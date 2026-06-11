Tesco Takes Rapid Delivery Seriously

A major new campaign for Whoosh, Tesco’s rapid delivery service, launches today. Developed by BBH London, the campaign positions Whoosh as the place to turn when you seriously need groceries fast.

‘Serious Delivery’ is designed to increase awareness of Tesco Whoosh and differentiate it from its competitors. To do this, BBH London developed a strategy driven by the insight that when you need something delivered fast, the seemingly small thing, like garlic for tonight’s dinner, can feel life-alteringly big. So, you don’t want to mess around with its delivery.

Building on Tesco’s new ‘Need anything from Tesco?’ brand platform, the campaign features three films and a nationwide OOH push, capturing products, and delivery drivers, delivering all the essentials in as little as 20 minutes.