Mumsnet Urges Ban on Social Media for Under-16s

The awareness drive comes as Mumsnet research reveals the scale of parental concern about youth screen time addiction:

92% of parents on Mumsnet are concerned about the effect of social media on children's mental health and wellbeing

61% say their child is addicted to their phone or social media

44% of parents report their child spends two or more hours daily on social media, while 13% say their child exceeds four hours per day

Research also reveals striking impacts on children's development:

Teen phone addiction doubles the risk of anxiety

Teen phone addiction triples the risk of depression

3+ hours of social media a day makes teens more likely to self harm

Addictive social media use in teens is linked to a higher risk of suicidal behaviour

The findings highlight unprecedented public appetite for intervention, with 83% of parents supporting a ban on social media for under-16s, and 58% saying they would be more likely to vote for a political party that pledged to implement such a ban.

The campaign, created with adam&eve\TBWA, uses real and sourced imagery. Among those supporting the campaign is Sedona Jamieson, who has spoken about her own experiences with social media and is calling for greater awareness of its effects on young people’s mental health.

Justine Roberts, Mumsnet founder, said: “Families are living with the harm caused by social media every day. This isn’t about parents failing to set boundaries. It’s about children being exposed to products deliberately designed to be addictive. Parents are watching the consequences unfold in real time: compulsive use, lost sleep, rising anxiety and collapsing self-esteem, while the companies responsible continue to profit.

“The idea that this can be fixed with better parenting or more guidance is a convenient fiction. You can’t out-parent a business model built on addiction. This campaign shines a light on the damage phone addiction is doing to under-16s and calls on politicians to stop wringing their hands and take decisive action to protect children from addictive technology.”

Sedona Jamieson added: “There is a very fine line between social media being used as a supportive platform and it having a toxic impact on young people’s mental health. It is a complex issue that requires careful consideration because whilst these platforms can foster community, they can also expose users to damaging content.

“At 15, when I first became unwell mentally with anxiety, depression and an eating disorder, I turned to social media hoping to find support. Instead, I encountered a darker side of the internet - so-called ‘recovery’ spaces that were saturated with harmful content, including pro-anorexia, self-harm, and suicide. Rather than offering help, these spaces risked deepening the very struggles I was trying to overcome.

“As young people, our developing brains make us especially susceptible to what we consume online. That makes it essential for digital platforms to prioritise safeguarding and responsible content moderation.”

The campaign reflects growing global momentum on the issue, following Australia's recent ban on social media for under-16s and increasing calls from government, education, and health sectors for urgent intervention.

The advertising campaign forms part of Mumsnet’s Rage Against the Screen movement which combines parental support, practical tools and policy campaigning to help families handle screen time and push for meaningful change.