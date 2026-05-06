M&S Hails The Summer of Love That With Amelia Dimoldenberg

Traditional advertising

Covering the full range of consumer-centric touchpoints, with hero films released in two phases, the first of which sees Amelia Dimoldenberg take her position as tennis umpire and lifeguard. Set in summer scenes, we see a selection of the M&S collection, and lots of compliments. All films were directed by Alice Kunisue through ProdCo.

Live show

M&S’s first-ever live shoppable collection launch, streaming from Casa Del Compliments on Thursday 7th May. It’s the main consumer event of the launch, with giveaways of the featured looks for YouTube viewers who comment ‘love that’ during the show. Pre-show build-up begins at 19:15 BST on YouTube and Instagram, the show starts at 19:30, and shopping follows from 19:45 on Instagram, hosted by Amelia Dimoldenberg, Polly Newman and Mel Holdbrook-Akposoe.

Content series and influencer programme

A run of brand content featuring Amelia Dimoldenberg, tapping into everyday summer style moments from Casa Del Compliments. This is complemented by a wide-ranging influencer programme managed by M&S, showcasing summer style across the season.

The collection

Shaped by a modern, sun-washed bohemian aesthetic, the Summer ’26 collection draws inspiration from relaxed, expressive summer style. Fringing, warm browns and softly faded tans create a subtle bohemian feel: authentic, effortless and quietly aspirational.

M&S research shows that summer is the most challenging season for its core customer to dress for, finding the style they love and feeling confident in it. The Summer of Love That is designed to make that easier: a collection that moves seamlessly from carry-on packing to last-minute dinner plans, from festival afternoons to impromptu barbecues that turn into the best night of the summer.

The collection is anchored by quality, value and versatility, led by a standout linen offer across tops, shirts, dresses and trousers, alongside directional footwear and accessories. Highlights include a scarf-printed short co-ord, a sun-ready embellished mini dress, sleek leather toe-loops, modern gladiators, jelly accessories, updated totes, lightweight straw accessories and directional swimwear.

Sharry Cramond, Marketing Director of Fashion, Home & Beauty at M&S, says:"When we launched 'Love That' in March with Gillian Anderson, we knew we had something special, but none of us predicted just how big it would become. System1 ranked it in the top 10 global fashion ads ever tested, and customers and colleagues love it too.

“That momentum has given us the confidence to go after our biggest summer season ever. We're incredibly proud of the collection we're delivering outstanding style and quality, with real emphasis on value. Half of our womenswear summer collection is £30 or under. And we know one in three customers now turn to social media for inspiration when building their summer wardrobe.

“That's why we have Amelia Dimoldenberg leading our next 'Love That' installment and are leaning heavily on influencers and creators, marking the moment with something no brand has done before: a fully live collection launch show where customers can get live inspiration and then shop their favourites. This is the summer of Love That!”

Hollie Walker, Executive Creative Director at Mother said: “We’re bringing the true Love That feeling to the entire summer, with a campaign that aims to match the ambition of the collection - effortless style, delivered with a warm smile. Amelia Dimoldenberg is on hand to dish out 'Love Thats' across a series of films, while the Summer ‘26 collection launches live from Casa Del Compliments. We want everything to feel unmistakably M&S, celebrating style and feeling good, all summer long.”