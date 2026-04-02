Uber Brings British Holiday Behaviours To London

Uber has brought one of Britain’s classic holiday behaviours to the streets of London, transforming the capital into a tongue-in-cheek battleground of “sunbed reservations.”

Created in partnership with Mother, giant beach towels have been draped over parked cars in London, mimicking the early-morning scramble for poolside territory that has become synonymous with British holiday culture.

The work reframes that familiar behaviour — claiming your spot before anyone else — as a prompt to plan ahead for the summer holidays, encouraging travellers to “reserve” their airport ride in advance using Uber’s pre-booked Reserve feature that allows holidaymakers to secure their airport journey up to 90 days in advance.