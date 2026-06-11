Tesco Whoosh hero BBH

Tesco Takes Rapid Delivery Seriously

BBH London spotlights Tesco's 'Whoosh' service as the place to turn when you need groceries fast

By Creative Salon

11 June 2026

A major new campaign for Whoosh, Tesco’s rapid delivery service, launches today. Developed by BBH London, the campaign positions Whoosh as the place to turn when you seriously need groceries fast.

‘Serious Delivery’ is designed to increase awareness of Tesco Whoosh and differentiate it from its competitors. To do this, BBH London developed a strategy driven by the insight that when you need something delivered fast, the seemingly small thing, like garlic for tonight’s dinner, can feel life-alteringly big. So, you don’t want to mess around with its delivery.

Building on Tesco’s new ‘Need anything from Tesco?’ brand platform, the campaign features three films and a nationwide OOH push, capturing products, and delivery drivers, delivering all the essentials in as little as 20 minutes.

Each film centres on widely relatable moments of urgency: nappies for your baby, medicine for when you’re sick and snacks for when the football’s on.

For each occasion, the Tesco Whoosh drivers get it, treating each delivery as if it’s their most important mission.

  • Tesco Whoosh BBH

To heighten the drama, the films, directed by duo Bradley & Pablo through production company Prettybird, draw on the visual language of suspenseful thrillers and action movies. Think deserted multi-storey car parks, helmet visors snapping shut and moped throttles being revved, as if the drivers are tasked with a world-saving mission rather than an afternoon snack delivery.

Felipe Serradourada Guimarães, Chief Creative Officer at BBH London & Dublin, “I love the tone of these. Being able to find the edges of a brand is a valuable exercise. And these spots continue to grow the world of Tesco.”

Francesca Jones, Head of Whoosh said: “Our Whoosh rapid delivery service is there when you need it most, from that all-important forgotten ingredient to the essentials for an impromptu BBQ. This campaign really showcases that with deliveries to your front door in as little as 20 minutes, Whoosh has you covered.”

The campaign launches on 11th June to coincide with the kick-off of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Credits:

Advertising agency: BBH London 

Global CCO: Alex Grieve 

CCO London & Dublin: Felipe Serradourada Guimarães Associate creative director: Gary McCreadie Creative(s): George Robb 

Designer: Keiti Collins 

Deputy CSO: Saskia Jones 

Strategy Director: Arabella Saunders 

Senior Strategist: Leo O’Mahony 

Client Managing Director: James Rice 

Business Lead: Andrew Conolly 

Account directors: Alexander Boden / Keren Jones Account manager: Basty Dodd, Joe Clark 

Account executive: Tallulah Horton 

Film Production Lead: Emma Fewtrell 

Agency assistant film producer: Noah Carpenter Agency print producer: Rachel Clarke 

Media planner: Matt Ilube 

Media agency: EMC 

AV - Production company: Prettybird 

Directors: Bradley & Pablo 

Managing Director (Prettybird): Emily Rudge Director of Production (Prettybird): Fiona Bamford Phillips Producer: Polly du Plessis 

DOP: Giuseppe Favale 

Editor: Dan Sherwin @ Ten Three 

Editor (Teaser): Greg Jennings @Ten Three 

AV - Post-production company: Black Kite 

Post-production Senior producer: Thomas Cole 2D lead artist: Nina Mosand 

Colourist: Richard Fearon 

AV - Sound studio: 750mph 

Sound engineer: Sam Ashwell & Matt Valentina Music supervisor: Black Sheep Music - Hywel Evans 

Stills - CG Production Company: Curious Productions Post Studio: BBH Studios

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.