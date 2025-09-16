Paddy Power and BBH: The Partnership That Plays to Win

“Our brand is such a creative brand, it’s known for its creativity every day,” says Michelle Spillane, Paddy Power’s managing director of marketing, as she explains why its partnership with BBH is especially critical to the business than any agency relationship she’s had before. She sees the bookmaker less as an advertiser and more as a “creator of content and entertainment” – which means its creative agency must mirror that ethos.

“There has to be huge trust within that relationship. We have to trust in the creatives at BBH… we are working with the best people who have to be a fit for us,” she adds, name-checking members of the BBH team as proof of a close, collaborative bond. “That takes a lot to get into place.”

The partnership, now three years old, began not with a pitch but with a meeting at the Groucho Club between Spillane and BBH London CEO Karen Martin. Spillane admits to having “mixed views” on pitching, given its patchy results, and says Paddy Power doesn’t believe in producing “extensive” briefs either. She knew almost immediately, though, that Martin was someone she could work with.

“We were finishing each other's sentences - I knew that she got our business. She understood at her core what we needed and where the brand could and needed to go, and how it needed to evolve.”

With nothing agreed and no pen put to paper, Martin left that first meeting with plenty to think about. Three weeks later, she and her team flew to Dublin to present their ideas for the brand. Spillane recalls the session as a joyous, laughter-filled day – they spent much of the meeting “crying with laughter,” and every single idea on the table could have been made. It was a rare alignment of vision and chemistry: the agency had nailed it, capturing the tone, humour and cultural insight that Paddy Power demanded. From that moment, the foundation for a tightly knit, highly trusted creative partnership was set.

Out of the traps running

The first campaign produced once BBH was on board, would prove Spillane’s instincts to be correct. In 2023, to promote the annual Cheltenham Festival, a film featuring brand ambassador (and Irish icon) Colm Meany bantering with another icon, this time from England, Peter Crouch.

“We go big on the cultural differences and the slagging and the banter that exists, and people love it, because I think you're showing an optimism. We have to be real about these things. You're showing an optimism and a joy in the world around you and having a good old-fashioned sporting banter. It can be a good way for us all to get along together and that requires huge skill and craft to be able to get to those nuances, the right beats that are going to light up,” says Spillane.