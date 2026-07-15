Tesco Wishes England Luck Ahead Of Its Semi Final
'Every bit of luck helps' by BBH London sees an in-store take on 'touch wood'
15 July 2026
Even when it comes to supporting your nation’s football team, Tesco knows that, home or away, every little helps.
Ahead of England’s highly anticipated semi-final clash with Argentina, the supermarket is calling on the nation’s shoppers to give our team the ultimate superstitious advantage.
For as long as England stay in the tournament, Tesco will replace everyday fixtures in their Wembley Extra store with solid wooden versions, along with a solid wooden 6 sheet poster outside the store.
Shoppers will find specially crafted wooden trolley handles, basket handles and till dividers across the store. For the ultimate good luck charm, an entire checkout lane (the famously lucky number seven) has been completely transformed into a wooden monument to good fortune. And of course, till 13 will be removed.
Carved into each wooden fixture is the line, ‘England needs you. Touch here for luck. Every little helps’, a nod to the brand’s wider ‘Need anything from Tesco?’ campaign that rolled out earlier this year.
Fans are encouraged to head down to Tesco’s Wembley store - the home of England football - grab their half-time essentials and give Till 7 a tap before kickoff.
Credits:
Campaign title: Every bit of luck helps
Client: Tesco
UK CEO: Ashwin Prasad
UK Marketing Director: Murray Bisschop
Head of Marketing – Seasonal and Reputation: Alicia Southgate
Lead Marketing Manager – Seasonal Events: Flic Lewis
Advertising agency: BBH London
CCO London & Dublin: Felipe Serradourada Guimarães Creative Director: Gary McCreadie
Creatives: Simon Finn, Matt Chong
Studio Manager: Toni Polain
Studio Project Manager: Paul Floyd
Artworking: Dave Walsh
Post Production Lead: Connor Farrow-Guy Project Manager (retouch): Ella Clayton
Photography and Retouch: Tristan Zamula Retouch: Simon Goold
Deputy CSO: Saskia Jones
Strategy Director: Arabella Saunders
Client Managing Director: James Rice
Business Lead: Tori Meadows
Senior Account Director: Izzy Hooper
Account Manager: Joe Clark
Account Executive: George Moody-Stuart
Head of Experience Production: Susan Liu Senior Experience Producer: Tash Allen
Business Affairs: Sarah Gough
Production Company: CreateLondon