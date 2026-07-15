Tesco England luck

Tesco Wishes England Luck Ahead Of Its Semi Final

'Every bit of luck helps' by BBH London sees an in-store take on 'touch wood'

By Creative Salon

15 July 2026

Even when it comes to supporting your nation’s football team, Tesco knows that, home or away, every little helps.

Ahead of England’s highly anticipated semi-final clash with Argentina, the supermarket is calling on the nation’s shoppers to give our team the ultimate superstitious advantage.

For as long as England stay in the tournament, Tesco will replace everyday fixtures in their Wembley Extra store with solid wooden versions, along with a solid wooden 6 sheet poster outside the store.

  • Tesco England luck2

Shoppers will find specially crafted wooden trolley handles, basket handles and till dividers across the store. For the ultimate good luck charm, an entire checkout lane (the famously lucky number seven) has been completely transformed into a wooden monument to good fortune. And of course, till 13 will be removed.

Carved into each wooden fixture is the line, ‘England needs you. Touch here for luck. Every little helps’, a nod to the brand’s wider ‘Need anything from Tesco?’ campaign that rolled out earlier this year.

Fans are encouraged to head down to Tesco’s Wembley store - the home of England football - grab their half-time essentials and give Till 7 a tap before kickoff.

Credits:

Campaign title: Every bit of luck helps

Client: Tesco

UK CEO: Ashwin Prasad

UK Marketing Director: Murray Bisschop

Head of Marketing – Seasonal and Reputation: Alicia Southgate

Lead Marketing Manager – Seasonal Events: Flic Lewis

Advertising agency: BBH London

CCO London & Dublin: Felipe Serradourada Guimarães Creative Director: Gary McCreadie

Creatives: Simon Finn, Matt Chong

Studio Manager: Toni Polain

Studio Project Manager: Paul Floyd

Artworking: Dave Walsh

Post Production Lead: Connor Farrow-Guy Project Manager (retouch): Ella Clayton

Photography and Retouch: Tristan Zamula Retouch: Simon Goold

Deputy CSO: Saskia Jones

Strategy Director: Arabella Saunders

Client Managing Director: James Rice

Business Lead: Tori Meadows

Senior Account Director: Izzy Hooper

Account Manager: Joe Clark

Account Executive: George Moody-Stuart

Head of Experience Production: Susan Liu Senior Experience Producer: Tash Allen

Business Affairs: Sarah Gough

Production Company: CreateLondon

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.