KFC encourages the nation to ‘Surrender to Tender’

Created as part of KFC's wider global brand refresh, which will be rolled out across packaging, advertising and restaurant environments, the campaign launches alongside the new Tenders & Dips platform, which debuts first in the UK before rolling out internationally.

Shot entirely in a single take, in-camera and on film, it launches exclusively with ITV.

Meg Stigant, Brand Manager at KFC commented “At a time when the nation is feeling the tension, we wanted to gift them a real respite. Everyone could do with a bit more tenderness in their lives, and as demand for boneless chicken continues to grow, we wanted to create a distinctive way to introduce our new Tenders & Dips range with bold creative that’s unmistakably KFC.”

Derek Man Lui and Tomas Coleman, Executive Creative Directors at Mother, added “Tenderness isn't weakness. It's the bravest thing we can offer ourselves in an increasingly hard world. It felt like an idea that couldn’t be explained, so we made you feel it, with Frank’s soothing voice serving as the ultimate tool in making us all believe in chicken.”

Credits

Brand: KFC UK&I

Creative agency: Mother

Production Company: Iconoclast

Director: Jonathan Alric

Producer: Jane Lloyd

Post Production: Time Based Arts

Colourist: Simone Grattarola

Post Producer: Jo Gutteridge

Sound Design: King Lear

Sound Engineer: Jack Segdgwick

Sound Producer: Matthew Steven

Music Company: Mr Pape