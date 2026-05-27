Ottolenghi Is Reinventing The Brand Storytelling Script

McMorrow agrees: “Passion is the thing that makes the Harry Styles piece work. I remember in one of those first meetings, when we were going through some of the recipes — there's one in particular that everyone started making, and there's this infectiousness to it.

“The work is this lovely testament to how you can move things on and reinvent, without moving things off.”

Developing brand foundations

Change can be a good thing, and this is proving true for Ottolenghi.

It’s a brand that branched out from its founding Notting Hill restaurant in 2002 to being stocked in Waitrose, Ocado, and Sainsbury’s. It’s number of delis and restaurants are also ever-growing with the most recent opening in Edinburgh and Amsterdam.

“We have a big following in Australia, America, and Europe,” explains Campbell. “When I arrived three years ago I really got thinking about about how to optimise our brand love globally. How do we make that interaction with all of our fans more meaningful, more kind of like part of their cultural day-to-day digest?’”

Yotam, she adds, is “really involved” in the business; “We’re constantly talking about what is right and what isn't. That sometimes shifts for a brand - something that a couple of years ago wasn't right, now is.

“I feel like a real brand guardian. Knowing the brand so deeply, and having a checklist in my head that allows us to broaden this out and have other people around the table having that conversation with us.”

For Ace of Hearts, the proposition of developing a brand while maintaining its established foundations wasn’t a daunting challenge.

“You put a business challenge or an opportunity in the middle, and then it's just the people around that table at which our partner is absolutely part of that,” explains McMorrow. “The sense of transaction just isn't there because you are genuinely around a table talking about it.”

The best brands, she says, reinvent themselves in real time; “We believe in that — believe in being able to move businesses and brands on. It's what we know; it's what we love doing.”

The pathway to partnership

Despite its growing success as a brand, Ottolenghi has never worked with a creative agency up until now — something Campbell, having worked for the likes of Harvey Nichols, Mulberry and Google across her career, believed was the right timing.

She reveals that working with Richard Brim, Ace of Hearts’ co-founder and CCO, earlier in her career on Harvey Nichols campaigns was a real influence on deciding to approach Ace of Hearts.

What started as a meeting for coffee without a fully-formed brief turned into a flood of “ideas around creativity born out of great conversation” - and facilitated the ball rolling for “doing things differently for Ottolenghi.”

For Ace of Hearts, now approaching its first anniversary, being approached directly for collaboration has been “amazing”, outlines McMorrow.

“There wasn’t a brief in the traditional sense. We knew we’d be looking after the launch of the book, but really we were able to co-create what we were being asked to do, and co-define the best outcomes. What do we think is interesting? And how do we think that can leverage across different parts of the Ottolenghi ecosystem?”

She adds that the agency hopes to pave a pathway for change in the industry that needs to go through a spell of regeneration.

“When we started talking about setting up a business, it felt so important that we weren’t creating another version of all the things that had come before. We wanted to set up a company that felt like the next chapter of the industry and the next chapter of creative businesses and companies who really care about delivering disproportionate commercial returns by pulling what we believe is the most disproportionately advantageous thing: creativity.”

While there’s some months of waiting to see what comes of this collaboration, the book hopes to add to the superpower cooking holds against the algorithm, ready to be lived with, splattered on, and returned to.