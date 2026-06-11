Tesco Takes Rapid Delivery Seriously
BBH London spotlights Tesco's 'Whoosh' service as the place to turn when you need groceries fast
11 June 2026
A major new campaign for Whoosh, Tesco’s rapid delivery service, launches today. Developed by BBH London, the campaign positions Whoosh as the place to turn when you seriously need groceries fast.
‘Serious Delivery’ is designed to increase awareness of Tesco Whoosh and differentiate it from its competitors. To do this, BBH London developed a strategy driven by the insight that when you need something delivered fast, the seemingly small thing, like garlic for tonight’s dinner, can feel life-alteringly big. So, you don’t want to mess around with its delivery.
Building on Tesco’s new ‘Need anything from Tesco?’ brand platform, the campaign features three films and a nationwide OOH push, capturing products, and delivery drivers, delivering all the essentials in as little as 20 minutes.
Each film centres on widely relatable moments of urgency: nappies for your baby, medicine for when you’re sick and snacks for when the football’s on.
For each occasion, the Tesco Whoosh drivers get it, treating each delivery as if it’s their most important mission.
To heighten the drama, the films, directed by duo Bradley & Pablo through production company Prettybird, draw on the visual language of suspenseful thrillers and action movies. Think deserted multi-storey car parks, helmet visors snapping shut and moped throttles being revved, as if the drivers are tasked with a world-saving mission rather than an afternoon snack delivery.
Felipe Serradourada Guimarães, Chief Creative Officer at BBH London & Dublin, “I love the tone of these. Being able to find the edges of a brand is a valuable exercise. And these spots continue to grow the world of Tesco.”
Francesca Jones, Head of Whoosh said: “Our Whoosh rapid delivery service is there when you need it most, from that all-important forgotten ingredient to the essentials for an impromptu BBQ. This campaign really showcases that with deliveries to your front door in as little as 20 minutes, Whoosh has you covered.”
The campaign launches on 11th June to coincide with the kick-off of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Credits:
Advertising agency: BBH London
Global CCO: Alex Grieve
CCO London & Dublin: Felipe Serradourada Guimarães Associate creative director: Gary McCreadie Creative(s): George Robb
Designer: Keiti Collins
Deputy CSO: Saskia Jones
Strategy Director: Arabella Saunders
Senior Strategist: Leo O’Mahony
Client Managing Director: James Rice
Business Lead: Andrew Conolly
Account directors: Alexander Boden / Keren Jones Account manager: Basty Dodd, Joe Clark
Account executive: Tallulah Horton
Film Production Lead: Emma Fewtrell
Agency assistant film producer: Noah Carpenter Agency print producer: Rachel Clarke
Media planner: Matt Ilube
Media agency: EMC
AV - Production company: Prettybird
Directors: Bradley & Pablo
Managing Director (Prettybird): Emily Rudge Director of Production (Prettybird): Fiona Bamford Phillips Producer: Polly du Plessis
DOP: Giuseppe Favale
Editor: Dan Sherwin @ Ten Three
Editor (Teaser): Greg Jennings @Ten Three
AV - Post-production company: Black Kite
Post-production Senior producer: Thomas Cole 2D lead artist: Nina Mosand
Colourist: Richard Fearon
AV - Sound studio: 750mph
Sound engineer: Sam Ashwell & Matt Valentina Music supervisor: Black Sheep Music - Hywel Evans
Stills - CG Production Company: Curious Productions Post Studio: BBH Studios