Twix Celebrates Iconic Duos Who Bring Joy

Twix knows that one of something is great but that it isn’t nearly as good as two. In a playful nod to its name - which is derived from ‘twin sticks’ - Twix’s Iconic Duos campaign explores the power of two, showing that the only thing better than one delicious Twix bar is knowing you have a second bar, to double the enjoyment.

The poster campaign aims to capture attention by playfully presenting one half of globally recognised iconic duos. The posters feature Laurel without Hardy, Rick without Morty, and Wallace without Gromit. While each character is brilliant on their own, the campaign playfully illustrates that with their famous partner by their side, they become even more iconic.

The launch closely follows Twix’s award-winning success with innovative campaigns Harmoniser and Second Screen Staredown, which both celebrated Twix’s two-bar format in an engaging and interactive way. The latest campaign has been developed in close partnership with Adam&EveTBWA, alongside Weber Shandwick and Publicis Media.