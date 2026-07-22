Paddy Power turns wheel clamps into comedy media space

The outdoor activation from BBH Dublin turns yellow wheel clamps into cheeky comedy media spaces to promote the upcoming Paddy Power Comedy Festival.

The stencilled wheelclamps will begin appearing on clamp-immobilised cars on streets across Dublin in the days leading up to the Paddy Power-sponsored laughfest. While the footage will be shared on social channels to drive conversation ahead of the festival.

Marcos Gemal, Executive Creative Director at BBH Dublin said: “Paddy Power is always challenging people to have a laugh. So, we sought out a brand new media space where you can be guaranteed 100% of people will definitely need one.”

Dean Finn, Senior Marketing Manager at Paddy Power: "Wheel clamps have never been known for lifting spirits. Thankfully, the Paddy Power Comedy Festival is. If we can swap a grim surprise for a good laugh, we've done our job."

People who spotted the clamped cars yesterday were rewarded with free tickets to the Paddy Power Comedy Festival this weekend.

The festival takes place in Iveagh Gardens in Dublin from 23rd to 26th July, and features international stars, Irish favourites and rising comedy voices such as Dylan Moran, Fern Brady, Larry Dean, Simon Brodkin, Jason Byrne, Marjolein Robertson and Connor Burns.