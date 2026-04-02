Uber Brings British Holiday Behaviours To London
'Reserve' by Mother sees a tongue-in-cheek take on the race for sunbeds
02 April 2026
Uber has brought one of Britain’s classic holiday behaviours to the streets of London, transforming the capital into a tongue-in-cheek battleground of “sunbed reservations.”
Created in partnership with Mother, giant beach towels have been draped over parked cars in London, mimicking the early-morning scramble for poolside territory that has become synonymous with British holiday culture.
The work reframes that familiar behaviour — claiming your spot before anyone else — as a prompt to plan ahead for the summer holidays, encouraging travellers to “reserve” their airport ride in advance using Uber’s pre-booked Reserve feature that allows holidaymakers to secure their airport journey up to 90 days in advance.
The activation, which comes to life in three central London locations, builds on Uber’s ongoing work with UK airports to make journeys smoother.
‘Reserve’ is supported by social content across platforms.
Maya Gallego Spiers, Head of Marketing, Uber UK, said: “‘Sunbed wars’ are a cultural behaviour Brits instantly recognise, which made it a powerful way to bring the benefits of Reserve to life. This campaign shows how planning ahead with Uber can make the journey to the airport feel simpler and more seamless.”
Anthony Montague and Oli Rimoldi, Creative Directors at Mother added: “Brits love planning ahead - ask any sunbed at 7am. As we approach the holiday season, we wanted to bring this get-ahead energy to life with a stunt that directly resonates with travellers, highlighting how Reserve gives individuals certainty over their ride so they can focus on the part that actually feels like a holiday.”
Credits:
Brand - Uber UK
Creative agency - Mother
Production - Mother Made
Photographer - Ian Greenland
Videographer - Buster Grey Jung
Uber
Can Akar - Senior Director, Head of EMEA Marketing
Maya Gallego Spiers - Marketing Director, Head of UK Marketing
Ceili Hubbard - Head of Marketing, UK Mobility
Anna Drake - Marketing Lead