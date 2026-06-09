Tate Modern Teases Its Frida Kahlo Exhibition

Chris Condron, Interim Director of Audiences and Innovation at Tate, added: "This is a fantastic opening note for what we have humbly dubbed London’s Frida summer. Frida Kahlo is one of those rare cultural figures whose image has become instantly recognisable around the world, enduring long beyond her lifetime, and this exhibition explores exactly how she transitioned from respected artist to global cultural icon. . We wanted our teaser to create intrigue without giving the game away, while always feeling distinctly Tate, and the team at Ace of Hearts have given us a campaign that does just that - a terrific way to begin what promises to be a ‘can’t miss’ moment in the summer cultural calendar.”

Rasmus Smith Bech, ECD at Ace of Hearts said, “There’s something special about seeing the first teasers appear across the city and knowing it’s the start of something much bigger. Across the summer, we’ll be opening up Frida’s world through a range of work that unfolds across London, inviting people to experience her in different ways. Frida is a global symbol who represents so much from creativity to resilience to individuality and self-expression. Very few others can claim to have that level of connection across generations and borders. It’s a real privilege to work with Tate Modern on a project of this scale on our doorstep at Ace of Hearts. We hope we can help launch the exhibition as a genuine cultural moment for the city and one of the defining events of London's summer.”

Frida: The Making of an Icon tells the extraordinary story of how Frida Kahlo evolved from a respected artist into one of the most recognisable and influential cultural figures of all time. Exploring both her artistic achievements and the generations of artists, makers and audiences she continues to inspire, the exhibition examines how Frida's image became one of the most enduring symbols in modern culture.

Credits:

Client: Tate Modern

Chris Condron - Interim Director of Audiences and Innovation

Shareen Alder - Senior Marketing Manager

Logan Kingsbeer - Senior Marketing Manager – Partnerships

Laura Wells - Marketing Officer

Richard Thompson - Marketing Manager

Soraya Chumroo - Head of Design

Vangeli Moschopoulos - Creative Lead

Nadine Fleischer - Senior Designer

Keziah Barrett - Artworker

Creative Company: Ace of Hearts

Polly McMorrow - Co-Founder & CEO

Richard Brim - Co-Founder & CCO

Martin Beverley - Co-Founder & CSO

Rasmus Smith Bech - Executive Creative Director

Matteo Alabiso - Creative Director of Design

Charlotte Faurisson - Senior Creative

Rosie Cross - Strategy Director

Sam McGeorge - Operations Director

Sam French - Business Lead

Alex Coupe - Business Manager

Clementine Cuthbertson - Director of Communications and Culture

Production: King Henry Studios

Ian King - Founder / Partner

Carolyn Henry - Founder / Partner

Alex Fairman - Head of Design

Sam Kim - Motion Designer

Hashir Khan - Motion Designer

Cassia Henry - Producer

Image Credits

Nickolas Muray Frida Kahlo on a White Bench, New York 1939, printed 2024 (detail) Museum of Fine Arts Houston, MFAH 2024.659 © Nickolas Muray Photo Archives.

Frida Kahlo Self-Portrait with Thorn Necklace and Hummingbird 1940 (detail) Harry Ransom Center, Nickolas Muray Collection of Mexican Art, 66.6.

Yasumasa Morimura An Inner Dialogue with Frida Kahlo (Hand Shaped Earring) 2001 (detail) Minneapolis Institute of Art © Yasumasa Morimura; Courtesy of the artist, Luhring Augustine, New York, and Yoshiko Isshiki Office, Tokyo

Richard Duardo Frida Grandisima 2003 (detail) Courtesy of Melissa Richardson Banks © The Estate of Richard Duardo.