GetYourGuide Gives The Holiday Heroes A Rewarding Recognition

Anne Wallin, Director of Creative & Content Marketing at GetYourGuide, said: “Every friendship group has a Holiday Hero. The one booking, herding, and somehow producing the tickets at the exact moment everyone else is asking, ‘Wait, what are we doing?’ Holiday Hero or Zero is for that person (and, respectfully, for the Zeros who’d still be in the group chat debating dates). GetYourGuide turns the fun of planning experiences into the easy part of every holiday itinerary and takes the heavy lifting off the organiser. Consider this their moment: a shiny title, a little glory, and one less ‘Can someone sort this?’ message."

Martin Beverley, Founder and CSO of Ace of Hearts said, When you go on holiday, you either organise everything or just turn up having done nothing. GetYourGuide is there for the Holiday Heroes who organise everything and our social and influencer campaign brings this truth to life.”

Jamie Laing commented, “Ever since a disastrous trip to Mykonos in 2024 which resulted in a hotel change minutes after arriving at the one Sophie hadn’t even checked a photo of, I have proudly stepped into the ‘Holiday Hero’ role. I get very excited picking the destinations, researching the hotels and convincing Sophie to join me on unforgettable experiences. My next challenge is persuading her to join me in New Zealand for a touch of sky diving!’

Sophie Habboo adds, “Whilst holiday admin isn’t my forte, I excel in finding the hidden gem restaurants, and of course, bringing the vibes. Since Ziggy came along, we have a new Passenger Princess in the family who requires my full attention! I’ll admit I don’t always give Jamie the recognition he deserves for getting our holidays from ideas to reality, so it’s brilliant that GetYourGuide are rewarding the nation’s Holiday Heroes. Who knows what Jamie would have me doing if he got his hands on £5,000 worth of travel experiences!”

Credits

Client - GetYourGuide

James Barker - UK Brand Lead

Giacomo Nuti - Head of Creative, EMEA

Matt Carter - Head of Social & Editorial

Nadine Rivoldi - Head of Creative Operations & Production

Chloe Precey - Producer & Project Manager

Fanny Birgersson - Influencer Strategy & Optimization Lead

Benjy Potter - Communications Lead

Katharina Foesel - Senior Social Media Manager

Creative Company - Ace of Hearts

Polly McMorrow - Co-Founder & CEO

Richard Brim - Co-Founder & CCO

Martin Beverley - Co-Founder & CSO

Sabina Usher - Executive Communications Strategist & Partner

Matteo Alabiso - Creative Director Of Design

Charlie Poole - Business Lead & Partner

Alex Coupe - Business Manager

Winona Wee - Senior Creative

André Mezzomo - Senior Creative

Aimee Paul - Creative

Cameron Turner Lowe - Creative

Rosie Cross - Strategy Director & Partner

Sam McGeorge - Operations Director & Partner

Joel Wilson - Producer

Production Studio - Vigilante

Media Agency - Initiative

Talent & PR Agency - Havas Red

Sketchy Visuals (bundle design)

Jacob Torres, 3D Artist