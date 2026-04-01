IAMS Takes Over Airport Baggage Claim

The bags are packed, the itineraries are made and all you can think about is the warm ocean breeze just hours away. But your pet’s digestion doesn’t get a day off just because you do. For pet parents who feed their four-legged friends IAMS™ pet food, their pet’s digestive health is one less thing to worry about, whether they’re taking an action-packed vacation or a relaxing staycation.

Thanks to a consistent diet built on the IAMS PROACTIVE 5 benefit system, their pet’s wellness is handled every day of the year, helping them truly unwind no matter where they are. This spring break and beyond, the IAMS brand is delivering a can’t-miss reminder to travelers that while they might be dreaming of smooth travels, their pets deserve “smooth deliveries” of their own.

Travelers who went through Orlando Sanford International Airport through March 29 were greeted with a truly unmissable sight: a billboard strategically placed above and over the baggage claim carousel featuring a humorous lineup of oversized pet rears.

The hilariously accurate take on pet digestion celebrates the benefit of prebiotic fiber in your dog’s or cat’s diet, which starts with the science-backed nutrition of the IAMS PROACTIVE 5 benefit system.