Mar's Wrigley Tackles Overthinking With Nostalgia and Meme Culture

Despite not having lived through the 80s, younger adults are increasingly turning to borrowed nostalgia for comfort, which is driving renewed popularity of iconic tracks across internet culture. Building on this, at the heart of Total Overthink of the Head is a humorous reimagining of Bonnie Tyler’s instantly recognisable Total Eclipse of the Heart. The campaign is rooted in the behavioural insight that young people are prone to everyday moments of overthinking, shaped by the demands of daily life and online experiences. From questioning new haircuts, to being left on read, these small spiral moments now play out daily across youth culture.

Rolling out through a strategic mix of OLV, Social, OOH and Omni shopper, the campaign appeals directly to a new generation, leaning into the universal language of funny memes and GIFs to express emotion and reset. Campaign content features the latest generation of chewers navigating familiar situations, supported by shortform, relatable overthinking moments and well-known internet memes (including Galaxy Brain, Mullet Sheep and Chill Dog).