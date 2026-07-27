monzo get busy living bbh

Monzo Helps Make Money Feel Effortless With New Global Brand Platform

The campaign by BBH London encourages people to 'Get Busy Living'

By Creative Salon

27 July 2026

Monzo today unveils Get busy living, its first global brand platform as it gears up to pursue a huge opportunity ahead - both in the UK and across Europe. The platform celebrates how Monzo makes money work effortlessly in the background, so customers can focus on doing the things they love most.

The launch of Get busy living represents an exciting milestone for a brand that has spent more than a decade rewriting the rules of modern banking. From its iconic hot coral cards and publishing The Sunday Times bestseller ‘The Book of Money’ to high-profile partnerships like Coventry City Football Club and The Hundred, Monzo has evolved from a disruptive fintech challenger into a well-established bank and deeply loved household name.

This biggest-ever integrated campaign directly mirrors Monzo’s exciting growth trajectory. Welcoming thousands of new customers every day, the bank has become profoundly integral to the daily financial lives of over 15 million people and businesses who now trust Monzo with more of their financial ecosystem than ever before.

Today, Monzo helps customers budget, save, borrow, invest, track their mortgage and plan for retirement. Across every product, the goal is the same: helping people feel more confident and in control of their money, while removing the friction and anxiety of financial admin.

In line with Monzo’s mission to make money work for everyone, Get busy living is built around a simple idea: when managing money feels effortless, customers will have more time for the things that matter most.

AJ Coyne, Group Chief Marketing Officer at Monzo, said: "The best banking experience is the one that gives you total control without demanding your constant attention. For too long, the default state of banking has left people feeling like money is just something that happens to them. But we know the incredible power that is unlocked by confidence, agency and seamless tools. Today, customers trust us with more of their financial lives than ever before, and ‘Get busy living’ reflects that evolution. It's about giving people the time back, to focus on the people, passions and moments that matter most.”

Bringing the platform to life

Developed by BBH London, and in partnership with Monzo’s in-house creative studio and social content agency NUSA STUDIOS, Get busy living is Monzo's biggest integrated brand campaign to date, spanning TV, cinema, SVOD, BVOD, radio, social, digital and out of home, with media planning by Starcom.

Creative Direction

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Daniel Wolfe, the campaign features ten cinematic single-shot films celebrating life's everyday moments, from sneaking home after date night and making your daughter laugh at bathtime to singing your heart out in the driver’s seat of a van. Throughout each story, Monzo quietly appears in the corner of the screen, demonstrating how features like Salary Sorter, Joint Accounts and Monzo for Under 16s take care of money in the background while life takes centre stage.

Narrated by Academy Award-winning actress Olivia Colman, the films are set to iconic tracks including "Teenage Dirtbag" by Wheatus, "Careless Whisper" by George Michael, "Baba O'Riley" by The Who and "Days Like This" by Van Morrison, bringing warmth, humour and optimism to the platform.

The campaign will also leave its mark on the UK's streets through one of Monzo's biggest-ever out-of-home campaigns, including a takeover of Waterloo Motion and Piccadilly Lights. The OOH imagery was shot by Elliot James Kennedy, known for his observational approach and eye for everyday moments.

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Sonic branding

The launch also introduces Monzo's first-ever sonic identity, developed with Sonicbrand. ‘The Sound of Good Vibrations’ takes inspiration from one of Monzo's most distinctive assets - its name. The reassuring "mmm", energetic "zzz" and optimistic "ooo" combine to create a recognisable sonic logo and audio identity that will feature across Monzo's advertising and, over time, throughout the app itself.

Beyond advertising

Get busy living extends into culture through a strategic partnership with Davina McCall's Begin Again podcast, featuring original content and live experiences that encourage people to finally do the things they've always wanted to do but haven't yet got around to.

Across Monzo's social channels, Get busy living will come to life through an ongoing programme of storytelling and the brand’s first-ever creator ambassador programme, in partnership with creator marketing agency, Influencer. Eleven hand-picked creators who embody the platform will help celebrate the everyday moments customers unlock when money quietly works in the background.

Launching in the UK today, Get busy living will roll out across future markets as Monzo continues its expansion to Europe, helping more people discover not just what Monzo does, but the difference it can make to their relationship with money and everyday life.

Credits

Monzo Credits:

Group CMO: AJ Coyne

Brand, Content & Partnerships Senior Director: Charlotte Ford

Head of Brand Marketing: Chris Mucklow-Norell

Brand Campaigns Lead: Francesca Slade

Senior Brand Campaign Managers: Iona Haig, Tierney Cowap

Brand Manager: Ciara Stewart

Creative Director: Coral Garvey

Lead Brand Designer: Chris van Niekerk

Head of Writing: Maja Bayyoud

Senior Brand Writer: Hiten Patel

Senior Brand Writer: Richard Cook

PR: Zsofi Somlai, Irina Sukhikh

Head of Social & Influencer: Emily Lorimer

BBH | Starcom Credits

Advertising agency: BBH London

Global CCO: Alex Grieve

CCO, London & Dublin: Felipe Serradourada Guimarães

CSO: Will Lion

Creative Directors: Edward Ryder, Joe Craig

Associate Creative Director: Charlie Pendarves

Design Director: Anthony Jones

Motion Designers: Oded Shein, Lucy Russel Bates, Nawaraj Gurung

Strategy Director: Megan Cullen

Strategist: Hugh Kupfer

Managing Partner: Tessa Brisbane

Senior Account Director: Laura Huber

Account Director: Millie Dann

Senior Account Manager: Scooter Gillespie

Account Executives: Matilda Hindler-Lowe, Grace Edu

Agency Film Producer: Alen Grebovic

Agency Print/Motion Producers: Dan Moorey, Amy Grady

Agency Digital Producer: Susan Liu

Agency Assistant Film Producers: Pete Wiltshire, Tina Mwazange

Studio manager: Toni Polain

Studio project manager: Bethany Harrington

Studio creative production lead: Connor Farrow-Guy

Studio senior creative retoucher: Tristan Zamula

Studio digital designer: Tony Carrington

Studio motion designer: Lee Redmond

Studio production manager: Paul Floyd

Studio creative artworker: Dave Walsh

TV Production company: Love Song

Director: Daniel Wolfe

DOP: Andrew Chemetoff

Producer: Maeve McMahon

Editor: Dan Sherwen @ Tenthree

Post-production company: Stray London

Post-production producer: Thom Godsill

2D lead artist: Alan Maiden

Grade: ETC London

Colourist: Jason Wallis

Sound studio: 750mph

Sound engineers: Sam & Jake Ashwell

Music supervisor: Hywel Evans

Music company: Black Sheep Music

Photographer: Elliot James Kennedy

OOH Production company: DMB/Motherland

OOH Production Company Producer: Lexie Mullins

DOOH production company: Ocean Labs

Ocean Labs Group creative director: David Tait

Ocean Labs Junior project manager: Tika Hadjipateras

DOOH Editor: Chris Wilson @ Stitch

DOOH Colourist: Megan Lee @ Harbor

DOOH Colour Producer: Sarah Banks

Head of Colour Production: Charlie Morris

Media agency: Starcom

Client Partner: Chris McIntyre

Business Directors: Marjorie Davies, Hamish Colville

Strategy Director: Sam Brodie

Planning Director: Kyle Simpson

Planning Manager: Qamar Khan

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