quirky Playfulness With Grime Gran
The ‘Everyday Games’ multichannel campaign by Weber Shandwick Collective celebrates Brits’ unique knack for turning everyday moments into games
13 April 2026
Tombola – Britain’s biggest bingo site - is celebrating the UK's love of quirky playfulness with its new ‘Everyday Games’ campaign, designed to drive brand fame and social engagement as part of its broader ‘Open for Fun’ brand platform.
Created with That Lot (part of Weber Shandwick Collective), the campaign taps into the insight that Brits have a knack for turning everyday routines into moments of joy. New research shows 41% admit to gamifying daily activities, while 37% believe the UK is uniquely skilled at inventing games to make life more fun.
From landing socks in the laundry basket to stopping the petrol pump exactly on the pound, ‘Everyday Games’ sees tombola champion this behaviour, elevating spontaneous challenges like teabag darts and laundry basketball into fully fledged competitive formats. In doing so, it reinforces tombola’s positioning as a brand that ‘sparks the fun in the everyday.’
The campaign is brought to life by viral personality Grime Gran, whose unfiltered humour and warm wit brilliantly captures the spirit of the campaign. Appearing alongside her grandson Beau, the campaign unfolds through a phased tease, launch and sustain approach across April. Execution is led by an earned-first content strategy spanning Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and PR, with assets including:
TEASE: Static assets and reels teasing the campaign with Grime Gran across social channels
LAUNCH: Full-length YouTube video edit, Instagram and Facebook reels and grid memes, alongside a press release, consumer research, and media interviews
SUSTAIN: Vox pops with Beau the Beard on Meta reels and YouTube shorts, #EverydayGames social challenge with influencers (such as Sophie Garrad and Kazeem Jamal) grid static content and media feature pitching
Dan Copley, Senior Community & Partnerships Manager at tombola, comments: “At tombola, our mission for 2026 is to be firmly rooted in UK culture. ‘Everyday Games’ celebrates those small, spontaneous moments of joy in daily life, something we know resonates deeply with our players. This campaign brings that spirit into the real world in a way that feels distinctly British. Throughout the year, we’ll continue to invest in bold, creative ideas that drive fun, engaging content across our channels and connect with both new and existing audiences.”
Richard Ratcliffe, Director of Content and Creative at Weber Shandwick/That Lot, and the creative brain behind the ‘Everyday Games’ concept, comments: “Sitting at the heart of this campaign is a simple cultural truth - Brits have pedigree when it comes to inventing games that goes way beyond the likes of football, rugby and cricket. As our research reveals, up and down the country people are creating everyday games to make mundane moments a bit more enjoyable. We took this insight and ran with it to create a highly engaging campaign that reflects the culture-first mindset we bring to our work with Tombola, one that strives to understand what makes audiences tick, own the ‘spark of fun’ in the everyday, and celebrate British quirkiness in all its forms. Working with Grime Gran was the cherry on the cake, providing a great platform to bring our campaign to life with humour and authenticity.”
Early results for the ‘Everyday Games’ campaign point to strong reach, with more than 261,000 Instagram views to date, an uplift of 49% compared with a previous tombola social campaign from 2025. Total reach for the ‘Everyday Games’ campaign across YouTube, Facebook and Instagram has reached 202k+, with earned media adding a further ~200k. The campaign will run throughout the rest of the month, with radio interviews and social content continuing to drive reach and engagement.
Credits
Micala Sansom, Social and Community Manager, tombola
Adam Vent, Social Lead, tombola
Dharshanaa Murugan, Social Content Executive, tombola
Joe Turnbull, Content Executive, tombola
Sandy McCarthy, Account Director, That Lot (part of Weber Shandwick Collective)
Richard Ratcliffe, Associate Director of Content and Creative, That Lot (part of Weber Shandwick Collective)
Jack Donaldson, Midweight Creative, That Lot (part of Weber Shandwick Collective)
Fran Woods, Production Manager, That Lot (part of Weber Shandwick Collective)
Charlotte Thompson, Account Director, That Lot (part of Weber Shandwick Collective)