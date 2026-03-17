A Home Away From Home Ikea

Ikea Offers A Home Away From Home For Ramadan

The pop up house, created by Mother, appeared in both London and Manchester.

By Creative Salon

17 March 2026

This year, Ramadan has collided with the evening rush hour, leaving many Muslims breaking their fast on the move.

In response, IKEA stepped in with a thoughtful solution. Working with AMALIAH and interior designer Noor Aliyah Ali, it created ‘Iftar At Ours’ or ‘A Home Away From Home’ — a pop‑up house on London’s Southbank and Manchester’s Exchange Square.

  • A Home Away From Home Ikea House

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  • A Home Away From Home Ikea Lounge

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  • A Home Away From Home Ikea Dining

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Created by Mother, each space offered the comfort of a familiar living room, inviting guests to pause, break their fast together, and share an evening of good food, good company, and the grounding feeling of home.

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