Paddy Power Spotlights England's Biggest Challenge

Paddy Power has released a tactical ad reminding the nation exactly who England are up against this evening.

The ad, from BBH London, is running in print in the Sun and Metro and on social media today, on the day of England’s semi-final game against Argentina.

With all the speculation surrounding some of the refereeing during this tournament, the whole world will be watching tonight. Especially the VAR officials.

CREDITS

Campaign title: England vs VAR-Gentina

Client: Paddy Power

MD, Online: Michelle Spillane

Marketing Director: Leah Spears

Head of Sportsbook Marketing: Paul Mallon

Advertising agency: BBH London

CCO London & Dublin: Felipe Serradourada Guimarães

Creative Directors: Stu Royall, Phil Holbrook

Creatives: Pete Ioulianou, Ollie Agius, Sarah Millyard, Khushali Patel, Ben Eccleston, Egan Cardoso

Deputy CSO: Saskia Jones

Strategy Lead & Partner: Darius Pasalar

Client MD: Bobbie Gannon

Senior Account Director: Louis Haskell