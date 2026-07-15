Tesco Wishes England Luck Ahead Of Its Semi Final

Even when it comes to supporting your nation’s football team, Tesco knows that, home or away, every little helps.

Ahead of England’s highly anticipated semi-final clash with Argentina, the supermarket is calling on the nation’s shoppers to give our team the ultimate superstitious advantage.

For as long as England stay in the tournament, Tesco will replace everyday fixtures in their Wembley Extra store with solid wooden versions, along with a solid wooden 6 sheet poster outside the store.