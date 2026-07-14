Audi Shake

Audi Turns Power Into Movement

'RS 5 Shake' by BBH London marks Audi’s first entry into Formula One

By Creative Salon

14 July 2026

Rather than simply heroing a car in still perfection, Audi UK and BBH London’s new campaign turns raw performance into physical feeling, showcasing sound within the photography itself.

‘RS 5 Shake’ is a powerful visual campaign that captures the RS 5’s real engine sounds alongside torque data from high-performance driving at Neuberg, and feeds it directly into the launch photography.

Shot by renowned photographer and director Benedict Redgrove, the work poses a different question: how can we translate raw mechanical power into something audiences can experience visually, and instinctively feel across static and digital media?

The answer is a body of work where performance doesn’t sit inside the advertising; it disrupts it. Typography trembles, frames shift and imagery destabilises just enough to suggest the force behind it. Even static print carries traces of motion through controlled blur and vibration artefacts.

As Audi enters Formula One for the first time in 2026, the brand’s performance credentials are firmly back in focus. Against this backdrop, ‘RS 5 Shake’ repositions automotive advertising by rejecting the category’s usual playbook of static hero shots and spec-led storytelling.

The result? Billboards, digital screens and social executions that subtly shake, distort and vibrate in response to the car’s 639bhp (brake horsepowerr) output.

Uche Ezugwu, Creative Director at BBH London said: “Most performance advertising shows you power. We wanted to build work where you can really feel it. ‘RS 5 Shake’ lets the car’s own output physically shape the campaign, so the medium becomes part of the performance.”

Tony Moore, Head of Marketing at Audi UK said: “The RS 5 is engineered to create an emotional reaction the moment you experience it, and this campaign captures that feeling in a way that’s both innovative and visceral. It is a great example of ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ and the craft of engineering.”

Supporting the campaign is a content film documenting the campaign process, capturing raw sound and telemetry on track as well as the technical process of using data patterns to shake the photography.

Running from July 2026 across premium DOOH, including Waterloo Motion, digital, social and print, ‘RS 5 Shake’ expresses performance, not as something shown, but something that actively moves the world around it.

Credits:

Campaign title: Audi Shake

Client: Audi UK

Client team: Tony Moore, Kristy Venables, Laura Brennan, Ed Courtenay, Nathan Beard Advertising agency: BBH London

Global CCO: Alex Grieve

CCO: Felipe Serradourada Guimarães

Deputy ECD: Charlene Chandrasekaran

Creative Director: Uche Ezugwu

Creatives: Marc Rayson, Callum Prior

Head of Design: Stephanie McArdle

Design Director: Miguel Sousa

Motion Design Director: Oded Shein

Designers: James Bush, Rebeka Fodor

Head of Art: Sally Kursa

Art Producer: Hannah Tozer

Studio Manager: Toni Polain

Artworker: Jon Ralfs / Nigel Pullum

Supply: Paul Floyd

Photographer: Benedict Redgrove

Executive Producer: Matt Nicholson

Producer: Rebecca Honeybone / Emma Phillips

Photographer Asst: Oliver Clyde

Production: Visual Artists

CSO: Will Lion

Strategy Director: Will Hawkins

Client Managing Director: Bobbie Gannon

Business Lead: Philip Mattinson

Account Manager: Georgia Hanscott

Executive Producer BSS: Amber Millington

Film Producer: Rhiannon Nother Carter / Jack Hannon

Videographer: Elliot Simpson

Sound Operator: Joel Carr

Editor: Matt Timmiss

Sound House: String & Tins

Media agency: PHD

Media planner/s: Dominic Maddison, Hannah Loe

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