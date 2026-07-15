Paddy Power Spotlights England's Biggest Challenge
The campaign by BBH London highlights the true opponents ahead of the team’s football match against Argentina
15 July 2026
Paddy Power has released a tactical ad reminding the nation exactly who England are up against this evening.
The ad, from BBH London, is running in print in the Sun and Metro and on social media today, on the day of England’s semi-final game against Argentina.
With all the speculation surrounding some of the refereeing during this tournament, the whole world will be watching tonight. Especially the VAR officials.
CREDITS
Campaign title: England vs VAR-Gentina
Client: Paddy Power
MD, Online: Michelle Spillane
Marketing Director: Leah Spears
Head of Sportsbook Marketing: Paul Mallon
Advertising agency: BBH London
CCO London & Dublin: Felipe Serradourada Guimarães
Creative Directors: Stu Royall, Phil Holbrook
Creatives: Pete Ioulianou, Ollie Agius, Sarah Millyard, Khushali Patel, Ben Eccleston, Egan Cardoso
Deputy CSO: Saskia Jones
Strategy Lead & Partner: Darius Pasalar
Client MD: Bobbie Gannon
Senior Account Director: Louis Haskell