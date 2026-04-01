IAMS Takes Over Airport Baggage Claim
'Smooth Deliveries' from adam&eve\TBWA celebrates the benefits of essential nutrients to support pet digestive health
01 April 2026
The bags are packed, the itineraries are made and all you can think about is the warm ocean breeze just hours away. But your pet’s digestion doesn’t get a day off just because you do. For pet parents who feed their four-legged friends IAMS™ pet food, their pet’s digestive health is one less thing to worry about, whether they’re taking an action-packed vacation or a relaxing staycation.
Thanks to a consistent diet built on the IAMS PROACTIVE 5 benefit system, their pet’s wellness is handled every day of the year, helping them truly unwind no matter where they are. This spring break and beyond, the IAMS brand is delivering a can’t-miss reminder to travelers that while they might be dreaming of smooth travels, their pets deserve “smooth deliveries” of their own.
Travelers who went through Orlando Sanford International Airport through March 29 were greeted with a truly unmissable sight: a billboard strategically placed above and over the baggage claim carousel featuring a humorous lineup of oversized pet rears.
The hilariously accurate take on pet digestion celebrates the benefit of prebiotic fiber in your dog’s or cat’s diet, which starts with the science-backed nutrition of the IAMS PROACTIVE 5 benefit system.
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For pet parents who won’t be traveling through Orlando anytime soon, the brand is letting everyone in on the fun thanks to a social partnership with beloved petfluencer @brodiethatdood. Not only was Brodie recently revealed as the “model” rear on the billboard, but he’ll also appear in content across all IAMS channels with light reminders about the importance of pet digestion.
“At the heart of the IAMS brand lives a purpose to help keep all dogs and cats full of life for more of life, and we know that starts with a healthy gut,” said Mindy Barry, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Pet Nutrition North America. “Our IAMS PROACTIVE 5 benefit system is how we deliver on that promise, providing a framework for targeted support in five key areas to ensure pets feel their best.”
The brand’s “Smooth Deliveries” installation and its recently launched “ Poopface ” ad spot are comedic nods to a top benefit of IAMS pet food—supporting healthy digestion.
Specifically, the IAMS PROACTIVE 5 benefits offer science-backed nutrition that makes a difference in a pet’s health in five core ways:
Day 1: Healthy Muscles
Day 5: Healthy Energy
Day 10: Healthy Digestion
Day 15: Healthy Immune System
Day 25: Healthy Skin & Coat
The wholesome blend of prebiotics work together to promote a healthy digestive system. Especially with digestive health as a top issue for dog parents, the IAMS brand is here to ensure this essential aspect of pet care isn’t forgotten. With the right nutrition behind them, all pets can live full, vibrant and happy lives—one "smooth delivery" at a time.
Pet parents often find it challenging to understand and assess changes in their dog’s stool. While not a substitute for a veterinary assessment, Poopscan by IAMS can help monitor and prioritize dogs’ digestive health. For more end-to-end guidance on pet digestive health, visit iams.com/proactive5 and be sure to follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok.
Credits:
Brand: IAMS
● Edwin Padilla - Global Brand VP, IAMS
● Fawad Farrukh - VP, IAMS North America
● Matt Darcy - Associate Brand Director, IAMS North America
● Eric Shirley - Brand Manager, IAMS North America
● Kyle Kathan - Marketing Data Ops Manager for Mars PetCare
● Elizabeth Sherwood - Mars Petcare Sr. Manager Advocacy & Influence
● Wes Bottoms - Brand Communications Manager, Mars Pet Nutrition North America
● Toshaan Harjai - Sr. Associate Brand Manager IAMS North America
● Bella Byrd - Digital Ecosystem Coordinator, Mars Pet Nutrition North America
Agency: adam&eve\TBWA
Creative:
● Mike Sutherland & Ant Nelson – Chief Creative Officers
● Simon Adamson - Chief Experience Officer
● Katherine O’Brien - Executive Creative Director
● Jessica Taylor - Executive Content Director
● Paul Knott – Creative Director
● Jessica Morris - Creative
● Sarah Herrera - Social Creative
Production:
● Jaki Jo Hannan – Director of Production
● Catarina van Leuven – Assistant Producer
Planning:
● Nick Hirst – Executive Strategy Director
● Stuart Williams - Head of Planning
● Kit Owens – Strategy Director
● Lucy Wilson – Senior Planner
Chief Executive Officer:
● Miranda Hipwell - CEO
Account Management:
● Charlotte Cook – Managing Partner
● Stephanie Taylor – Business Director
● Grace Antelme – Account Manager
Project Management:
● Rasha Noronha – Project Director
Legal:
● Tom Campbell – Senior Legal Counsel
Designers:
● Sam Harris - Designer
● Carl Warren – Senior Designer
Artworker: Annabelle DelaCruz
Retouch: King Henry
● Ian King - Partner
● Charlie Townsend - Senior CGI artist
● Jon Webb - Senior Retouching Artist
Production Company: Omnicom Studios NY
● Executive Producer: Kelly Crooks
● Line Producer: Noah Smith
● Director: Noah Fowler
Editing company: Omnicom Studios NY
● Editor: Jason Kim
● Editor: Hannah Whisenant
Photographer: Mauricio Candela
Soundtrack name: Fruity Loops by Bob Bradley and Josh Weller
I Dare You by Martin Williams
Audio postproduction: Little Things | An Independent Sound Studio
Media Agency: OneMars – A Publicis Groupe Agency
● John Shea - SVP, Director, Strategy
● Megan Hart - VP, Planning
● Caroline Tseng - VP, Group Director, Social Strategy
● Rachel Levy - Associate Director, Social Strategy
● Katherine Yau - Social Strategist
● Michael Rio - Director, OOH
● Esme Castillo - Supervisor, OOH
PR Agency: Weber Shandwick
● Meg Zych - SVP, Client Experience
● Katy Alexander - VP, Client Experience
● Kate Dryden - Manager, Client Experience
● Bridget Johnson - Account Director, Earned Media Strategy
● Emilie Clark - Manager, Earned Media
● Caren Oppenheim - SVP, Content Strategy
● Janaya Wecker - Senior Manager, Content
● Jake McGowan - Sr. Project Manager