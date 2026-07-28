get your guide - ace of hearts

GetYourGuide Gives The Holiday Heroes A Rewarding Recognition

The campaign by Ace of Hearts invites the nation to nominate a Holiday Hero for the chance to win a unforgettable prize

By Creative Salon

28 July 2026

GetYourGuide, the leading global travel experience platform, is asking Britain one simple question this summer: are you the Holiday Hero, or the Holiday Zero? Created by creative agency Ace of Hearts, Holiday Hero or Zero is a social-first campaign celebrating the people who make every holiday happen.

The campaign is built around a universal truth: every successful trip has one person creating the group chat, comparing flights, booking the experiences and keeping everyone on track. They're the Holiday Hero. Everyone else? They're just along for the ride.

To bring this insight to life, Ace of Hearts and GetYourGuide have created a talent-led campaign, inviting people to nominate the organiser in their friendship group and share the stories that prove why they deserve the title.

A series of films starring British stars Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo, set between London and Paris, play on the dynamic familiar to countless couples and friendship groups, revealing that the person you'd least expect is often the one making the holiday happen. Jamie and Sophie embody the spirit of the campaign, modeling the booking personalities familiar to Brits everywhere. The films reveal Jamie as the meticulous planner (the Holiday Hero) while Sophie happily embraces life as the Holiday Zero.

Throughout the summer, GetYourGuide is encouraging people across the UK to nominate the organiser in their lives for the chance to be crowned the nation's ultimate Holiday Hero. The winner will receive a bespoke GetYourGuide travel pack featuring custom-designed products including the "Can I Borrow That?" Power Bank, the "Who Has The Tickets?" Sling Bag, the “What Are We Doing Today” notebook, and the "Keep Your Cool" Pocket Fan, alongside a GetYourGuide card loaded with £5,000 worth of unforgettable experiences. The sole competition winner will be announced later this summer.

The campaign is now live across digital platforms and audio, including podcast & radio starring a variety of famous duos, and supported by creator partnerships designed to keep the conversation going throughout the summer.

Media is being handled by Initiative, and Talent & PR by Havas Red.

  • get your guide - ace of hearts

Anne Wallin, Director of Creative & Content Marketing at GetYourGuide, said: “Every friendship group has a Holiday Hero. The one booking, herding, and somehow producing the tickets at the exact moment everyone else is asking, ‘Wait, what are we doing?’ Holiday Hero or Zero is for that person (and, respectfully, for the Zeros who’d still be in the group chat debating dates). GetYourGuide turns the fun of planning experiences into the easy part of every holiday itinerary and takes the heavy lifting off the organiser. Consider this their moment: a shiny title, a little glory, and one less ‘Can someone sort this?’ message."

Martin Beverley, Founder and CSO of Ace of Hearts said, When you go on holiday, you either organise everything or just turn up having done nothing. GetYourGuide is there for the Holiday Heroes who organise everything and our social and influencer campaign brings this truth to life.”

Jamie Laing commented, “Ever since a disastrous trip to Mykonos in 2024 which resulted in a hotel change minutes after arriving at the one Sophie hadn’t even checked a photo of, I have proudly stepped into the ‘Holiday Hero’ role. I get very excited picking the destinations, researching the hotels and convincing Sophie to join me on unforgettable experiences. My next challenge is persuading her to join me in New Zealand for a touch of sky diving!’

Sophie Habboo adds, “Whilst holiday admin isn’t my forte, I excel in finding the hidden gem restaurants, and of course, bringing the vibes. Since Ziggy came along, we have a new Passenger Princess in the family who requires my full attention! I’ll admit I don’t always give Jamie the recognition he deserves for getting our holidays from ideas to reality, so it’s brilliant that GetYourGuide are rewarding the nation’s Holiday Heroes. Who knows what Jamie would have me doing if he got his hands on £5,000 worth of travel experiences!”

Credits

Client - GetYourGuide

James Barker - UK Brand Lead

Giacomo Nuti - Head of Creative, EMEA

Matt Carter - Head of Social & Editorial

Nadine Rivoldi - Head of Creative Operations & Production

Chloe Precey - Producer & Project Manager

Fanny Birgersson - Influencer Strategy & Optimization Lead

Benjy Potter - Communications Lead

Katharina Foesel - Senior Social Media Manager

Creative Company - Ace of Hearts

Polly McMorrow - Co-Founder & CEO

Richard Brim - Co-Founder & CCO

Martin Beverley - Co-Founder & CSO

Sabina Usher - Executive Communications Strategist & Partner

Matteo Alabiso - Creative Director Of Design

Charlie Poole - Business Lead & Partner

Alex Coupe - Business Manager

Winona Wee - Senior Creative

André Mezzomo - Senior Creative

Aimee Paul - Creative

Cameron Turner Lowe - Creative

Rosie Cross - Strategy Director & Partner

Sam McGeorge - Operations Director & Partner

Joel Wilson - Producer

Production Studio - Vigilante

Media Agency - Initiative

Talent & PR Agency - Havas Red

Sketchy Visuals (bundle design)

Jacob Torres, 3D Artist

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