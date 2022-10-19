Ariat launches first TV campaign with Goodstuff and Hatch London

This autumn, Ariat is introducing its new countryside collection of cosy jackets, soft sweaters, and chic waterproof boots. Designed with their commitment to comfort, the highest quality materials, and sustainability, these re-imagined equestrian classics are versatile enough to be worn just about anywhere—and are the ones you will reach for over and over again.

Promoting the Autumn / Winter 2022 lifestyle collection, the campaign was shot at the Holkham Estate in Norfolk, the Dynamic Performance Hub in the Cotswolds. The 60” and 30” TVCs, cut from a 2-minute brand film, pull heavily on Ariat’s equestrian heritage to take the apparel clothing brand into the mainstream and target a wider audience. The film will be supported in print and across socials in a 12-month multi-media campaign.

Goodstuff Communications crafted a plan where precision and scalability meet, working with Channel 4 and MiQ to pinpoint the Ariat consumer and executing a through the funnel plan aiming to drive both awareness and traffic.

James Wilson, vice president of sales and marketing at Ariat said: It’s been fantastic partnering with Hatch London to do our first Ariat Europe TV campaign, right from the kick-off they understood our Brand heritage and values and have created a beautiful video that brings to life our story; from our Equestrian performance roots through to technical products for everyone living and working in the countryside. Goodstuff media have been great to work with, taking their time to understand our objectives and being incredibly patient as we navigated through the best options to reach our new target consumers. We’re really proud of the outcome and can’t wait to do more”.

Paige Spencer, G-Force director at Goodstuff said: “G-Force are proud to partner with Hatch to bring Ariat to UK TV screens for the first time. The campaign harnesses the power of AV to bring to life the Ariat brand essence & story.”