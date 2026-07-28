GetYourGuide Gives The Holiday Heroes A Rewarding Recognition
The campaign by Ace of Hearts invites the nation to nominate a Holiday Hero for the chance to win a unforgettable prize
28 July 2026
GetYourGuide, the leading global travel experience platform, is asking Britain one simple question this summer: are you the Holiday Hero, or the Holiday Zero? Created by creative agency Ace of Hearts, Holiday Hero or Zero is a social-first campaign celebrating the people who make every holiday happen.
The campaign is built around a universal truth: every successful trip has one person creating the group chat, comparing flights, booking the experiences and keeping everyone on track. They're the Holiday Hero. Everyone else? They're just along for the ride.
To bring this insight to life, Ace of Hearts and GetYourGuide have created a talent-led campaign, inviting people to nominate the organiser in their friendship group and share the stories that prove why they deserve the title.
A series of films starring British stars Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo, set between London and Paris, play on the dynamic familiar to countless couples and friendship groups, revealing that the person you'd least expect is often the one making the holiday happen. Jamie and Sophie embody the spirit of the campaign, modeling the booking personalities familiar to Brits everywhere. The films reveal Jamie as the meticulous planner (the Holiday Hero) while Sophie happily embraces life as the Holiday Zero.
Throughout the summer, GetYourGuide is encouraging people across the UK to nominate the organiser in their lives for the chance to be crowned the nation's ultimate Holiday Hero. The winner will receive a bespoke GetYourGuide travel pack featuring custom-designed products including the "Can I Borrow That?" Power Bank, the "Who Has The Tickets?" Sling Bag, the “What Are We Doing Today” notebook, and the "Keep Your Cool" Pocket Fan, alongside a GetYourGuide card loaded with £5,000 worth of unforgettable experiences. The sole competition winner will be announced later this summer.
The campaign is now live across digital platforms and audio, including podcast & radio starring a variety of famous duos, and supported by creator partnerships designed to keep the conversation going throughout the summer.
Media is being handled by Initiative, and Talent & PR by Havas Red.
Anne Wallin, Director of Creative & Content Marketing at GetYourGuide, said: “Every friendship group has a Holiday Hero. The one booking, herding, and somehow producing the tickets at the exact moment everyone else is asking, ‘Wait, what are we doing?’ Holiday Hero or Zero is for that person (and, respectfully, for the Zeros who’d still be in the group chat debating dates). GetYourGuide turns the fun of planning experiences into the easy part of every holiday itinerary and takes the heavy lifting off the organiser. Consider this their moment: a shiny title, a little glory, and one less ‘Can someone sort this?’ message."
Martin Beverley, Founder and CSO of Ace of Hearts said, When you go on holiday, you either organise everything or just turn up having done nothing. GetYourGuide is there for the Holiday Heroes who organise everything and our social and influencer campaign brings this truth to life.”
Jamie Laing commented, “Ever since a disastrous trip to Mykonos in 2024 which resulted in a hotel change minutes after arriving at the one Sophie hadn’t even checked a photo of, I have proudly stepped into the ‘Holiday Hero’ role. I get very excited picking the destinations, researching the hotels and convincing Sophie to join me on unforgettable experiences. My next challenge is persuading her to join me in New Zealand for a touch of sky diving!’
Sophie Habboo adds, “Whilst holiday admin isn’t my forte, I excel in finding the hidden gem restaurants, and of course, bringing the vibes. Since Ziggy came along, we have a new Passenger Princess in the family who requires my full attention! I’ll admit I don’t always give Jamie the recognition he deserves for getting our holidays from ideas to reality, so it’s brilliant that GetYourGuide are rewarding the nation’s Holiday Heroes. Who knows what Jamie would have me doing if he got his hands on £5,000 worth of travel experiences!”
Credits
Client - GetYourGuide
James Barker - UK Brand Lead
Giacomo Nuti - Head of Creative, EMEA
Matt Carter - Head of Social & Editorial
Nadine Rivoldi - Head of Creative Operations & Production
Chloe Precey - Producer & Project Manager
Fanny Birgersson - Influencer Strategy & Optimization Lead
Benjy Potter - Communications Lead
Katharina Foesel - Senior Social Media Manager
Creative Company - Ace of Hearts
Polly McMorrow - Co-Founder & CEO
Richard Brim - Co-Founder & CCO
Martin Beverley - Co-Founder & CSO
Sabina Usher - Executive Communications Strategist & Partner
Matteo Alabiso - Creative Director Of Design
Charlie Poole - Business Lead & Partner
Alex Coupe - Business Manager
Winona Wee - Senior Creative
André Mezzomo - Senior Creative
Aimee Paul - Creative
Cameron Turner Lowe - Creative
Rosie Cross - Strategy Director & Partner
Sam McGeorge - Operations Director & Partner
Joel Wilson - Producer
Production Studio - Vigilante
Media Agency - Initiative
Talent & PR Agency - Havas Red
Sketchy Visuals (bundle design)
Jacob Torres, 3D Artist