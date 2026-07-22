Paddy Power turns wheel clamps into comedy media space
The stunt was developed by BBH Dublin to promote the forthcoming Paddy Power Comedy Festival
22 July 2026
A new campaign from BBH Dublin is designed to promote the forthcoming Paddy Power Comedy Festival by driving social conversation.
Dublin, 22 July 2026: If you’ve ever parked your car down a Dublin street, you’ll be familiar with the city’s most hated things: the yellow clamp.
But where drivers see a hazard, Paddy Power saw an opportunity to give people a laugh when they need it most.
The outdoor activation from BBH Dublin turns yellow wheel clamps into cheeky comedy media spaces to promote the upcoming Paddy Power Comedy Festival.
The stencilled wheelclamps will begin appearing on clamp-immobilised cars on streets across Dublin in the days leading up to the Paddy Power-sponsored laughfest. While the footage will be shared on social channels to drive conversation ahead of the festival.
Marcos Gemal, Executive Creative Director at BBH Dublin said: “Paddy Power is always challenging people to have a laugh. So, we sought out a brand new media space where you can be guaranteed 100% of people will definitely need one.”
Dean Finn, Senior Marketing Manager at Paddy Power: "Wheel clamps have never been known for lifting spirits. Thankfully, the Paddy Power Comedy Festival is. If we can swap a grim surprise for a good laugh, we've done our job."
People who spotted the clamped cars yesterday were rewarded with free tickets to the Paddy Power Comedy Festival this weekend.
The festival takes place in Iveagh Gardens in Dublin from 23rd to 26th July, and features international stars, Irish favourites and rising comedy voices such as Dylan Moran, Fern Brady, Larry Dean, Simon Brodkin, Jason Byrne, Marjolein Robertson and Connor Burns.