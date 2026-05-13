Ace of Hearts Partners With The Tate Modern

Ace of Hearts today announces its partnership with Tate Modern, the UK’s most respected modern and contemporary art museum, to devise the creative campaign for their blockbuster exhibition of 2026, Frida: The Making of an Icon.

The exhibition tells the extraordinary story of how Frida Kahlo evolved from a respected artist into one of the most recognisable and influential cultural figures of all time, who continues to inspire generations of creatives working today. Supported by a major nationwide marketing campaign designed to achieve extensive visibility in the UK and internationally, together they will explore Frida’s remarkable rise to a worldwide cultural phenomenon.

The exhibition opens on 25th June 2026 and runs until 3rd January 2027.

Chris Condron, Interim Director of Audiences and Innovation at Tate, added: “Frida: The Making of an Icon is set to be one of Tate’s defining moments of the year, sitting at the heart of an extraordinary programme of female solo shows at Tate Modern in 2026, alongside Tracey Emin and Ana Mendieta. We recognised early on we wanted to work with a dynamic agency partner who could match our ambitious programme with exceptional creative and original thinking. A team that understands ‘moving at the pace of culture’ to create ideas that delight audiences while driving visitors. It’s no mean task but we believe that in Ace of Hearts, we have found it. Together, we’re building something designed to live beyond our walls, create a series of memorable moments and make Frida: The Making of an Icon the unmissable exhibition of the summer.”

Martin Beverley, Co-Founder and CSO at Ace of Hearts, said: “When you start a creative company, you dream about who you might partner with. Tate was on our dream list. We are so excited to be playing a part in making ‘Frida: The Making Of An Icon’ a cultural phenomenon this summer”.

Since launching in June 2025, Ace of Hearts has quickly established itself as one of the industry's most exciting new creative companies. They have built an impressive client roster including Hendrick’s, Ottolenghi, Bupa, Wise, Save the Children, Ocean Spray UK and Europe, Free AF Drinks, and the London Philharmonic Orchestra.