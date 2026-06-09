Tate Modern Teases Its Frida Kahlo Exhibition
By Ace of Hearts, the work gives a glimpse into 'Frida: The Making of an Icon'
09 June 2026
Ace of Hearts and Tate Modern today unveil the first phase of the campaign for the gallery’s much anticipated exhibition, Frida: The Making of an Icon, marking the start of a summer-long celebration of Frida Kahlo across London.
Frida Kahlo is one of the few artists in history who can be recognised from a fragment alone. A glimpse of her thick joined eyebrow or red lips is enough to identify her instantly. More than seven decades after her death, Frida's image remains one of the most recognisable in global culture, transcending the art world to become an icon in her own right.
That instant recognition is the central creative idea behind the exhibition teaser. Rather than introducing Frida, the series deliberately withholds elements, revealing only partial glimpses of artworks and portraits associated with her life and legacy.
The creative combines works from across her story, bringing together art pieces created by Frida herself alongside interpretations and portraits by artists who contributed to the evolution of her cultural legacy. At its centre is Frida Kahlo's 1940 painting ‘Self-Portrait with Thorn Necklace and Hummingbird’, accompanied by works from Hungarian-American photographer Nickolas Muray, who had a decade-long love affair with Frida, Japanese artist Yasumasa Morimura and acclaimed Chicano printmaker Richard Duardo.
To unify the works, Ace of Hearts developed a bespoke design system rooted in Frida's own visual world. Drawing inspiration from the stepped geometric patterns found in the Tehuana dresses she wore as an expression of her indigenous Mexican identity, as well as the greca motifs present throughout Mexican craft and architecture, the team created a modular grid that could seamlessly combine artworks into a single composition. The result enables Frida's image to be continually assembled and reassembled across formats, reinforcing the exhibition's central idea: that her influence extends far beyond her own work, shaped by generations of artists who continue to reinterpret her legacy.
The teaser is now live across OOH, flyposters and paid social. The campaign will continue to unfold in phases across the summer, gradually revealing more of the imagery as the exhibition approaches its opening on 25 June.
Chris Condron, Interim Director of Audiences and Innovation at Tate, added: "This is a fantastic opening note for what we have humbly dubbed London’s Frida summer. Frida Kahlo is one of those rare cultural figures whose image has become instantly recognisable around the world, enduring long beyond her lifetime, and this exhibition explores exactly how she transitioned from respected artist to global cultural icon. . We wanted our teaser to create intrigue without giving the game away, while always feeling distinctly Tate, and the team at Ace of Hearts have given us a campaign that does just that - a terrific way to begin what promises to be a ‘can’t miss’ moment in the summer cultural calendar.”
Rasmus Smith Bech, ECD at Ace of Hearts said, “There’s something special about seeing the first teasers appear across the city and knowing it’s the start of something much bigger. Across the summer, we’ll be opening up Frida’s world through a range of work that unfolds across London, inviting people to experience her in different ways. Frida is a global symbol who represents so much from creativity to resilience to individuality and self-expression. Very few others can claim to have that level of connection across generations and borders. It’s a real privilege to work with Tate Modern on a project of this scale on our doorstep at Ace of Hearts. We hope we can help launch the exhibition as a genuine cultural moment for the city and one of the defining events of London's summer.”
Frida: The Making of an Icon tells the extraordinary story of how Frida Kahlo evolved from a respected artist into one of the most recognisable and influential cultural figures of all time. Exploring both her artistic achievements and the generations of artists, makers and audiences she continues to inspire, the exhibition examines how Frida's image became one of the most enduring symbols in modern culture.
Credits:
Client: Tate Modern
Chris Condron - Interim Director of Audiences and Innovation
Shareen Alder - Senior Marketing Manager
Logan Kingsbeer - Senior Marketing Manager – Partnerships
Laura Wells - Marketing Officer
Richard Thompson - Marketing Manager
Soraya Chumroo - Head of Design
Vangeli Moschopoulos - Creative Lead
Nadine Fleischer - Senior Designer
Keziah Barrett - Artworker
Creative Company: Ace of Hearts
Polly McMorrow - Co-Founder & CEO
Richard Brim - Co-Founder & CCO
Martin Beverley - Co-Founder & CSO
Rasmus Smith Bech - Executive Creative Director
Matteo Alabiso - Creative Director of Design
Charlotte Faurisson - Senior Creative
Rosie Cross - Strategy Director
Sam McGeorge - Operations Director
Sam French - Business Lead
Alex Coupe - Business Manager
Clementine Cuthbertson - Director of Communications and Culture
Production: King Henry Studios
Ian King - Founder / Partner
Carolyn Henry - Founder / Partner
Alex Fairman - Head of Design
Sam Kim - Motion Designer
Hashir Khan - Motion Designer
Cassia Henry - Producer
Image Credits
Nickolas Muray Frida Kahlo on a White Bench, New York 1939, printed 2024 (detail) Museum of Fine Arts Houston, MFAH 2024.659 © Nickolas Muray Photo Archives.
Frida Kahlo Self-Portrait with Thorn Necklace and Hummingbird 1940 (detail) Harry Ransom Center, Nickolas Muray Collection of Mexican Art, 66.6.
Yasumasa Morimura An Inner Dialogue with Frida Kahlo (Hand Shaped Earring) 2001 (detail) Minneapolis Institute of Art © Yasumasa Morimura; Courtesy of the artist, Luhring Augustine, New York, and Yoshiko Isshiki Office, Tokyo
Richard Duardo Frida Grandisima 2003 (detail) Courtesy of Melissa Richardson Banks © The Estate of Richard Duardo.