two is more than one twix adam&eve

Twix Celebrates Iconic Duos Who Bring Joy

Working with adam&eve, the brand spotlights half of famous double acts with its brand campaign 'Two Is More Than One'

By Creative Salon

19 March 2026

Twix®, has unveiled a new out-of-home advertising campaign launching in the UK, designed to reinforce its new global brand platform: Two is More Than One. 

  • two is more than one twix adam&eve

Twix knows that one of something is great but that it isn’t nearly as good as two. In a playful nod to its name - which is derived from ‘twin sticks’ - Twix’s Iconic Duos campaign explores the power of two, showing that the only thing better than one delicious Twix bar is knowing you have a second bar, to double the enjoyment.

The poster campaign aims to capture attention by playfully presenting one half of globally recognised iconic duos. The posters feature Laurel without Hardy, Rick without Morty, and Wallace without Gromit. While each character is brilliant on their own, the campaign playfully illustrates that with their famous partner by their side, they become even more iconic. 

The launch closely follows Twix’s award-winning success with innovative campaigns Harmoniser and Second Screen Staredown, which both celebrated Twix’s two-bar format in an engaging and interactive way. The latest campaign has been developed in close partnership with Adam&EveTBWA, alongside Weber Shandwick and Publicis Media.

  • two is more than one twix adam&eve

Fabio Ruffet, VP Brands & Content, Europe & Central Eurasia, Mars Snacking, said: "Twix’s Iconic Duos celebrates the magic of two. Twix has always been unique with its two-bar format, and this light-hearted campaign allows us to create immediate impact with consumers. 

“By showing one half of a famous duo, we create an impactful visual that a viewer instinctively solves, reinforcing our core message in a memorable and engaging way and to drive excitement for Twix."

Adam&EveTBWA Chief Creative Officers Ant Nelson and Mike Sutherland said "As a creative duo, we didn’t need much convincing that Two is More Than One. Twix’s brand platform gave us a brilliant opportunity to see what things would look like if we broke up some iconic duos - and ultimately prove the power of two.”

The Iconic Duos launches in the UK on 16th March, before being rolled out globally in 2026. 

Twix is available across all major retailers. 

CREDITS:

Client: Mars Wrigley

Brand: Twix

Project/Campaign Name: Iconic Duos

First Air Date: March 16th 2026

Client names and Job Titles:

Fabio Ruffet, VP Brands & Content, EU

Nancy Croix, Snr Brand Director

Agency: adam&eveDDB

Creative:

Ben Stilitz, Creative Director

Colin Booth, Creative Director

Ant Nelson, Chief Creative Officer

Mike Sutherland, Chief Creative Officer

Matt Gay, Executive Creative Director

Alan Wilson, Creative

Diccon Driver, Creative

Gaby Grant, Creative

Jane Barker, Creative

Production:

Jaki Jo Hannan, Director of Production

Jessica Middleton, Executive Producer

Lynn Murphy, Integrated Producer

Planning:

Nick Hirst, Executive Strategy Director

Martin Bassot, Strategy Partner

Josh Watson, Planning Director

Matilda Trealor, Senior Planner

Chief Executive Officer:

Miranda Hipwell, CEO

Account Management:

Sam Lecoeur, Managing Partner

Cicely Milsom, Business Director

Georgia Roca, Business Director

James Baker, Account Director

Project Management:

Andrea Kenyon, Project Director

Legal:

Tom Campbell, Senior Legal Counsel

Design:

Rob Wallis, Design Studio Manager

Scott Silvey, Head of Design

Retouching:

Andy Nutt, Retouching Director

Jon Webb, Senior Retouching Artist

Artwork:

Annabelle Dela Cruz, Creative Artworker

Tony Hutton, Senior Producer

Licensing: Born Licensing

Amber Cheung, Director of Licensing

Alberto Massaro, Licensing Executive

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