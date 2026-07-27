Monzo Helps Make Money Feel Effortless With New Global Brand Platform
The campaign by BBH London encourages people to 'Get Busy Living'
27 July 2026
Monzo today unveils Get busy living, its first global brand platform as it gears up to pursue a huge opportunity ahead - both in the UK and across Europe. The platform celebrates how Monzo makes money work effortlessly in the background, so customers can focus on doing the things they love most.
The launch of Get busy living represents an exciting milestone for a brand that has spent more than a decade rewriting the rules of modern banking. From its iconic hot coral cards and publishing The Sunday Times bestseller ‘The Book of Money’ to high-profile partnerships like Coventry City Football Club and The Hundred, Monzo has evolved from a disruptive fintech challenger into a well-established bank and deeply loved household name.
This biggest-ever integrated campaign directly mirrors Monzo’s exciting growth trajectory. Welcoming thousands of new customers every day, the bank has become profoundly integral to the daily financial lives of over 15 million people and businesses who now trust Monzo with more of their financial ecosystem than ever before.
Today, Monzo helps customers budget, save, borrow, invest, track their mortgage and plan for retirement. Across every product, the goal is the same: helping people feel more confident and in control of their money, while removing the friction and anxiety of financial admin.
In line with Monzo’s mission to make money work for everyone, Get busy living is built around a simple idea: when managing money feels effortless, customers will have more time for the things that matter most.
AJ Coyne, Group Chief Marketing Officer at Monzo, said: "The best banking experience is the one that gives you total control without demanding your constant attention. For too long, the default state of banking has left people feeling like money is just something that happens to them. But we know the incredible power that is unlocked by confidence, agency and seamless tools. Today, customers trust us with more of their financial lives than ever before, and ‘Get busy living’ reflects that evolution. It's about giving people the time back, to focus on the people, passions and moments that matter most.”
Bringing the platform to life
Developed by BBH London, and in partnership with Monzo’s in-house creative studio and social content agency NUSA STUDIOS, Get busy living is Monzo's biggest integrated brand campaign to date, spanning TV, cinema, SVOD, BVOD, radio, social, digital and out of home, with media planning by Starcom.
Creative Direction
Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Daniel Wolfe, the campaign features ten cinematic single-shot films celebrating life's everyday moments, from sneaking home after date night and making your daughter laugh at bathtime to singing your heart out in the driver’s seat of a van. Throughout each story, Monzo quietly appears in the corner of the screen, demonstrating how features like Salary Sorter, Joint Accounts and Monzo for Under 16s take care of money in the background while life takes centre stage.
Narrated by Academy Award-winning actress Olivia Colman, the films are set to iconic tracks including "Teenage Dirtbag" by Wheatus, "Careless Whisper" by George Michael, "Baba O'Riley" by The Who and "Days Like This" by Van Morrison, bringing warmth, humour and optimism to the platform.
The campaign will also leave its mark on the UK's streets through one of Monzo's biggest-ever out-of-home campaigns, including a takeover of Waterloo Motion and Piccadilly Lights. The OOH imagery was shot by Elliot James Kennedy, known for his observational approach and eye for everyday moments.
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Sonic branding
The launch also introduces Monzo's first-ever sonic identity, developed with Sonicbrand. ‘The Sound of Good Vibrations’ takes inspiration from one of Monzo's most distinctive assets - its name. The reassuring "mmm", energetic "zzz" and optimistic "ooo" combine to create a recognisable sonic logo and audio identity that will feature across Monzo's advertising and, over time, throughout the app itself.
Beyond advertising
Get busy living extends into culture through a strategic partnership with Davina McCall's Begin Again podcast, featuring original content and live experiences that encourage people to finally do the things they've always wanted to do but haven't yet got around to.
Across Monzo's social channels, Get busy living will come to life through an ongoing programme of storytelling and the brand’s first-ever creator ambassador programme, in partnership with creator marketing agency, Influencer. Eleven hand-picked creators who embody the platform will help celebrate the everyday moments customers unlock when money quietly works in the background.
Launching in the UK today, Get busy living will roll out across future markets as Monzo continues its expansion to Europe, helping more people discover not just what Monzo does, but the difference it can make to their relationship with money and everyday life.
Credits
Monzo Credits:
Group CMO: AJ Coyne
Brand, Content & Partnerships Senior Director: Charlotte Ford
Head of Brand Marketing: Chris Mucklow-Norell
Brand Campaigns Lead: Francesca Slade
Senior Brand Campaign Managers: Iona Haig, Tierney Cowap
Brand Manager: Ciara Stewart
Creative Director: Coral Garvey
Lead Brand Designer: Chris van Niekerk
Head of Writing: Maja Bayyoud
Senior Brand Writer: Hiten Patel
Senior Brand Writer: Richard Cook
PR: Zsofi Somlai, Irina Sukhikh
Head of Social & Influencer: Emily Lorimer
BBH | Starcom Credits
Advertising agency: BBH London
Global CCO: Alex Grieve
CCO, London & Dublin: Felipe Serradourada Guimarães
CSO: Will Lion
Creative Directors: Edward Ryder, Joe Craig
Associate Creative Director: Charlie Pendarves
Design Director: Anthony Jones
Motion Designers: Oded Shein, Lucy Russel Bates, Nawaraj Gurung
Strategy Director: Megan Cullen
Strategist: Hugh Kupfer
Managing Partner: Tessa Brisbane
Senior Account Director: Laura Huber
Account Director: Millie Dann
Senior Account Manager: Scooter Gillespie
Account Executives: Matilda Hindler-Lowe, Grace Edu
Agency Film Producer: Alen Grebovic
Agency Print/Motion Producers: Dan Moorey, Amy Grady
Agency Digital Producer: Susan Liu
Agency Assistant Film Producers: Pete Wiltshire, Tina Mwazange
Studio manager: Toni Polain
Studio project manager: Bethany Harrington
Studio creative production lead: Connor Farrow-Guy
Studio senior creative retoucher: Tristan Zamula
Studio digital designer: Tony Carrington
Studio motion designer: Lee Redmond
Studio production manager: Paul Floyd
Studio creative artworker: Dave Walsh
TV Production company: Love Song
Director: Daniel Wolfe
DOP: Andrew Chemetoff
Producer: Maeve McMahon
Editor: Dan Sherwen @ Tenthree
Post-production company: Stray London
Post-production producer: Thom Godsill
2D lead artist: Alan Maiden
Grade: ETC London
Colourist: Jason Wallis
Sound studio: 750mph
Sound engineers: Sam & Jake Ashwell
Music supervisor: Hywel Evans
Music company: Black Sheep Music
Photographer: Elliot James Kennedy
OOH Production company: DMB/Motherland
OOH Production Company Producer: Lexie Mullins
DOOH production company: Ocean Labs
Ocean Labs Group creative director: David Tait
Ocean Labs Junior project manager: Tika Hadjipateras
DOOH Editor: Chris Wilson @ Stitch
DOOH Colourist: Megan Lee @ Harbor
DOOH Colour Producer: Sarah Banks
Head of Colour Production: Charlie Morris
Media agency: Starcom
Client Partner: Chris McIntyre
Business Directors: Marjorie Davies, Hamish Colville
Strategy Director: Sam Brodie
Planning Director: Kyle Simpson
Planning Manager: Qamar Khan