Twix Celebrates Iconic Duos Who Bring Joy
Working with adam&eve, the brand spotlights half of famous double acts with its brand campaign 'Two Is More Than One'
19 March 2026
Twix®, has unveiled a new out-of-home advertising campaign launching in the UK, designed to reinforce its new global brand platform: Two is More Than One.
Twix knows that one of something is great but that it isn’t nearly as good as two. In a playful nod to its name - which is derived from ‘twin sticks’ - Twix’s Iconic Duos campaign explores the power of two, showing that the only thing better than one delicious Twix bar is knowing you have a second bar, to double the enjoyment.
The poster campaign aims to capture attention by playfully presenting one half of globally recognised iconic duos. The posters feature Laurel without Hardy, Rick without Morty, and Wallace without Gromit. While each character is brilliant on their own, the campaign playfully illustrates that with their famous partner by their side, they become even more iconic.
The launch closely follows Twix’s award-winning success with innovative campaigns Harmoniser and Second Screen Staredown, which both celebrated Twix’s two-bar format in an engaging and interactive way. The latest campaign has been developed in close partnership with Adam&EveTBWA, alongside Weber Shandwick and Publicis Media.
Fabio Ruffet, VP Brands & Content, Europe & Central Eurasia, Mars Snacking, said: "Twix’s Iconic Duos celebrates the magic of two. Twix has always been unique with its two-bar format, and this light-hearted campaign allows us to create immediate impact with consumers.
“By showing one half of a famous duo, we create an impactful visual that a viewer instinctively solves, reinforcing our core message in a memorable and engaging way and to drive excitement for Twix."
Adam&EveTBWA Chief Creative Officers Ant Nelson and Mike Sutherland said "As a creative duo, we didn’t need much convincing that Two is More Than One. Twix’s brand platform gave us a brilliant opportunity to see what things would look like if we broke up some iconic duos - and ultimately prove the power of two.”
The Iconic Duos launches in the UK on 16th March, before being rolled out globally in 2026.
Twix is available across all major retailers.
CREDITS:
Client: Mars Wrigley
Brand: Twix
Project/Campaign Name: Iconic Duos
First Air Date: March 16th 2026
Client names and Job Titles:
Fabio Ruffet, VP Brands & Content, EU
Nancy Croix, Snr Brand Director
Agency: adam&eveDDB
Creative:
Ben Stilitz, Creative Director
Colin Booth, Creative Director
Ant Nelson, Chief Creative Officer
Mike Sutherland, Chief Creative Officer
Matt Gay, Executive Creative Director
Alan Wilson, Creative
Diccon Driver, Creative
Gaby Grant, Creative
Jane Barker, Creative
Production:
Jaki Jo Hannan, Director of Production
Jessica Middleton, Executive Producer
Lynn Murphy, Integrated Producer
Planning:
Nick Hirst, Executive Strategy Director
Martin Bassot, Strategy Partner
Josh Watson, Planning Director
Matilda Trealor, Senior Planner
Chief Executive Officer:
Miranda Hipwell, CEO
Account Management:
Sam Lecoeur, Managing Partner
Cicely Milsom, Business Director
Georgia Roca, Business Director
James Baker, Account Director
Project Management:
Andrea Kenyon, Project Director
Legal:
Tom Campbell, Senior Legal Counsel
Design:
Rob Wallis, Design Studio Manager
Scott Silvey, Head of Design
Retouching:
Andy Nutt, Retouching Director
Jon Webb, Senior Retouching Artist
Artwork:
Annabelle Dela Cruz, Creative Artworker
Tony Hutton, Senior Producer
Licensing: Born Licensing
Amber Cheung, Director of Licensing
Alberto Massaro, Licensing Executive