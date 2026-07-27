Monzo Helps Make Money Feel Effortless With New Global Brand Platform

AJ Coyne, Group Chief Marketing Officer at Monzo, said: "The best banking experience is the one that gives you total control without demanding your constant attention. For too long, the default state of banking has left people feeling like money is just something that happens to them. But we know the incredible power that is unlocked by confidence, agency and seamless tools. Today, customers trust us with more of their financial lives than ever before, and ‘Get busy living’ reflects that evolution. It's about giving people the time back, to focus on the people, passions and moments that matter most.”

Bringing the platform to life

Developed by BBH London, and in partnership with Monzo’s in-house creative studio and social content agency NUSA STUDIOS, Get busy living is Monzo's biggest integrated brand campaign to date, spanning TV, cinema, SVOD, BVOD, radio, social, digital and out of home, with media planning by Starcom.

Creative Direction

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Daniel Wolfe, the campaign features ten cinematic single-shot films celebrating life's everyday moments, from sneaking home after date night and making your daughter laugh at bathtime to singing your heart out in the driver’s seat of a van. Throughout each story, Monzo quietly appears in the corner of the screen, demonstrating how features like Salary Sorter, Joint Accounts and Monzo for Under 16s take care of money in the background while life takes centre stage.

Narrated by Academy Award-winning actress Olivia Colman, the films are set to iconic tracks including "Teenage Dirtbag" by Wheatus, "Careless Whisper" by George Michael, "Baba O'Riley" by The Who and "Days Like This" by Van Morrison, bringing warmth, humour and optimism to the platform.

The campaign will also leave its mark on the UK's streets through one of Monzo's biggest-ever out-of-home campaigns, including a takeover of Waterloo Motion and Piccadilly Lights. The OOH imagery was shot by Elliot James Kennedy, known for his observational approach and eye for everyday moments.