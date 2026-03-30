Mar's Wrigley Tackles Overthinking With Nostalgia and Meme Culture
'Total Overthink of The Head' by adam&eve/TBWA is the next phase of the brands 'Chew Good' platfrom, giving young people a chance to pause and refresh
30 March 2026
OEFY®, the Mars-owned brand which includes Orbit, Extra, Freedent, and Yida, has launched its latest global creative campaign, ‘Total Overthink of The Head’. The new campaign is the next phase of Mars Snacking’s ‘Chew Good’ platform, a long-term strategy designed to recruit new audiences by reframing gum chewing as a mental reset ritual.
Despite not having lived through the 80s, younger adults are increasingly turning to borrowed nostalgia for comfort, which is driving renewed popularity of iconic tracks across internet culture. Building on this, at the heart of Total Overthink of the Head is a humorous reimagining of Bonnie Tyler’s instantly recognisable Total Eclipse of the Heart. The campaign is rooted in the behavioural insight that young people are prone to everyday moments of overthinking, shaped by the demands of daily life and online experiences. From questioning new haircuts, to being left on read, these small spiral moments now play out daily across youth culture.
Rolling out through a strategic mix of OLV, Social, OOH and Omni shopper, the campaign appeals directly to a new generation, leaning into the universal language of funny memes and GIFs to express emotion and reset. Campaign content features the latest generation of chewers navigating familiar situations, supported by shortform, relatable overthinking moments and well-known internet memes (including Galaxy Brain, Mullet Sheep and Chill Dog).
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To build its OEFY brand with a younger audience, Mars Snacking is launching a series of campaign extensions in 2026, each pulling a different lever of the PESO model (paid, earned, shared and owned). ‘Total Overthink of the Head’, developed in partnership with Omnicom, led by BBDO Chicago, acts as the plan’s paid amplification engine. Additional campaign extensions, designed to create a holistic impact across the marketing ecosystem, were developed in partnership with adam&eve\TBWA and include:
Chew Ratings: A playful rating system where everyday overthinking situations are measured by a number of pieces of gum. Visually engaging and impactful, the situations include awkward conversations and relatable teen dilemmas. The format will appear across OOH, including reactive cultural moments.
Channel Your Inner Goat: A TikTok-first live experience where creators and their audiences interact with the ultimate chilled masters of chewing – goats. Audiences can “feed” their overthinking worries via laser cut leaves to the goats, turning everyday spirals into fun, shareable content that shows them how to chew it all away.
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Rankin Carroll, Chief Brand Officer at Mars Snacking said: “We believe growth comes from building brands that earn their place in culture by showing up in ways that feel distinctive and connected. Across the OEFY communications ecosystem, from Total Overthink of the Head to our Channel Your Inner Goat activation, we’re creating a joined-up system of ideas with no dead ends, designed to travel across culture, channels and moments, and invite co-creation. It’s an insight led approach that helps us stay relevant at scale and build long term value amongst a discerning new generation of audiences to drive our future growth.”
Josh Gross, Chief Creative Officer, BBDO Chicago said: “It’s tough being young in 2026, there’s a lot to overthink. Chewing gum won’t solve the big stuff, but it can sit alongside those everyday moments when you just need to reset. Don’t take our word for it though, take the words of a bunch of memes set to the timeless tones of Bonnie Tyler."
The latest evolution in the ‘Chew Good’ platform continues Mars Snacking’s transformation of the gum category, building on the foundation of freshening and anchoring its future in the growing consumer demand for accessible mental wellness and mood management solutions.
Credits
MARS WRIGLEY
Rankin Carroll - Chief Brand Officer
Fabio Ruffet – ECE VP Brands & Content
Ellyse O’Connor - Regional Senior Brand & Content Manager
AGENCY | BBDO CHICAGO
Jennifer Neumann – CEO
Josh Gross – Chief Creative Officer
Daale Carter - Global Chief Client experience officer
Robin Laurens – Executive Creative Director
Jonathan Fussell - Executive Creative Director
Zé Baldin – Creative Director
Gabriel Barrea - Creative Director
Eli Terry - Creative Director
Mike Costello - Creative Director
Peter McCormick - Associate Creative Director
Caitlin Madlinger - Associate Creative Director
Erin Welsh – Director of Creative Services
Lucie Lavrard - Business Director
Larry Gies – Chief Strategy Officer
Landi Day – Chief Strategy Officer
Elizabeth Brown – Group Strategy Director
Livi Carlton – Senior Strategist
Lily McNamara – Executive Producer
Stefeni Tormanen - Sr Producer
Alexandria Aikens - Producer
Courtney Jenkins - Executive Music Producer
Vanessa Vasquez – Business Affairs Manager
Karen Smith – Talent Manager
PARTNERS
PRODUCTION: O POSITIVE
Director: Brian Billow
Executive Producers: Ralph Laucella, Marc Grill
Line Producer: Adriana Cebada Mora
DP: Tobias Schliessler
PD: Jamie Vickers
EDIT: ARCADE
Jeff Ferruzzo - Editor
Sila Soyer - Managing Partner, EP NY & LA
Fanny Cruz - Executive Producer, NY
Andrew Cravotta - Sr. Post Producer
Alexey Novikov - Assistant Editor
COLOR: JAMM
Colorist: Paul Yacono
Color Assist: Aldo Rosati
Color Producer: Emma Beren
VFX: JAMM
VFX Supervisor: Mike Wigart
Comp Lead: Patrick Dirks
Comp Artist: Patrick Ferguson
Comp Artist: Brady Doyle
Comp Artist: Sean Cox
Comp Artist: Caitlin Roth
2D Character Animator: Cecilia Fletcher
Design Artist: Jonathan Ficcadenti
Design Artist: Kasey Amato
DMP Artist: Nathan McKenna
Lead CG Artist: Brian Burke
CG Artist: Ana Blanco
CG Artist: Goran Ognjanovic
CG Artist: Greg Mawicke
CG Artist: Ian Kent
CG Artist: Nico Sanghrajka
CG Artist: Shao Chen
CG Artist: Stefano Giorgetti
CG Artist: Yu Fujii
CG Artist: Elyse Dior
CG Artist: Ben Martin
Lead Animator: Stew Burris
Animator: Taylor Muhoberac Pryor
Animator: Douglas Litos
Producer: Anne-Marie DePauw
Executive Producer: Asher Edwards
MUSIC
Cover/ Parody by: CAYA Music and Sound
Sound Design by: CAYA Music and Sound
Final Mix: CAYA Music and Sound
Ben Einziger: ECD
Kiki Einziger: EP
“Total Eclipse of the Heart”
Written by Jim Steinman
Courtesy of Round Hill Music