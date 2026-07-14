Audi Turns Power Into Movement

Rather than simply heroing a car in still perfection, Audi UK and BBH London’s new campaign turns raw performance into physical feeling, showcasing sound within the photography itself.

‘RS 5 Shake’ is a powerful visual campaign that captures the RS 5’s real engine sounds alongside torque data from high-performance driving at Neuberg, and feeds it directly into the launch photography.

Shot by renowned photographer and director Benedict Redgrove, the work poses a different question: how can we translate raw mechanical power into something audiences can experience visually, and instinctively feel across static and digital media?

The answer is a body of work where performance doesn’t sit inside the advertising; it disrupts it. Typography trembles, frames shift and imagery destabilises just enough to suggest the force behind it. Even static print carries traces of motion through controlled blur and vibration artefacts.