On The Beach to sponsor ITV's Masked Singer

UK travel experts On the Beach, have forged a new partnership with ITV Commercial for the upcoming series of leading Saturday night show – The Masked Singer. Airing from Sunday 1st January, (New Year’s Day), the travel company’s ads will run each Saturday night durin the hugely popular ITV1 show’s breaks, lasting eight weeks.

Negotiated by media planning and buying agency Goodstuff, the sponsorship will use on-air sponsorship across linear and video-on-demand, along with being the exclusive competition partner for the show.

As one of the UK’s top three holiday retailers, On the Beach now sends over 1.5 million happy customers away on their perfect holiday each year and this exclusive deal, will further build On the Beach’s overarching brand narrative ‘to make customers’ jollies, jollier’.

Zoe Harris, Chief Marketing Officer for On the Beach said: “On the Beach is a fun and vibrant brand and together we share the same pure unadulterated joy for the Saturday night show, as we do for our package holidays.

“It’s the perfect brand alignment – we’re bright, colourful and family fueled and excited to be part of such a primetime show and like the rest of the nation, guess who’s under the mask!”

Mark Trinder, ITV Director of Commercial Sales and Partnerships said: "We're really excited to partner with On the Beach for this brand new series of The Masked Singer. It's the time of year when people are thinking about where to go on their holidays, and what better escape on a Saturday night than to guess who's behind the mask?"

Tash Hall, Head of Partnerships at, Goodstuff, said: “Goodstuff is delighted to have secured the sponsorship between On the Beach and the fourth series of ITV1’s ‘The Masked Singer’. This highly sought after sponsorship is the perfect fit to engage with our target audience and dominate across ITV at a key time of year for On the Beach."