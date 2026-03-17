Ikea Offers A Home Away From Home For Ramadan
The pop up house, created by Mother, appeared in both London and Manchester.
By Creative Salon
17 March 2026
This year, Ramadan has collided with the evening rush hour, leaving many Muslims breaking their fast on the move.
In response, IKEA stepped in with a thoughtful solution. Working with AMALIAH and interior designer Noor Aliyah Ali, it created ‘Iftar At Ours’ or ‘A Home Away From Home’ — a pop‑up house on London’s Southbank and Manchester’s Exchange Square.
1/3
2/3
3/3
Created by Mother, each space offered the comfort of a familiar living room, inviting guests to pause, break their fast together, and share an evening of good food, good company, and the grounding feeling of home.