StreetEasy's 20th anniversary ad doesn't mention real estate

New Yorkers who are on the fence about buying don't need to see more listings. They need to see themselves here in 20 years. StreetEasy’s “Reserve Your Future” does that by anchoring the brand in restaurants, theaters, bookstores, and bars that make leaving New York feel unthinkable. Every reservation is a prompt to imagine your future self still living here, and StreetEasy is the brand that helped you get there.

How It Works

The activation starts with a simple website reserveyourfuture.nyc, designed in the spirit of classic New York restaurant and hotel reservation aesthetics, incorporating elements like the design and font from the “Be a Forever New Yorker” campaign. Here, New Yorkers can choose from a wide variety of future reservations, broken down by date and time.



Each reservation comes with a limited number of time slots and a few extra terms and conditions you won’t find on other reservation platforms. Before booking, StreetEasy asks visitors to complete two non-negotiables:

Commit to being a Forever New Yorker now, and forever

A New York-specific CAPTCHA that doesn’t just prove you’re a human, but a tried and true New Yorker

“When you’re choosing where to call home, you’re also choosing where to build a life, so we recognize that these iconic neighborhood businesses play as much of a role in New Yorkers’ real estate decisions as StreetEasy does. It’s undeniable that this city has a way of making you choose it over and over again. Reserve Your Future is about celebrating the people who choose New York forever, and the places that make staying impossible to resist.” – Bridget Sullivan, Director of Integrated Marketing, StreetEasy

“In New York City, few things are as sacred or treasured as a hard-to-get reservation. They’ve become both a kind of social currency and a badge of honor worthy of envy and admiration alike. In this activation, we’ve imbued these reservations at iconic New York institutions with something more meaningful than simple exclusivity — a declaration of commitment to the city we love, and life we can’t get enough of.” – Evan Carpenter, Group Strategy Director, Mother New York