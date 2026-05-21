Nationwide Spreads The Joy With Fairer Share Day

The latest chapter sees the return of Dominic West as Hugo Platt, the pompous CEO of fictional rival A.N.Y. Bank, alongside comedian Sunil Patel as his long-suffering assistant Danuj. This time, Hugo is forced out of his chauffeured comfort zone when his driver calls in sick, leaving him with no choice but to brave the Tube. Surrounded by a sea of smiling commuters, visibly buoyed as they scroll their phones and flick through newspapers, Hugo is baffled by the nation's unusually good mood.

The reason? Nationwide's Fairer Share Day, an annual event that reflects the building society's values as a member-owned mutual rather than a shareholder-driven bank. While Hugo struggles with the concept of giving money back to customers, millions of Nationwide members are £100 better off. A reminder that being owned by members, not shareholders, makes all the difference.

'A.N.Y. Bank' has been Nationwide's creative platform since 2023; previous iterations have focused on the mutual ownership structure and how the brand is free to make decisions in the best interests of members, not shareholders. With Dominic West as CEO of rival parody A.N.Y. Bank, the series has helped to highlight Nationwide's point of difference versus the big banks. Since the launch, Nationwide has gone from 4th to 1st place for spontaneous advertising awareness, and has moved into 1st place for a banking brand "I have heard good things about.”

Richard Warren, Director of Brands and Marketing at Nationwide, said: "The Fairer Share Payment is Nationwide at its best: rewarding the people who own us. The A.N.Y. Bank campaign continues to drive record awareness and consideration for the brand, and this instalment gives us a brilliant way to land one of our most distinctive member benefits."

Dickie Connell, Head of Copy at Mother said: "There's something inherently funny about a man who's never set foot on the Tube being surrounded by people having a better day than him. Hugo's discomfort is the joke, but the Fairer Share Payment is the punchline, one that only Nationwide can deliver."

Nationwide partners with a number of best-in-class agencies to bring the campaign to life - the roster includes Mother for creative, Uncovered for social, The Romans for public relations and Wavemaker for media.

Credits

Brand: Nationwide

Client: Richard Warren, Director of Brands and Marketing

Campaign: A.N.Y. Bank – Fairer Share

Creative: Mother

Director: Bryan Buckley

Production Company: Hungry Man

Edit House: The Quarry

Post House: Rascal

Sound House: Rascal

Music Licensing: Wake The Town

Media: Wavemaker, a WPP Media Brand

PR: The Romans

Social: Uncovered