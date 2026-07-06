KFC encourages the nation to ‘Surrender to Tender’
The campaign by Mother features YouTube star Frank Watkinson and debuts the brand’s global brand refresh in the UK
06 July 2026
To launch the new Tenders & Dips range, KFC isn't talking about how tender their chicken is. Instead, the brand is encouraging the UK and Ireland to feel the tenderness in a moving campaign shot by music video legend Jonathan Alaric.
Created by Mother, Surrender to Tender sees musician Frank Watkinson, whose online videos have quietly moved millions, perform a revised rendition of The Cranberries’ ‘Linger.’ Watkinson, who has amassed 1.2M subscribers on YouTube, is renowned for his softer interpretations of tracks traditionally known for their intensity. This unexpected softness makes you feel like the chicken tastes, bringing tenderness to the forefront.
Created as part of KFC's wider global brand refresh, which will be rolled out across packaging, advertising and restaurant environments, the campaign launches alongside the new Tenders & Dips platform, which debuts first in the UK before rolling out internationally.
Shot entirely in a single take, in-camera and on film, it launches exclusively with ITV.
Meg Stigant, Brand Manager at KFC commented “At a time when the nation is feeling the tension, we wanted to gift them a real respite. Everyone could do with a bit more tenderness in their lives, and as demand for boneless chicken continues to grow, we wanted to create a distinctive way to introduce our new Tenders & Dips range with bold creative that’s unmistakably KFC.”
Derek Man Lui and Tomas Coleman, Executive Creative Directors at Mother, added “Tenderness isn't weakness. It's the bravest thing we can offer ourselves in an increasingly hard world. It felt like an idea that couldn’t be explained, so we made you feel it, with Frank’s soothing voice serving as the ultimate tool in making us all believe in chicken.”
Credits
Brand: KFC UK&I
Creative agency: Mother
Production Company: Iconoclast
Director: Jonathan Alric
Producer: Jane Lloyd
Post Production: Time Based Arts
Colourist: Simone Grattarola
Post Producer: Jo Gutteridge
Sound Design: King Lear
Sound Engineer: Jack Segdgwick
Sound Producer: Matthew Steven
Music Company: Mr Pape