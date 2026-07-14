Audi Turns Power Into Movement
'RS 5 Shake' by BBH London marks Audi’s first entry into Formula One
14 July 2026
Rather than simply heroing a car in still perfection, Audi UK and BBH London’s new campaign turns raw performance into physical feeling, showcasing sound within the photography itself.
‘RS 5 Shake’ is a powerful visual campaign that captures the RS 5’s real engine sounds alongside torque data from high-performance driving at Neuberg, and feeds it directly into the launch photography.
Shot by renowned photographer and director Benedict Redgrove, the work poses a different question: how can we translate raw mechanical power into something audiences can experience visually, and instinctively feel across static and digital media?
The answer is a body of work where performance doesn’t sit inside the advertising; it disrupts it. Typography trembles, frames shift and imagery destabilises just enough to suggest the force behind it. Even static print carries traces of motion through controlled blur and vibration artefacts.
As Audi enters Formula One for the first time in 2026, the brand’s performance credentials are firmly back in focus. Against this backdrop, ‘RS 5 Shake’ repositions automotive advertising by rejecting the category’s usual playbook of static hero shots and spec-led storytelling.
The result? Billboards, digital screens and social executions that subtly shake, distort and vibrate in response to the car’s 639bhp (brake horsepowerr) output.
Uche Ezugwu, Creative Director at BBH London said: “Most performance advertising shows you power. We wanted to build work where you can really feel it. ‘RS 5 Shake’ lets the car’s own output physically shape the campaign, so the medium becomes part of the performance.”
Tony Moore, Head of Marketing at Audi UK said: “The RS 5 is engineered to create an emotional reaction the moment you experience it, and this campaign captures that feeling in a way that’s both innovative and visceral. It is a great example of ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ and the craft of engineering.”
Supporting the campaign is a content film documenting the campaign process, capturing raw sound and telemetry on track as well as the technical process of using data patterns to shake the photography.
Running from July 2026 across premium DOOH, including Waterloo Motion, digital, social and print, ‘RS 5 Shake’ expresses performance, not as something shown, but something that actively moves the world around it.
Credits:
Campaign title: Audi Shake
Client: Audi UK
Client team: Tony Moore, Kristy Venables, Laura Brennan, Ed Courtenay, Nathan Beard Advertising agency: BBH London
Global CCO: Alex Grieve
CCO: Felipe Serradourada Guimarães
Deputy ECD: Charlene Chandrasekaran
Creative Director: Uche Ezugwu
Creatives: Marc Rayson, Callum Prior
Head of Design: Stephanie McArdle
Design Director: Miguel Sousa
Motion Design Director: Oded Shein
Designers: James Bush, Rebeka Fodor
Head of Art: Sally Kursa
Art Producer: Hannah Tozer
Studio Manager: Toni Polain
Artworker: Jon Ralfs / Nigel Pullum
Supply: Paul Floyd
Photographer: Benedict Redgrove
Executive Producer: Matt Nicholson
Producer: Rebecca Honeybone / Emma Phillips
Photographer Asst: Oliver Clyde
Production: Visual Artists
CSO: Will Lion
Strategy Director: Will Hawkins
Client Managing Director: Bobbie Gannon
Business Lead: Philip Mattinson
Account Manager: Georgia Hanscott
Executive Producer BSS: Amber Millington
Film Producer: Rhiannon Nother Carter / Jack Hannon
Videographer: Elliot Simpson
Sound Operator: Joel Carr
Editor: Matt Timmiss
Sound House: String & Tins
Media agency: PHD
Media planner/s: Dominic Maddison, Hannah Loe